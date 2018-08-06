5 Best Motion Sensor Trash Cans (2018): Your Easy Buying Guide

Imagine the convenience of being able to open up your trash can without actually touching the handle. Motion sensor trash cans allow you to use your hand, or your voice if the sensor trash can is voice-activated, to open up the lid. Some trash cans cost over $200, but they generally come with extra features that you might not need. If you’re shopping on a budget, you can find trash cans for $50 or less.
Aside from the convenience of having a lid that opens up automatically, many people find that motion sensor trash cans are simply more hygienic. A recent study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture has shown that the average consumer doesn’t properly their hands up to 97 percent of the time. Bacteria can be spread from food that’s being prepared to the hands, where it’s then transferred onto handles, cutting boards and other surfaces throughout the kitchen.
While even the best motion sensor trash cans can help eliminate the spread of bacteria throughout your kitchen by reducing the number of handles you need to touch, it’s still important to adequately wash your hands before, during and after meal prep. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends washing your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water to help prevent the spread of germs throughout your kitchen.
What are the best motion sensor trash cans?
- Best for Compact Spaces: Ninestars DZT-80-4 | Check it out on Amazon – $64.98
- Best Budget Pick: iTouchless Touchless Sensor Trash Can | Check it out on Amazon – $49.99
- Best Large Capacity Trash Can: Simplehuman Rectangular Sensor Can | Check it out on Amazon – $249.99
- Best Value Set: Costzon Motion Sensor Trash Cans | Check it out on Amazon – $65.99
- Best for Battery-Free Operation: SensorCan Sensor Trash Can | Check it out on Amazon – $76.82
1. Ninestars DZT-80-4 (21 -Gallon) – $64.98
Trash cans can take up a lot of space. The Ninestars DZT-80-4 has a distinctive oval shape that allows it to fit into smaller spaces, from your kitchen to the bathroom and other rooms. The sensor won’t open until you’re near the front of the sensor area, which reduces the risk of the lid opening and closing unnecessarily. Once it’s open, the lid stays up long enough for you to scrape off your dishes or put the trash inside. A non-skid base holds this motion sensor trash can firmly in place.
Buy the Ninestars DZT-80-4 here.
2. iTouchless Touchless Sensor Trash Can (4-Gallon) – $49.99
The best motion sensor trash cans don’t have to be the most expensive. This iTouchless trash can is budget-friendly, coming in at just $50. Its small capacity makes this motion sensor trash can a practical choice for dorms, apartments and other smaller spaces. A smaller 2.5-gallon trash can is also available. If off-white isn’t your color of choice, you can opt fo the stainless steel model. It’s no secret that trash stinks. This iTouchless trash can comes with an odor filter. You can use the included lemon-scented cartridge for extra odor control. The trash can runs on AA batteries, but can also be used with an iTouchless A/C adapter.
Buy the iTouchless Touchless Sensor Trash Can here.
3. Simplehuman Rectangular Sensor Can (15.3-Gallon) – $249.99
This Simplehuman trash can is divided into two compartments. You may choose to use it for trash on one side and recycling on the other, or use both compartments for trash. This motion sensor trash can has a 58-liter, or 15.3-gallon, capacity. Many owners appreciate this sensor trash can for its quiet operation as the lid is opening and closing.
It’s not the cheapest motion sensor trash can on the market, but this Simplehuman trash bin offers lots of bang for your buck. For example, a combination of sensor and voice control makes it a top choice if you’re looking for one of the best motion sensor trash cans for hands-free operation. If your hands are full, or you’d rather use your voice, just say “open can” to open up the lid.
Buy the Simplehuman Rectangular Sensor Can here.
4. Costzon Motion Sensor Trash Cans (2.3 & 13 Gallons) – $65.99
If you’ve never owned a motion sensor trash can, you’ll probably want to purchase another one for elsewhere in your house. This value set comes with a large and small trash can, both of which have motion sensors to open and close the lid. The larger sensor trash can has a 13-gallon capacity, making it a solid choice for your kitchen. The smaller 2.3-gallon trash can will fit just about anywhere, including a bathroom or office. Both trash cans feature a stainless steel exterior. They also run on AA batteries, which need to be purchased separately.
Buy the Costzon Motion Sensor Trash Cans here.
5. SensorCan Sensor Trash Can (13-Gallon) – $76.82
Many motion sensor trash cans run on batteries. Not only do the batteries need to be purchased separately in many cases, the cost can also quickly add up. If your idea of the best motion sensor trash cans are ones that doesn’t require batteries, consider this SensorCan product. As an added bonus, the AC power adapter is included with the sensor trash can. This motion sensor trash can has a 13-gallon capacity, making it the right size for most kitchens. Handy technology keeps the lid from closing on your hand, as the lid will re-open if your hand is in the way. A replaceable odor filter absorbs odors to keep your living space smelling a little bit better.
Buy the SensorCan Sensor Trash Can here.
