5 Best Lightweight Running Shoes (2018): Compare, Buy & Save

Whether you’re running a marathon or a mile, having a good pair of lightweight running shoes is essential. There’s no set weight at which a shoe will feel lightweight, but many runners find that shoes under 10 ounces feel less cumbersome on the feet. Certain types of shoes, such as motion control shoes for severe overpronators or trail shoes, tend to weigh a bit more than your average road shoe.

The best lightweight running shoes are ones that conform to your feet while providing the right amount of support and cushioning without extra weight. However, you also don’t want to compromise performance for a lighter weight shoe. As you look for the right shoes, consider ones that have a stiff back yet also bend slightly, suggests the University of Michigan.

While there isn’t much of a difference between cushioned shoes and minimalist shoes without much cushioning when it comes to shock absorption, you should look for a shoe with optimal heel control and plenty of shock absorption, according to the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society.

What are the best lightweight running shoes?

1. Merrell Trail Glove 4 – $82.63 – $198.61

Pros: Cons: Weighs just six ounces

Comes in several colors

Vibram insoles and outsoles

Zero drop Not waterproof

Narrow midsole

Minimal cushioning

Some wish the laces were thicker

The Trail Glove 4 by Merrell is a minimal trail running shoe that weighs just six ounces. Despite its lightweight construction, the shoe has plenty of foot protection thanks to Vibram soles on the inside and outside. A trail-specific pad provides an extra layer of protection under the feet. These trail running shoes aren’t waterproof, but their breathable mesh lining promotes air flow to keep feet feeling comfortable. The zero drop construction enhances the barefoot running experience.

The Merrell Trail Glove 4 for men is available here.

2. Newton Distance Elite – $155.00 – $199.93

Pros: Cons: Ideal for long distance running

Seamless construction

Very breathable

Full-foot cushioning Pricey

Limited color choices

Runs a bit small

Lacks arch support

While the Distance Elite caters to distance runners, you don’t need to be training for a marathon or other endurance event to enjoy this shoe’s benefits. Aside from its seamless construction, which reduces the chance of rubbing and chafing during runs, the Distance Elite is highly breathable to keep feet comfortable and regulated. Since it doesn’t have much arch support, keep this shoe in mind if you’re looking for the best lightweight running shoes for neutral runners. Despite its 2mm drop and minimal design, which mimics a more natural running movement, the shoe comes with full-foot cushioning for added comfort and protection. The shoe weighs 7.3 ounces.

This is the men’s version. You can find the Distance Elite for women here.

3. New Balance Fresh Foam Zante v4 – $59.95 – $193.47

Pros: Cons: Affordable

Ideal for neutral pronation

Breathable mesh material

Snug fit for faster runs Limited color options

Runs a bit small

Bland styling

May be too narrow for wider feet

Depending on the size and color, you can find the New Balance Fresh Foam Zante v4 for less than $100. This New Balance running shoe weighs 7.5 ounces, and caters to neutral runners. There’s not much designated arch support, but there is ample midsole cushioning. The shoe has plenty of mesh material for enhanced circulation and comfort. Its snug fit makes it a solid choice for faster workouts. An adaptive upper mimics the shape of your feet for a more natural and responsive movement. This running shoe has a 6mm drop.

A men’s version of this shoe is also available.

4. Nike Free RN Flyknit – $119.90 – $234.33

Pros: Cons: Stylish

Easy to pack in a bag

Comfortable knit construction

Flexible midsole Some find the 8mm offset a bit high

Not ideal for longer runs

Pricey

Limited color choices

If you’re looking for one of the best lightweight running shoes for shorter runs and traveling, consider the Nike Free RN Flyknit. The shoe weighs just 6.5 ounces, and features a lightweight knit upper that can be collapsed for easy transportation and travel. A flexible midsole keeps the shoe feeling supportive without inhibiting the natural foot movement. This lightweight running shoe caters to those with medium to high arches, with narrow to medium foot width. Many runners agree that this Nike running shoe runs true to size.

This is the men’s version. You can find the Nike Free RN Flyknit for women here.

5. Xero Shoes Prio – $94.99

Pros: Cons: Ideal for trails and roads

Zero drop

Wide toe box

Flexible sole Runs small

May be too wide for narrow feet

Dull styling

Instep straps aren’t sewn down

It’s not unusual for some of the best lightweight running shoes to also have a minimalist construction. The Xero Shoes Prio is one example, with features such as zero drop and a total weight of just 7.6 ounces. You can use the optional insole for a 2mm drop if you prefer. If you’re looking for more of a barefoot running experience, you’ll appreciate the straps in the heel and instep. Not only do the straps help keep feet in place, they also work just as well with or without socks. The sole is flexible and flat to promote natural movements. This lightweight running shoe is just as suitable for the trails as it is for the road.

You can find the Prio for men here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.