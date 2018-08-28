3 Best Smart Door Locks: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Smart door locks are the hottest thing in smart home technology. There’s something cool and futuristic about being able to open a door remotely, or track exactly who has been entering your home in your absence. But with so many smart locks on the market, it can be frustrating to figure out which is the best for your unique needs.
In the market for a smart door lock? Our guide for first time smart lock buyers highlights the features that matter most to you. The price you pay will depend on the brand, model, and features you select, but expect to budget at least $200 for this particular DIY project, plus a little extra if you’re having someone install for you. Now, read on to see our top picks for the best smart locks.
August Smart Lock Pro + ConnectAmazon Customer Reviews
Price: $239.96
- Support for Alexa
- 24/7 activity monitoring
- Installs in as little as 10 minutes
Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot Touchscreen DeadboltAmazon Customer Reviews
Price: $174.94
- Alarm and lock in one
- Stores up to 30 entry codes
- Top rated security grade -- ANSI Grade 1
PIN Genie Bluetooth Smart LockAmazon Customer Reviews
Price: $199.00
- 3 failed attempts trigger extra security automatically
- Offline access codes and physical backup keys
- "Peek-proof" keypad
Our Unbiased Reviews
Best for Indoor Use: August Smart Lock Pro + Connect (3rd Gen)Price: $239.96Pros:
Cons:
- Fast to install
- 24/7 activity monitoring for your front door
- Installation works with most standard single cylinder deadbolts
- Expensive
- May not be suitable for extremely humid/inclement climates
- Some users complain auto-unlock doesn't always work smoothly
This smart lock automatically opens the door when you return home, and locks up when you leave. A 24/7 activity log means you always know who is coming and going, which is great for keeping your family safe.
As with many other smart locks on the market, this particular model has a companion smartphone app which you can use to create one-time access for vendors, friends, or family, all without having to cut a physical key at the hardware store.
While this lock technically be used on an outside door, August recommends using their smart locks on interior doors only.
Reviews of this smart lock are generally positive, with only a few users less than enthused about the speed of the auto-unlock function. Overall, however, this is a feature-rich lock from one of the most respected manufacturers in the business, so you can trust this smart lock.
If your household is heavily invested in Amazon's Alexa ecosystem, this smart lock will mesh nicely with your other Alexa devices. If not, don't sweat...this lock plays nice with "Ok, Google" and "Hey, Siri" commands, too.
Find more August Smart Lock Pro + Connect information and reviews here.
Best Lock With Built-In Alarm: Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot Touchscreen DeadboltPrice: $174.94Pros:
Cons:
- Lock or unlock your door remotely
- Touchscreen doesn't show wear like physical keys
- Stores up to 30 personalized user codes at a time
- May still be too expensive for some budgets
- Some users say they have to replace batteries frequently
- Multiple users say Schlage customer service leaves something to be desired
The matte touchscreen on this smart door lock is resistant to fingerprints, making it harder for thieves to guess your code just by looking at patterns on the keypad. And with storage for up to 30 individualized passcodes, you can track the movements of friends, family, vendors, or contractors through your home. Three alert modes (activity, tamper and forced entry) give you enhanced piece of mind.
Be aware that multiple users have indicated issues with battery consumption in these units. Some have reported overheating as well.
While this is one of the best smart locks on the market, its temperamental nature means that you should shell out the extra cash for a professional install, to minimize the risk of battery-related incidents.
Find more Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot Touchscreen Deadbolt information and reviews here.
Best for Security-Obsessed: PIN Genie Bluetooth Keyless Entry Smart Door LockPrice: $199.00Pros:
Cons:
- Standalone design, no smart hub required
- "Peek-proof" keypad
- Door lock comes with physical keys for backup
- Not ideal for cold climates, doesn't work under 4 degrees F
- Standalone nature means this won't play nice with existing smart home items
- Multiple users complain about troublesome "OK" button
This brand of smart door lock may not have the same name recognition as Schlage or August, but based on reviews from satisfied customers, the PIN Genie smart lock is just as reliable as comparable models from those brands.
Arguably the coolest feature is the keypad, which rearranges after every use. This means that even if someone watches you for a long time, they won't be able to guess your passcode based on your finger motions. It's a small touch, but one that makes you feel like James Bond in your own home. All in all, a lock with cool features and an even cooler design.
Find more PIN Genie Bluetooth Smart Lock information and reviews here.