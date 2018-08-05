5 Best Motion Control Shoes for Runners (2018)

When shopping for running shoes, you’ll probably notice many different types to choose from. The array of options can seem overwhelming, especially since there tends to be some crossover between various shoe types. Whether you’re just starting out in the sport or you’re an established runner, having the proper footwear is essential. Having an ill-fitting pair of shoes can make runs uncomfortable, and may even increase your risk of injury.

Motion control shoes aren’t the same as stability shoes. Both types cater to runners who overpronate, but motion control shoes are specifically designed for those with moderate to severe overpronation. In contrast, stability shoes can be used by mild to severe overpronators.

The best motion control shoes are very supportive, especially in the heel and along the arch. This extra support helps stabilize feet that tend to roll inward excessively when running. In addition to relieving potential stress from overpronation, the right motion control shoes may also help to prevent injuries.

When looking for a motion control shoe, it’s best to go with the shoe that provides the necessary amount of support for your feet. A stiff heel keeps the feet aligned and improves overall stability. The midsole should also feel firm and supportive.

What are the best motion control shoes for runners?

1. Brooks Adrenaline GTS 18 – $120.00

Pros: Cons: Slim mesh upper

Soft cushioning

Best for flat to medium arches

Comes in many colors Runs a bit small

A few caution that holes can develop in the toe box

Some find the toe box too narrow

Relatively bland styling

The Brooks Adrenaline GTS 18 offers a blend of cushioning and support for runners with flat to medium arches. The best motion control shoes provide ample support and control for the feet without compromising comfort. The GTS 18 achieves this goal thanks to a slim mesh upper along with softer cushioning and improved flexibility throughout the shoe. A diagonal rollbar keeps feet stable on the go.

These are women’s shoes. You can find the Brooks Adrenaline GTS 18 for men here.

2. ASICS GT-3000 5 – $74.00 – $162.30

Pros: Cons: Ideal for severe overpronation

Enhances natural gait

Heel counter keeps heels supported

Gender-specific cushioning Runs small

May be a bit tight for wide feet

Toe box mesh may wear prematurely

Questionable long-term durability

Severe overpronation can require additional support and guidance. The ASICS GT-3000 5 is designed for severe overpronation, and comes with a guidance line to improve gait efficiency. This is especially apparent in the midsole of the shoe. Despite its ample cushioning and support, however, the shoe remains lightweight and properly cushioned. The heel counter provides heel support and a more secure heel fit.

This GT-3000 5 has different cushioning in the men’s and women’s shoes. The top layer in the midsole of the women’s shoe has a lower density for optimal compression.

This is the men’s version. You can find the ASICS GT-3000 5 for women here.

3. Brooks Addiction 13 – $127.07 – $259.00

Pros: Cons: Plush sockliner

Ideal for flat and wider feet

Ample midsole cushioning

Breathable mesh upper Limited color options

Runs a bit small

Heavy

May be too wide for those with narrower feet

The Brooks Addiction 13 has a fairly spacious fit, which makes it a particularly good shoe for runners with flat (or larger) feet. This shoe caters to those with flat to medium arches, and has a 12mm midsole drop. At 12 ounces it isn’t the lightest, but the Brooks Addiction 13 offers plenty of support. A lace-up closure keeps feet feeling secure during road runs. There’s also a diagonal rollbar to help bring feet back into a more neutral gait.

This is the women’s version. You can find the Brooks Addiction 13 for men here.

4. Saucony Omni 16 – $69.99 – $187.00

Pros: Cons: Updated outsole

Plush cushioning

Best for flat to low arches

8mm offset Bland styling

Some wish there was more cushioning

Limited color options

Tongue is attached on one side

Depending on the size and color, you may be able to find the Omni 16 for less than $100. Its lower price tag makes this shoe a solid choice if you’re looking for the best motion control shoe within your budget. This running shoe comes with the right amount of stability and support for the road and track. It caters to runners with flat to low arches, and who are looking for plush cushioning.

An 8mm offset can make the stride feel a bit more natural for those who prefer a lower offset. Other highlights include a breathable, lightweight upper, external heel frame support and a flexible outsole. This shoe is a good choice for those with moderate to severe overpronation.

You can find the Saucony Omni 16 for men here.

5. New Balance 1340v3 – $129.90 – $144.00

Pros: Cons: Removable insert

Beam insert for added support

Foam midsole

Breathable synthetic mesh upper Limited color options

Heavy

Bland styling

Tight toe box

A combination of enhanced arch support and a sturdy beam insert ensures proper motion control for overpronators. The best motion control shoes offer maximum support and stability to help guide feet back into a more neutral position, and these New Balance shoes are no exception. While this isn’t the lightest shoe on the market, there’s ample cushioning along with a midsole foam to keep feet comfortable on runs of any length.

You can find the New Balance 1340v3 for women here.

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.