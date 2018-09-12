What Time Is the Apple Event on September 12? [Time Zones Around the World]

What time is the Apple event starting today, September 12? Read on for all the details about the Gather Round event that is happening today.

Today is a big event — Apple’s yearly September keynote. We are expecting at least one iPhone but possibly as many as three new iPhones to be announced today, along with the possibility of a new Apple watch. There will likely be other surprises in store for Apple fans as well, so you won’t want to miss a single minute.

The Apple event begins today at 10 a.m. Pacific (or, as you might see on Google’s listing, 10 a.m. PDT.) But how does this translate to other time zones? Apple’s event will also be starting at 1 p.m. Eastern and 12 p.m. Central. Or 11 a.m. Mountain time.

Around the world, that also means that the Apple event is beginning at these times:

10 a.m. San Francisco

1 p.m. New York

6 p.m. London

7 p.m. Berlin

8 p.m. Moscow

10:30 p.m. New Delhi

1 a.m. Beijing (September 13)

2 a.m. Tokyo (September 13)

3 a.m. Sydney, Australia (September 13)

So yes, if you’re in certain parts of the world, you’re going to have to stay up really late and miss out on some sleep in order to see the Apple event live. The event could last as long as two hours, so be ready.

If you’re interested in a countdown timer, there’s a great one at this link. You can also watch a countdown in the video below:

The above countdown timer also claims to be starting the Apple Event live stream when it begins. We can’t guarantee that will happen, but it’s a good timer to at least know exactly when the event is going to begin, at the very least.

In addition to the three new iPhones (which are rumored to be the iPhone Xr, iPhone Xc, and iPhone Xs Max) and the Apple Watch Series 4, we may also learn about AirPower, maybe new Air Pods, a possible wireless charging case for the AirPods, and new updates or details about iOS 12, tvOS 12, and watchOS 5. If we’re lucky, we might get news about new iPads and Mac updates.

Are you going to be watching the Apple event live? Let us know in the comments below.