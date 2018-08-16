11 Best Galaxy Note 9 Accessories: The Ultimate List (2018)

The Note 9 is Samsung’s latest installment to their phablet line of phones. As Samsung moves closer to their ideal connected home year after year, the focus moves more towards the Galaxy Note 9 accessories and away from the phone itself.

Don’t get me wrong, there is a lot to be excited about regarding the Note 9. The new S-Pen stylus uses Bluetooth LE power to act as a remote control for taking photos, tracking through music, and more.

Additionally, the Note 9 touts overall upgrades in battery capacity, camera imaging software, processor speed, and internal storage.

Its new 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display is the largest screen yet as well. All of these factors mean that this is one of the best devices to pair with a number of wireless accessories like VR headsets and smartwatches.

The Note 9 performs excellently with all the most popular smartphone peripherals, plus its high price tag means that you should also invest in the regular suite protective accessories.

All together, the eager Note 9 use has quite a laundry list of accessories they’ll want to try out. To make things easier, we’ve rounded up eleven essential Galaxy Note 9 accessories that will further enhance your phone upgrade.

What are the best Galaxy Note 9 accessories?

1. PopSockets Collapsible Grip Stand – $7.27

The Note 9 is a pretty massive phone. Only those with a gargantuan grip can comfortably hold it in one hand without something extra to hold on to.

If you are one of the many people who need a little extra grip on their phone, a PopSocket is a phenomenal choice.

The PopSocket is the original collapsible grip stand, which gives you something to hold between your fingers while you browse in portrait or landscape mode.

The PopSocket folds inward for easy storage in your pocket. It can also double as a media viewing stand. This inexpensive accessory greatly improves the usability of your phone, making it a must-have.

2. PhoneSoap 3 UV Cell Phone Sanitizer – $59.95

Let’s get real for a minute. Our phones are disgusting. We take them into the bathroom, we cough on them, we drop them on the ground, and we still use them constantly without even a thought about the health repercussions.

Now that the truth has come to light, you’ll want to safeguard your phone from germs and bacteria without having to rub disinfectant liquid all over your brand new device. Enter PhoneSoap.

You can think of PhoneSoap as a compact tanning bed for your phone. However, instead of giving your phone a boosted dose of melanin, PhoneSoap’s internal UV plates are designed to kill 99.99% of all bacteria on your phone.

Simply put your phone (or anything else that fits) into the PhoneSoap chamber and run the ten minute sanitizer to clean the contents of all bacteria.

As an added plus, the PhoneSoap 3 sports both a USB and USB-C charging port on the back, allowing you to plug your phone’s charging cable in to get a quick power boost while you sanitize your device.

If this doesn’t sound like something you’d benefit from, then you are more contaminated than you think.

3. Uni USB-C to HDMI Adapter – $19.99

This cable may seem like an innocuous choice among more essential gear, but a USB-C to HDMI Adapter like this one from Uni is one of the biggest feature enablers for your Note 9.

In fact, this cable is all you need to enable the Samsung DeX desktop mode, a software overlay that makes your phone perform like a desktop computer rather than a smartphone.

Simply plug in an HDMI cable to a monitor and you can display video content on an external screen while you navigate from your phone’s touchscreen.

Alternatively, you can navigate your phone through the external screen and use your Note 9’s 6.4-inch screen as a touch keyboard and trackpad.

Though the absence of the DeX dock means no more USB peripheral access, you can still use a Bluetooth keyboard and mouse to get that full desktop experience.

4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm – $349.99

Though hype for tech wearables has dwindled some, Samsung hopes to bring interest back towards these accessories with the release of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Finally adopting the Galaxy moniker, Samsung contends that their latest smartwatch is ready for primetime, and the specs agree.

The Galaxy Watch is fully equipped for fitness tracking, with a heart rate monitor and a GPS that can be programmed to track a number of different workouts.

It is their most durable smartwatch yet, with swim-ready water resistance and a military-grade drop protection.

Its touch display is bright and responsive, making it easy to check notifications. You also have a microphone and speaker to hear audio and dictate messages.

Most importantly, the 46mm of this watch runs for up to seven days without a charge, which finally makes this device feel like something you can wear every day. It releases August 24, the same day as the Note 9, so only then will we know if this watch is worth the hype.

5. Spigen Tough Armor Case – $15.99

The bigger the phone, the easier it is to drop. That is why a proper defender case is among the most important Galaxy Note 9 accessories you can buy.

One of our personal favorites is the Spigen Tough Armor case, which offers military-grade drop protection via its shock absorbing bumper frame.

It has a raised lip to protect your phone’s display and rear camera from face down drops. Another neat inclusion is a built-in kickstand, which works great for watching media or playing mobile games.

6. Spigen NeoFlex Screen Protector – $8.99

No matter how sturdy of a case you have, there is always that freak chance that you will drop your phone on an uneven surface and completely turn your screen into a spider web.

The Note 9’s Gorilla Glass 5 screen is far from fragile, but nonetheless, a screen protector is considered one of the most important Galaxy Note 9 accessories for keeping your phone safe.

This two pack of NeoFlex screen protectors from Spigen acts as your crucial second line of defense against cracks and scratches. It buffers your screen from damage with a flexible film that contours to the Note 9’s curved screen for a perfect fit.

It is fairly easy to apply when you follow the included instructions, and even if you screw up, the benefit of a two pack is that you have a guaranteed fresh start if you don’t apply it perfectly the first time.

7. PNY Elite 512GB microSDXC Card – $349.99

Okay, so investing in a microSD card this large is a niche purchase use if not a complete novelty. But the existence of 512GB SD cards like the PNY Elite means an exciting milestone for the advancement of smartphones.

If you purchase the expanded memory version of the Note 9, which features 512GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM, then supplement it with a 512GB microSD card, you would have the first ever smartphone capable of holding 1TB worth of files.

It’s not completely beyond reality to need this much storage, but realistically, you’ll probably be fine with a 256GB microSDXC card for less than half the price.

Still, if you want a terabyte in your pocket, it’s yours.

8. 8Bitdo N30 Pro Wireless Bluetooth Controller – $61.99

If you are buying a Note 9, you probably already know that it is one of the best phones for mobile gaming to come out all year.

Its large screen and powerful processor make it a great choice for playing graphically intensive games like PUBG Mobile and Oceanhorn.

Still, if you want your mobile gaming experience to be as console-like as possible, you must leave behind the touchscreen controls. Instead, you can use a Bluetooth controller like like the N30 Pro from 8Bitdo.

This controller is a remake of the retro classic SNES controller, albeit with the addition of two responsive joysticks for added functionality.

This controller is intuitive to use and rechargeable via microUSB. You can even connect it to a PC or iOS device.

My favorite use for this controller, however, is for playing emulator games. After all, what better way is there to replay your favorite SNES games than with the classic controller that started it all?

9. Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Bluetooth Speaker – $68.70

Despite early signs that the market may trend away from the 3.5 mm headphone jack, Samsung’s Note 9 still sports an auxiliary audio port, as do the rest of its 2018 smartphones.

But with so many viable options for external audio, the Note 9’s onboard speakers still feel like an afterthought.

Sure, internal speakers work fine for playing YouTube videos, but if you want to enjoy quality sound, you need a Bluetooth speaker like the UE Wonderboom.

The UE Wonderboom is a great choice for a portable speaker, as it balances a compact form factor with powerful, balanced sound.

Its 360° sound is clear and robust, and it can play continuously for about ten hours off a single charge.

Another great feature of this speaker is that it is IPX7-rated for water resistance, so it can be submerged in a meter of water for up to thirty minutes.

Combine this with the water-resistant Note 9, and you’ve got a source and speaker combination that can go anywhere with you, including the beach or the shower.

10. Samsung Gear VR with Controller (2017) – $108.95

As the most technologically advanced Samsung phone around, the Note 9 is a great candidate for VR gaming, especially if you use Samsung’s Gear VR headset.

The phone’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor allows for smoothest and fastest VR gaming

To great surprise, Samsung did not announce a new version of the headset for this year. This is probably because the Gear VR in a good place as it exists now, but it could also mean that they have something big planned for 2019.

It’s even more likely that both statements are true, but either way, the Gear VR is a great pickup at its current discounted price, especially if you are looking for something to demontrate the technical prowess of the Note 9.

There is just one caveat to this, and that’s that the Note 9’s larger screen requires an adapter to properly fit into the phone dock. No worries though, as Samsung will send you an adapter kit free of charge if you call 1-800-SAMSUNG or reach out online.

11. Anker PowerPort Wireless Charger – $21.99

Wireless charging may not be able to compete in speed with a traditional charge through the Note 9’s USB-C port, but you can’t undervalue the convenience of being able to set your phone down and have it start charging immediately.

Despite the fact that the Note 9 does not ship with a wireless charger, the Note 9 is plenty capable of utilizing it to recharge its massive 4000mAh battery overnight.

The Anker PowerPort Wireless 10 is a great choice for your wireless charging needs, as it is compact and powerful.

It is able to charge at a speed of 10W, which is the fastest charging currently possible through electromagnetic induction.

Just plug this charger into the Note 9’s included power brick, and you’ll be able to set your phone down to charge with just one hand. No more fumbling with (and wearing out) your charge port.