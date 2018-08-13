11 Best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Cases: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Samsung’s newest Note phone has been announced, and with the amazing features this phablet packs, you’d be crazy not to get a Galaxy Note 9 case to go with it.

After all, the Note phones typically pack the newest tech and the highest price tags of the Samsung line. They are how Samsung tests their major innovations, and most of this new tech needs extra protection from drops and scratches.

Everything from the S Pen to curved Edge displays have debuted on the Note phones. This year’s Note 9 does not pack any features that are quite as flashy, but it does introduce some noteworthy upgrades that will become a permanent part of their phone ecosystem.

For starters, the Galaxy Note 9 has a massively upgraded 4000mAh battery, offering 700mAh more capacity than its predecessor. There are also many other hardware upgrades under the hood, but none quite as impressive. You can get the full story on Samsung’s website.

The most interesting peripheral upgrade is the new S-Pen stylus, which uses Bluetooth LE to act as a remote control for taking photos, tracking through music, and more.

Then, of course, there’s the camera, which always see some of the biggest and most exciting upgrades. This time around, the Note 9 camera seeks to remove human error with new software for scene optimization and flaw detection. As a bad photographer, I definitely benefit from this.

One last note, the phone sports a new slightly larger 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display, so even if you have a Note phone from years past, you still need a new case.

This always feels like a burn, as having to buy a new case on top of a phone whose price starts at $1,000 for the 128 GB version is just the icing on the cake.

But the good news is that while the Note 9 may not be cheap, a good case is. We’ve highlighted some of our favorite cases of different styles to show you all sorts of different options that are available now.

What are the best Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Cases?

1. Best Overall Case: Spigen Tough Armor – $15.99

Spigen makes some of the best Galaxy Note 9 cases around, offering military-grade drop protection in a number of lightweight and low profile designs.

Their Tough Armor case is one of their most popular molds, sporting the ideal balance of air cushioning and portability.

Not only does this case protect your phone’s vulnerable corner from direct impact with cushioning air pockets, but it also sports a useful kickstand for watching media.

2. Best Defender Case: Supcase Unicorn Beetle – $20

The Supcase Unicorn Beetle is a sleek and professional looking case that provides protection on all sides against drops and scratches.

Like most military-grade defender cases, the Unicorn Beetle has a rigid frame to keep your phone’s corners and edges secure.

It also has a raised bezel to protect your phone’s screen from face down drops. This extends through the back of the phone to protect the camera as well.

3. Best Dual Layer Case: Incipio DualPro – $29.99

Though many cases try to get by on just a single piece of rubbery TPU plastic, a case that thoroughly protects your phone should also have a solid PC layer to absorb scratches and maintain the lifespan of its inner sleeve.

Many cases use this dual layer approach, but the Incipio DualPro is one of the best Galaxy Note 9 cases in this style.

Looks wise, the DualPro really isn’t anything special. But performance wise, it protects your phone with the most efficient combination of materials.

It also has a lifted bezel to protect your front screen and rear camera.

4. Most Stylish Case: Otterbox Symmetry – $49.95

While most modern smartphones don’t need the extreme protection of the full-size Otterbox defender case, their Symmetry case makes a fair compromise in bulk for a more accessible design.

This case has a slim shape that provides the coverage it needs without being absolute overkill. It has generous port openings and responsive button covers that will have you forgetting you even have a case on.

The Galaxy Note 9 release of this mold brings a stylish geometric backplate design that makes it my pick for the coolest looking Note 9 case so far.

5. Best Cute Case: Speck Presidio Grip + Glitter – $44.95

Speck’s Presidio Grip case is one of the most iconic phone case designs ever. If you are looking for a cute Galaxy Note 9 case, Speck has you covered.

Their classic Grip case comes in a super cute glitter variant, which keeps the same added grip strips that it is known for.

But this case’s main feature does more than just add grip. It is also part of a rubbery TPU layer under its outer PC shell, which protects the phone from both drops and scratches.

6. Best Folio Case: Samsung LED View Cover – $65.56

Samsung’s accessories are always more expensive than they should be, but there’s no denying that they provide solid case options for their phones.

After all, there aren’t any other cases that can interact with the Note 9’s lock screen to deliver information through an added LED display.

As you may guess from the title, Samsung’s LED View Cover is your go-to choice if you want to be able to check your notifications without leaving your screen bare to danger.

This case automatically wakes and sleeps your display when it magnetically clasps to it, and it has an integrated credit card slot, lending it further utility.

7. Best Clear Case: Trianium Clarium – $6.99

The Galaxy Note 9 might not have that same sleek rounded look as its S series counterparts, but it’s still a beautiful phone.

Its aluminum backplate looks good enough that you may want to show off its naked beauty with a clear protective case.

If so, the Trianium Clarium is a solid pick that also has the benefit of being quite cheap. This low profile transparent case leaves little to no visual impact on your phone, yet it protects it with both a shock absorbent TPU sleeve and an outer PC shell.

This case is a great way to protect your phone without compromising its look.

8. Best Wallet Case: ProCase Wallet Folio – $11.99

If you’re still carrying around a bulky billfold full of forgotten punch cards, then you need to take serious inventory of your life priorities.

A Galaxy Note 9 wallet case is the perfect way to transition to a one-pocket carry, as it allows you to store your phablet phone, up to three cards, and some cash all in one place.

Its folio cover helps protect your screen from being damaged in your pocket, and it folds back to double as a media stand.

The case is made from slip resistant material and of course helps protect your phone from drops as well.

9. Best Slim Case: Olixar NovaShield – $19.16

The NovaShield is a durable snap-on phone case from Olixar that provides both shock absorption and screen protection in a small package.

It combines a flexible bumper frame with a clear PC backplate to provide your phone protection where it needs it most, while keeping things slim where it doesn’t

this case is slim enough to support wireless charging through the backplate, making it a great choice if you plan to use the wireless charger that comes with the Note 9.

10. Best Camera Case: Moment Photo – $23.99

On its own, the Moment Photo case is an attractive bumper case with a wood grain accent. It has a lip to protect your front screen and it supports wireless charging.

The real reason you’ll want to go with this case, though, is that it allows you to equip any of Moment’s high quality photo lenses to your rear camera.

These aren’t cheap at about $100 each, but they are made from hand-polished cinema glass with multiple elements.

Yes, the stock Note 9 camera is already seriously good, but with the addition of a macro, wide, or superfish lens, it brings your photography to the next level.

11. Best Cheap Case: Ringke Air – $8.99

The Ringke Air is a simple slip-on gel case that gives your phone the protection it needs without going overboard on extras.

This case adds some rubbery shock protection to your phone’s vulnerable edges, adds responsive covers over your buttons, and leaves a nice cutout for your phone’s ports.

And that’s about it. For under $10, it’s a simple an reliable fit from a brand I’ve come to expect great things from.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.