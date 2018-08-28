3 Best Smart Door Locks: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

This smart lock automatically opens the door when you return home, and locks up when you leave. A 24/7 activity log means you always know who is coming and going, which is great for keeping your family safe.

As with many other smart locks on the market, this particular model has a companion smartphone app which you can use to create one-time access for vendors, friends, or family, all without having to cut a physical key at the hardware store.

While this lock technically be used on an outside door, August recommends using their smart locks on interior doors only.

Reviews of this smart lock are generally positive, with only a few users less than enthused about the speed of the auto-unlock function. Overall, however, this is a feature-rich lock from one of the most respected manufacturers in the business, so you can trust this smart lock.

If your household is heavily invested in Amazon's Alexa ecosystem, this smart lock will mesh nicely with your other Alexa devices. If not, don't sweat...this lock plays nice with "Ok, Google" and "Hey, Siri" commands, too.