5 Best Stability Running Shoes (2018)

Stability shoes cater to runners who overpronate. Unlike motion control shoes, which are ideal for moderate to severe overpronators, stability shoes are ideal for those with mild to moderate overpronation. If your feet don’t tend to excessively roll inwards as you run, you might be able to get away with using stability running shoes, rather than shoes for motion control.

Many stability running shoes provide some amount of motion control, although there are some notable differences between the two. For example, the average motion control shoe tends to have a straight shape along with a stiff heel for maximum motion control. Stability shoes tend to be a bit lighter, in part because they don’t offer as much heel support.

You may find that the best stability running shoes for your feet are ones that offer more or less support, depending on your level of pronation, preferred amount of cushioning, and other factors. The goal of both shoe types is to help guide feet back into a more neutral running position.

What are the best stability running shoes?

1. Saucony Redeemer ISO 2 – $129.99 – $150.00

Best for severe overpronation

Ideal for flat to low arches

Not recommended for heavy trail use

Breathable mesh upper

Not the most stylish

Relatively heavy

Some find the toe box too narrow

The Saucony Redeemer ISO 2 is a stability shoe that provides a combination of plush cushioning and stability for overpronators. It’s best for those with flat to low arches. The frame has plenty of external support to help position and guide the foot in a more neutral way. The ISO 2 features an innovative fit system that conforms to the motion of runner’s feet, which in turn leads to a more comfortable and personalized fit.

This is the women’s version. You can find the Redeemer ISO 2 for men here.

2. HOKA ONE ONE Arahi 2 – $105.49 – $169.95

5mm foot drop

Ideal for longer runs

Well-ventilated mesh upper

Relatively lightweight

Runs a bit narrow

Some wish there was more cushioning

A few mention issues with heels slipping

When it comes to running shoes, the heel drop refers to how much higher the heel is off the ground compared to the forefoot. The HOKA ONE ONE Arahi 2 has a 5mm heel drop, which means that the heel is 5mm higher off the ground than the forefoot. The most common heel drop range tends to be 10 to 12mm, although some shoes have a 0mm heel drop. Some runners find that the best stability running shoes for their feet have a lower heel drop, which encourages a more natural foot stride.

These shoes come in at just under 10 ounces, which makes them relatively lightweight for a stability shoe. The upper mesh has been upgraded in the Arahi 2, and offers ample ventilation for longer runs. Several runners note that the toebox in this version feels a bit roomier and more comfortable.

This is the men’s version. You can find the women’s shoes here.

3. Asics GT-2000 6 – $101.00 – $229.20

Wide selection of sizes and colors

Ideal for mild to moderate pronation

Lightweight for a stability shoe

Memory foam keeps heels secure

Toe box material prone to holes

Some wish there were better color options

Relatively narrow toe box

In general, overpronation running shoes aren’t the lightest. The best stability running shoes tend to be a bit lighter than motion control shoes, and the GT-2000 6 is no exception. This Asics model comes in at just over eight ounces, making it slightly lighter than other stability shoes. Despite its lightweight construction, however, the shoe has plenty of support and cushioning. The front of the shoe is wider than in previous models, which can help reduce irritation.

This is the women’s version. You can find the Asics GT-2000 6 for men here.

4. New Balance 940v3 – $84.90 – $125.00

Roomy toe box

Not as pricey as some competitors

Available in several widths

Full-length cushioning Some find it too stiff

Runs a bit narrow

Limited colors

Relatively heavy

It’s no secret that the best stability running shoes can be quite expensive. These stability shoes from New Balance can be purchased for less than $100, depending on your preferred color and size. Keep in mind that some colors and sizes might cost over $100. The New Balance 940v3 is made for overpronators, with features such as full-length cushioning and a medial post for added stability. A blow rubber outsole keeps the heel supported and stabilized.

5. Salomon XA PRO 3D GTX – $119.95 – $171.36

Ideal for trail running

Enhanced wet traction grip

Waterproof construction

Reinforced toe cap Pricey

Heavy

Not the most breathable

Some find them too narrow

The Salomon XA PRO 3D GTX is a serious stability shoe for the trails. One of the hallmark features of this stability shoe is its Gore-Tex construction, which makes it a top choice if you’re looking for the best stability running shoes for your favorite trails. The shoes also have enhanced wet traction grip for slippery trails and other surfaces. A reinforced toe cap keeps toes protected against common trail obstacles, including rocks, roots and more.

