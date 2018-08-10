7 Best Smart Air Purifiers: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

The air we breath is among the most crucial factors in determining our health.

Yet developments in improving world air quality are all fairly new, beginning in the ’90s with limited legislation to curb commercial emissions, and culminating with the latest home solution, the smart air purifier.

Since harmful air pollutants exist beyond the scope of any legislative protection, you need to invest in an air purifier to ensure that your family breathes clean air.

The emission of VOCs (volatile organic compounds) like propane, benzene, methane, etc. may be regulated, but the air we breathe is still rife with other dangers like mold, mildew, viruses, and allergens.

An air purifier is the only sure-fire way to eliminate these contaminants, as it is the only solution for which there is a vast amount of scientific research that backs it up.

A scientific article originally published in the official publication of the Indian Chest Society cites several sudies that confirm the positive impact that air filters have on your respiratory and vascular health.

Air purifiers are made with HEPA (high efficiency particulate air) filters, which are standardized at a minimum 99.97% efficiency rating for removing particles greater than or equal to 0.3μm in diameter. That encompasses nearly every harmful nanoparticle that would find in your living space.

The only pollutants that get past HEPA filters are VOCs like formaldehyde, ozone, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide. The best air purifiers also include an activated carbon filter to remove these gaseous pollutants before the air reaches the HEPA filter.

Air purifiers are reccommended for those that live in polluted metropolitan areas and for those that deal with severe allergies. They are also helpful in climates that promote indoor mold growth, or for those trying to reduce odors like cigarette smoke in their homes. They will basically clear the air of anything that may jeopardize your health.

So what added benefits are gained from going with a smart air purifier?

The latest generation of smart air purifiers allow you to better understand what’s in the air you breathe, providing you with up to date alerts on the level of various pollutants in your home and neighborhood.

They can also be programmed to react accordingly, even when you’re away from home. Being able to use your smartphone as a remote basically means being able to change your fan schedule even while you’re away from home.

If you use other integrated home devices, then most smart air purifiers can be integrated into systems like Alexa or IFTTT.

But before you purchase any kind of air purifier, you must be mindful of the CADR (clean air delivery rate) rating needed for the type of pollutant you’re targetting and the size of the space you plan to keep clean. This figure was developed by the AHAM (Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers), and is measured in cfm (cubic feet per minute). Its importance is outlined in the EPA’s guide to home air cleaners.

To give you an idea of the overall power of these air purifiers, we’ve determined the most effective units by measuring their smoke CADR, which represents their effectiveness at removing the smallest pollutant particle size.

The higher the smoke CADR, the more effictive the filter is at removing all pollutants small or large. The amount of CADR you need is based on the size of the room it will be used in.

Determine the square footage of the room(s) you wish to keep purified and compare it against the max room size supported by the air purifier. If you use an air purifier in a room larger than it is rated for, then the air won’t be changed enough to make a significant difference on your home air quality.

Also note that any models we recommend come in versions suited for smaller rooms, but in the interest of providing you the most powerful selection of air purifiers, we’ve highlighted the models with the largest individual room size rating.

With all that said, you can read on below to browse our picks for the best smart air purifiers.

What are the best smart air filters?

1. AIRMEGA AP-2015E(G) 400S Smart Air Purifier – $625

Pros: Cons: Versatile Alexa-enabled app

Dual HEPA filters + activated carbon filter

Nearly silent on low External circulation required to cover advertised area

In schedule mode, unit turns off after schedule is complete

App is tricky to set up

Dimensions: 22.8 x 14.8 x 14.8 inches

Weight: 24.7 pounds

Smoke CADR: 400 cfm

Max room size: 1,560 square feet

Decibels: 22-52 dB(A)

Average filter replacement: 12 months

Warranty: 5-year limited

The Airmega 400S is the most powerful smart air purifier we’ve come across, capable of efficiently cycling air through an area of 1,560 square feet.

This figure is confusing, especially considering the 400S’ middling smoke CADR of 350 cfm. Generally, you want a unit with a smoke CADR at least 2/3 your room’s area, so I would advise using fans to ensure you get the proper circulation to let this machine do its work.

Still, you can’t argue with results, and dozens of users report successfully using this unit in large rooms. Plus, it is still among the best performers in smaller rooms.

Another thing that helps the Airmega 400S stand out is the useful Airmega Mobile app, available for Android and iOS.

If you can make it past the tricky setup, the app has some unique features, including an air quality tracker which gives you in the moment updates and historical data of your home air quality.

You can also get outdoor air quality monitoring, so you can anticipate when you’ll need to turn up the purifier’s power.

You also have a solid scheduling tool, which can be intricately customized for each day of the week. If you don’t need to set a schedule, then you can use the app to cycle through the three different smart modes: auto, eco, and sleep.

Auto mode adjusts the air filtration speed based on the room’s air quality level. Eco mode will automatically turn the system off when the air quality remain good for ten minutes, retarting once it detects significant pollution build-up.

Sleep mode runs on your preferred setting until its light sensor detects darkness, at which point it reduces its fan speed to run quieter. You can also disable the LEDs if they bother you at night (they definitely bother me).

Outside of smart modes, you also have manual low, medium, and high modes. Unless you have a good reason not to, it makes a lot more sense to use the smart modes.

Another smart feature that the Airmega 400S touts is Alexa compatibility. Connect it to your home network, and then you can use any Alexa-enabled device with a microphone to dictate commands like Alexa, turn the air purifier on,” or “Alexa, increase the air purifier’s fan speed.”

The 400s has a built-in filter lifespan indicator on its control panel, and you can also get filter replacement notifications via the app.

This air purifier has a washable permanent pre-filter, which you can clean once a month or so to extend the lifespan of your air filter.

The replacement Max2 filters are fairly expensive at $130 apiece, but they include both a new HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter. They need to be replaced every twelve months, which is standard for most air purifiers.

This is a cost you can get used to seeing for any air purifier, though. Considering the power that the Airmega 400S packs, it is well worth the annual expense for clean air.

2. Blueair Classic 605 Air Purifier – $610.50

Pros: Cons: High 500 CADR ensures max air turnover

Versatile Alexa-enabled app

Nearly silent on low Large footprint

Short filter lifecycle

Does not ship with an activated carbon filter

Dimensions: 26 x 20 x 13 inches

Weight: 31 pounds

Smoke CADR: 500 cfm

Max room size: 775 square feet

Decibels: 32-66 dB(A)

Average filter replacement: 6 months

Warranty: 5-year limited

The Blueair Classic 605 may not look like anything fancy, but it is one of the highest rated smart air purifiers around, with impressive specs to match.

With a CADR of 500 cfm, the bulky Classic 605 has no trouble turning over the air in its estimated max room size of 775 square feet.

Its fans are positioned to absorb air from beneath the unit, and then disperse it in all directions, ensuring an even distribution of clean air throughout the room.

This smart air purifier has three standard performance settings: low, medium, and high. On the lowest setting, it is among the quietest units we reviewed, granted, it performs at a much slower rate in this mode.

To strike a balance between noise level and performance, you can set a custom schedule using the Blueair Friend app. As is the case with most Wi-Fi devices, setup can be a little tricky depending on your phone’s settings.

Once you get it set up, though, you can use the app to perform a number of functions. The most useful feature is the ability to program a schedule to fit your individual needs.

Some choose to turn the fan high at night for ambient white noise, and turn it low when they aren’t home to benefit from the air purification. Others prefer to keep the fan low at night for a peaceful environment, then turn it up high so it gets the heavy filtration done when you aren’t around to hear it. Either way works.

The app also allows you to disable the LEDs on the unit. Most of these are covered by a clever lid anyway, but they can still be distracting at night. You can also set up a child lock or remotely change your fan speed.

If you would like to dictate commands to your phone or smart speaker, you can connect your Blueair 605 to Alexa, or you can use IFTTT to integrate it into a smarthome setup.

One thing the app lacks is a notification system for when you need to replace the air filter. Granted, there is a light built into the unit that will inform you when it is near time to replace it, and that’s good enough for me.

A bigger downside is that this unit’s particle filter needs to be replaced an average of every six months. Also, the Blueair Classic 605 doesn’t ship with an activate carbon filter, so if you need odor control or filtration of VOCs, you will have to upgrade to their SmokeStop filter.

These are fairly expensive to switch to, but it is recommended you do so in order to get truly pure air.

This shortcoming aside, the Classic 605 is still one of the most powerful smart air purifiers on the market. If maximum filtration is what you’re after, then this is the pick.

3. Philips Air Purifier 5000i – $696.15

Pros: Cons: Specialized smart modes for allergens and bacteria

Nearly silent on low

Versatile app provides indoor and outdoor air monitoring Filters are particularly expensive to replace

Large footprint

App requires an account

Dimensions: 22.4 x 18.3 x 15.8 inches

Weight: 19.4 pounds

Smoke CADR: 293 cfm

Max room size: 454 square feet

Decibels: 24-54 dB(A)

Average filter replacement: 12 months

Warranty: 2-year limited

The Philips 5000i is a beastly smart air purifier that can roar with power or operate whisper quiet, all depending on what you need it to do.

This unit has five manual modes, ranging from an extra-quiet sleep mode, to low, to medium, to high, to turbo speed.

At its best, the 5000i has a CADR of 293 cfm, which makes it efficient enough to use in rooms up to 454 square feet.

However, it is unrealistic to always have your fan on turbo speed mode, since it gets quite loud. You’re better off putting it in a smaller room than it’s rated for, though that goes for any air purifier.

If you prefer a “set it and forget it” type experience, then you can opt for one of three auto modes.

The general auto mode will automatically increase the fan speed if its air sensor detects abnormally high levels of pollution. The allergen mode will specially optimize the fan and filter to target allergens like pollen, animal dander, and dust.

The bacteria and virus mode optimizes the setup to better target airborne microorganisms, preventing the spread of illness in your home.

Once you install the Air Matters app on Android or iOS, you can get special notifications on specific pollutant levels in your home, and remotely adjust the fan speed even when you’re just on a 3G network.

The app also lets you check your filter lifetime, set a schedule, gets live updates of your indoor or outdoor air quality, and more.

One minor downside to the app is that it requires you register an account, and there is honestly no good reason that you should have to give your information out for such a simple function.

If that bothers you, you’ll be happy to know that most all of these features are also available from an onboard touch pad, including the ability to switch off the device’s LEDs for easier sleep at night.

Another neat feature for night use is an optional light sensor, which will automatically reduce the fan’s power when it detects low light. This will keep the sound of the air purifier from interrupting your sleep.

One thing that you can find on the app but not on the touch panel is the scheduling feature. The app’s scheduling is pretty comprehensive, while you can only set a simple timer from the unit itself.

You’ll have to replace its HEPA filter on a standard 12 month cycle, and its activated carbon filter on a standard 6 month cycle.

While you can expect to pay close to $100 a year to replace both filters on any air purifier, the Philips filters are particularly expensive, selling for almost $150 on their website. Replacement carbon filters are about $40 a piece. What’s worse, they can also only be found on this site so far, making them a little trickier to shop for.

Yet, if there’s anything you should spare no expense on, it’s your health. If you’re willing to pay some upkeep costs down the road, the Philips 5000i can make a major difference in your daily health.

4. Winix HR1000 Wifi Enabled Air Cleaner – $209.60

Pros: Cons: 5-stage filtration system for cleanest air

Versatile app tracks air quality history

Nearly silent on low Light sensor cannot be disabled in auto mode

App is tricky to set up

New filters smell bad at first

Dimensions: 23.6 x 16.3 x 9.6 inches

Weight: 18.7 pounds

Smoke CADR: 258 cfm

Max room size: 400 square feet

Decibels: max 55.2 dB(A)

Average filter replacement: 12 months

Warranty: 2-year limited

The Winix HR1000 is one of the best smart air purifiers for rooms around 400 square feet, employing an unparalleled five stage system to clean your air in more ways than you thought possible.

Its HEPA filter includes an added anti-microbial coating, which prevents the growth of microorganisms on the filter.

It has an activated carbon filter, which despite being a little flimsier than others, accomodates with a deodorizing coat for better odor absorption.

The HR1000 also has a washable permanent pre-filter, which if washed every two weeks, will help improve the longevity of the other filters.

Its final layer of protection is Winix’s proprietary PlasmaWave techonlogy, which breaks apart pollutants by generating positive and negative ions. It makes an occasional humming noise and can dry the air slightly, but it can be turned off if you deem it unnecessary.

Considering no other smart air purifiers on the market employ this level of filtration, you might perceive it as overkill, but if you have extreme air purification needs, the extra assurance sure doesn’t hurt.

Despite all the extra features, the HEPA filter only needs to be replaced on a standard 12 month cycle, and the carbon filter on a standard 6 month cycle. You can get a pair of replacement Winix HEPA and carbon filters for a decent price when bundled, so some users stretch their carbon filter a 12 month cycle for a more cost-efficient replacement.

The HR1000 has four different fan settings: low, medium, high, and turbo. It is fairly middle of the road in terms of noise level. For an even better balance of sound and performance, this air purifier has an auto mode that automatically adjusts the fan speed to keep your air at the best quality level.

The only downside to auto mode is that the unit automatically turns off when its light sensor detects darkness, so it will not run at all at night. Those who want to keep the unit on at night will have to set a custom schedule. For some, this makes the auto mode practically useless.

Setting a custom schedule can only be done through the Winix Smart app. Once you get past the tricky Wi-Fi setup, the app gives you access to scheduling, remote controls, and a helpfukl air quality history log.

Everything else can be taken care of through the HR1000’s LED illuminated panel. The LEDs automatically dim at night, and the control panel has a filter replacement indicator for both replaceable filters.

One last note is mostly to quell the worries of recent purchasers who report a strange “plasticy” smell from new units. This is normal from Winix filters, and will go away in just a day or two.

If you let it run exclusively while you’re out of the house for the first few days, you won’t even have to worry about it, and then you’ll be back to just clean air.

5. Honeywell HPA250B Smart Allergen Remover – $180.95

Pros: Cons: Compact and energy efficient

Dual HEPA filters + activated carbon filter

Allergen sensor mode makes you aware of specific contaminants Slightly louder than other models

App doesn’t work correctly on some devices

Dimensions: 18.9 x 10 x 17.7 inches

Weight: 13.9 pounds

Smoke CADR: 200 cfm

Max room size: 310 square feet

Decibels: 43-63 dB(A)

Average filter replacement: 12 months

Warranty: 5-year limited

The Honeywell HPA250B is a compact clean air solution that brands itself as an allergen remover. It offers some unique features for those who suffer from allergies to pollen, mold, animal dander, smoke, dust, etc.

Rather than bog you down with a half-dozen cleaning modes, it offers a simple suite of purifying programs that will target specific air pollutants in your home.

From the control panel at the top of the unit, you can cycle between a general clean mode, a germ mode, an allergen mode, and a turbo mode.

Also present on the touch panel are filters status notification lights, and my personal favorite addition, a button the dims/disables all the LEDs on the control panel.

An additional VOC sensor button can be used in combination with any of these modes to dynamically adjust the power based on the air quality in the room.

You also have a light to show when the filters need to be replaced, a basic timer that goes up to eight hours, and a button sync Bluetooth connection.

You can use Bluetooth or WiFi to connect to your phone via the free Honeywell app. This unlocks additional features like the high allergen level alerts feature, a rudimentary schedule system, basic remote control functions, and more.

The app doesn’t work as consistently on Android devices, but thankfully, this air purifier still feels pretty smart even if you don’t get it hooked up to your phone.

Going back to the different modes of the HPA250B, you have enough fan speeds and specialized modes to suit any need.

The fan runs decently quiet at its lowest setting, but is far from the most silent unit out there. Of course, how it performs is much more imporant than how it sounds.

The HPA250B efficiently cycles air in rooms up to 310 square feet. In turbo mode, its CADR maxes out at 200 cfm, but as the VOC sensor mode demonstrates, it is rarely necessary to leave your purifier on turbo for more than a few minutes.

This smart air purifier uses two HEPA filters and an activated carbon pre-filter. Having two filters is always a nice failsafe in case one is compromised.

Because of its small size, the HEPA filter replacement is very inexpensive, costing around $50 for a two-pack. They are good for a standard 12 months

Just keep in mind that the HPA250B’s carbon pre-filter is not permanent or washable, so plan to buy a replacement carbon filter every three months. These are about $10 apiece, which is a relief considering you’ll replace them twice as often as on high-end units.

6. Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Tower Fan TP04 – $549

Pros: Cons: Doubles as a bladeless tower fan

Built-in air quality monitor

Stylish with a small footprint High speed fan makes for low CADR

No smart features (but I still think it’s clever)

Limited air purifier settings

Dimensions: 41.5 x 8.8 x 8.8 inches

Weight: 10.8 pounds

Smoke CADR: 44 cfm (calculated)

Max room size: 290 square feet

Decibels: max 63 dB(A)

Average filter replacement: 6 months

Warranty: 2-year limited

The Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Tower Fan is a unique gadget that acts as both an air purifier and a tower fan. It can clean and cool your air simultaneously, but with a trade-off.

Because this bladeless fan moves air so quickly, you can expect a low overall CADR. CADR is a factor of both air displacement and filter size, and because its filter is so small, Dyson doesn’t even bother to give this unit a CADR.

However, another source calculated it at about 44 cfm, which means that it will only clean air in a very small radius around it. If you are looking for a serious air purifier, you can stop reading right here.

On the other hand, if you are open to using this to supplement an existing air purifying system, or you aren’t so sensitive that you need totally clean air, then the Pure Cool can serve a unique niche.

As a fan, it works fantastic (pun intended). It offers 350° oscillation, plus forward and reverse airflow modes. Plus it is bladeless, which looks and feels so cool. Still, the air filter reduces its overall air output, meaning it is ultimately outclassed by other fans.

But do other fans have an air quality sensor? I think not. This one does, and it’s an incredibly accurate one at that.

This air quality sensor is used to help the fan determine how much power to put towards filtering the air. It will automatically balance power consumption with filtration to keep incoming air at the best quality.

There are no additional control modes aside from a more silent night mode and a built-in timer, so control freaks will be simply disappointed with this one.

Filters are easy to replace, but are expected to be replaced every six months. Additionally, they are kind of hard to find. The one that fits the TP04 costs about $80.

Another catch? This isn’t actually a smart air purifier. Dyson does make their app-enabled Pure Cool Link, but since it isn’t a true air purifier it doesn’t need a true app to do what you want it to anyway.

Or at least that’s how I feel about it. While the Pure Cool is neither the best air purifier nor the best fan, it achieves something special by combining both into a unique package. And if that works for even one person out there, then I’ve done my job correctly.

7. GermGuardian CDAP5500BCA Smart Air Purifier – $161.09

Pros: Cons: Built-in UV light for added purification

PRO

Compact and energy efficient Short filter lifecycle

Small filter size means lower overall CADR

LEDs cannot be disabled

Dimensions: 27.6 x 6.7 x 9 inches

Weight: 11.6 pounds

Smoke CADR: 108 cfm

Max room size: 167 square feet

Decibels: Not listed

Average filter replacement: 6-8 months

Warranty: 5-year limited

The GermGuardian CDAP5500BCA is the smallest air purifier on our list, but don’t count it out just yet.

This air purifier has a surprisingly high CADR despite its size. It can clean 125 cfm of air, which is good enough to purify a room roughly 167 square feet in size.

In addition to a HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter, the GermGuardian uses a UV-C bulb to kill airborne bacteria before it even touches a filter.

It knows exactly how aggressively to use these features thanks to a sophisticated air quality monitor, which displays a status of your general air quality on a digital display at the top.

Also at the top of this unit is a button to toggle the UV light, one to set a time, one to toggle fan speed, a Bluetooth link button, and an on/off button.

You have speed modes ranging from one to five in power, but there is a useful auto mode to optimize your air quality with the least energy consumption.

You can cycle through these modes with the GermGuardian app, as well as set a timer or toggle the UV mode. Sadly, extra features like scheduling are missing, but with a unit this small, it is more intended for a single room rather than a large portion of your home.

And how complicated does it have to be to keep one room clean? Plus the app isn’t too over-complicated, so it is actually fairly easy to setup for once. You can do so via Bluetooth or Wifi.

A fairly new feature is support for Alexa and Google Assistant. If you have a phone or speaker set up with one of these services, you can program basic voice commands to turn your air purifier on or off, or change its fan speed.

The GermGuardian’s HEPA filter and activated carbon filter are joined together into a single FLT5000 filter, which is fairly inexpensive to replace. The one downside is that they share a fairly low 6-8 month lifecycle.

Ultimately, this ends up not being a huge issue, as the unit itself is the fraction of the price of our top-rated models.

If you want a smart air purifier without bells and whistles that barely work anyway, then the GermGuardian is a great pick for you.

