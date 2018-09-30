7 Best Bass Compressor Pedals: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Compared to their thinner-stringed brethren, it’s far more likely that you’ll want to employ a compressor when playing bass. There are a variety of reasons for this, but the most basic is that bass tends to have a greater dynamic range.
Sure, some guitars can vary a great deal depending on how hard you hit, but this generally pales in comparison to bass. A slight change in attack can have a dramatic impact on the wave of sound that issues forth. By using a compressor, you can harness this power to keep it focused and present. Bass is a foundational instrument, and even if the listener doesn’t know exactly what they’re hearing, it can really wreck a performance for the bass to drop out or spike when it shouldn’t.
When last we discussed compressors, we discussed compressor pedals for guitar. Strictly speaking, any compressor should work for any application, since their primary job is dynamic range reduction, not necessarily tone shaping. However, many pedals created for guitar tend to roll off the low end since the instruments they’re meant for are mid-focused. Further, because of the vastly extended low end and the more-varied styles of play, bass compressors generally offer more controls and a more neutral tonal character.
Another, albeit potentially minor, thing to consider is that the noise floor preference for guitar and bass are fundamentally different. On the whole, the average guitarist these days is gain stacking one or two boosts, a light to midrange overdrive, and a heavier overdrive or distortion sound. With each of these, a degree of hiss is introduced that is more or less accepted as coming with the territory. For bass, one or maybe two of these gain stages is likely to be the max and a low noise floor is expected. Bass compressors offer the flexibility (or at least the proper tuning) to keep this in mind.
If you want to get really, really in the weeds, or if you’re having trouble finding a compressor that works for you, check out Ovni Labs for a very, very long list of alternatives and reviews. It’s also worth noting that a few of the DI boxes for bass we put on this list have compressors built-in, if you want to go that route. Here we’ll keep it to seven great options for keeping your bass tone squashy.
Keep things even, powerful, and clean with these excellent bass compressor pedal options.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
MXR M87 Bass Compressor
Our Review
We begin with MXR, which has a number of pedal-based compressors avaialble. Of course they're well known for the classic Dyna Comp, but that's definitely aimed at guitars since it rolls off the bottom end and can be quite noisy. This one is idential to the M76 Studio Compressor, which only exists as a separate entity because people were getting thrown off by the fact that this is labled for bass.
This is inspired by the Urei 1176, but obviously not an exact replica. For the price, you get more features and generally lower noise than even more-expensive counterparts, though the tone is on the sterile side. This is really a very good utility device, with all the controls you'd need for dialing in anything from brick wall limiting to adding a bit of fatness.
Those controls include Input volume, Output volume, Attack and Release time, and a four-way Ratio switch. The first two settings on the Ratio switch are good for fattening things up, while the latter two are better for limiting. The Input volume is good for pickup matching, but can be sensitive, so be careful as you're tweaking. This is the cheapest option on our list and could work perfectly for most players, but in any case is a great place to start.
- Type: Studio FET
Controls: Ratio, Attack, Release, Input, Output
True bypass?: Yes
Jack placement: Side
Power requirement: 19mA at 9V DC
Special features: Gain Reduction LED readout, Clean Headroom Technology to preserve clean signal
- Type: Studio FET
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Aguilar TLC Bass Compression Effect Pedal
Our Review
For a little more, you can get a compressor pedal built from the ground up for bass. Aguilar developed their own new compression circuit which is specifically designed for cleanly compressing your bass signal. It's not as good for getting a certain kind of vintage colored tone, but excels at keeping everything neat and tidy regardless of how much you vary your attack. This is specifically designed for reigning in volume swells, so in some settings you may perceive a drop below unity and definitely some rounding of lows, though not to the extreme of compressors made for guitars.
Controls on this are slightly more limited than the MXR, but give you just about everything you need. Threshold is similar to input gain or padding, from -30 to -10 dB. Attack sets the time on a range from 10ms to 100ms, which should cover most applications, but is somewhat limited. The Slope knob is the ratio control, going from 2:1 to infinity for a wide variety of applications. Finally, there's the traditional Level control.
- Type: Trans Linear Control (similar to VCA)
Controls: Level, Threshold, Attack, Slope
True bypass?: No
Jack placement: Top
Power requirement: 5mA at 9V DC
Special features: None
- Type: Trans Linear Control (similar to VCA)
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Diamond Pedals BCP-1 Bass Comp Compressor
Our Review
By contrast to the two above, this offering from Diamond focuses particularly on the unique tone imparted by the signal. This is especially evident when you consider that the compression ratio is fixed at 3:1; a good ratio for general improvement, but not for hard spike limiting or careful peak maintenence. In fact, this will probably distort with extremely aggressive playing, particularly when run at lower voltages. This pedal ships with an 18v adapter, as well as a reverse polarity adapter if you want to use it with Boss-style power. This pedal is based on the well-loved CPR-1 guitar counterpart, but with much better low-end and the ability to run it at 24V for higher clean headroom.
Controls are limited but purposeful. Comp is an input gain control for pickup matching and slight boosting, while Volume is standard output level. The EQ knob is very unique, employing the 70s era tilt style EQ. To the left boosts lows and cuts highs and the opposite is also true. There's a related switch that moves the tilt point between 900 Hz or 250 Hz, depending on your needs.
This isn't a utility pedal, but rather one aimed at tone and shaping. It'll improve almost any rig and help you sit in the live mix better, but it won't help with heavy string attack.
- Type: Optical
Controls: Comp, EQ, Volume
True bypass?: Yes
Jack placement: Side
Power requirement: Unknown mA at 9V, 18V, or 24V reverse poliarity DC (adapter included)
Special features: Tilt EQ switch, ability to run at 9V, 18V or 24V for desired headroom
- Type: Optical
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Maxon CP-9 Pro Plus Compressor Guitar Effects Pedal
Our Review
This one is a bit of a strange choice, particularly compared to the Diamond. This is not based on the old Ibanez/Maxon CP9, which is a Ross/Dyna Comp based device. This compares well to the Aguilar above, in that is a very clean, very low-noise utility compressor. It's about as transparent as it gets at this price, and is as compact as the MXR. In fact, like the MXR, it features an LED readout for when your signal clips. It uses an internal charge pump to double the voltage, so a 9V supply is all that's needed for clean headroom.
Controls are Threshold, or input volume, Ratio, and Gain (output volume). This means that your attack and release times are fixed, but unlike the Diamond, your Ratio is not. Additionally, the output at lower ratios is a hair above unity gain, so this is a good choice for low-output instruments that need a little help before your hit your amp. You might want to look elsewhere for modern and/or active pickups, otherwise you'll need to turn your amp gain down a little (unless overdriven is what you're going for). Really, this could stand in for a booster at a lot of settings, so consider this if you've been playing with a relatively weak signal and need more.
- Type: VCA
Controls: Theshold, Ratio, Gain
True bypass?: No, relay bypass
Jack placement: Side
Power requirement: 25 mA at 9V
Special features: Gain Reduction status LED
- Type: VCA
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Darkglass Electronics Super Symmetry Compressor Bass Compression Effect Pedal
Our Review
Moving back to something entirely developed for bass, this Darkglass offering is a fully-featured, well-engineered compressor. While the EQ isn't particularly shaped, there is the smallest bit of high end rolloff, which serves to focus the energy on the low frequencies compared to the utility players like the MXR and Aguilar. It also offers something modern players look for more and more often: a Blend knob.
That Blend knob is the first of the control set, which allows you to fine tune your attack and overall tone without having to alter the gain settings. Most players now demand a blend knob because it more subtly incorporates playing dynamics as well as the gear on either side of the compressor. The other controls are Input and Output level, Compression (ratio), and Attack and Release time. Both the Compression and the Attack knobs are fairly limited, really just allowing for a fully usable range rather than studio-like flexibility.
Even the higher end of the Compression knob seems to top out between 10 or 12:1, making this closer to the Diamond in the sense that this is primarily and old-school, tonal improvement compressor adorned with modern conveniences. Those conveniences extend to the excellent gain reduction metering across the middle of the unit, which is better and more intuitive than the one in the MXR.
- Type: VCA
Controls: Blend, Input, Compression, Output, Attack, Release
True bypass?: No, buffered bypass
Jack placement: Top
Power requirement: 30 mA at 9V
Special features: Gain Reduction metering LEDs
- Type: VCA
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Origin Effects Cali76 Compact Bass Compressor Pedal
Our Review
As with the Diamond, Origin build this bass-focused version of its original Cali76 compressor with a focus on the low end frequencies. The control set is slightly different, as well, but both are still based on the Urei 1176 studio compressor. If the Darkglass wasn't expensive enough for you, this is definitely getting into pricey territory, though it isn't the most expensive option on our list. This is quite a high-quality piece and combines a few studio-based tools where others do not.
Controls include Dry, which is the almost-required blend function, as well as In and Out level knobs. The Ratio knob ranges from about 2:1 to 20:1, and varies the threshold as you increase it. The unique combined Att/Rel knob combines the adjustment of the attack and release times, with counter-clockwise being the shortest attack and longest release time, gradually switching places as you turn it up. The HPF knob controls a high pass filter, which lives in the pedal's own sidechain, and sets the frequency at which the lows are attenuated. This helps set the compression on the lower strings more subtly and can be dialed in to taste.
The jewel LED doubles as the status indicator. When red, no compression is taking place, while orange signals gain reduction. It gets brighter as there is more reduction occuring and maxes out when it turns yellow, around 27dB. With the interactivity of the controls, you'll probably want to spend some time listening and paying attention to the LED to get it dialed in perfectly for your needs. There's a lot going on here, which goes a long way to justifying the price.
- Type: Studio FET
Controls: Dry, Out, In, Ratio, Att/Rel, HPF
True bypass?: No, buffered bypass
Jack placement: Top
Power requirement: 78 mA at 9V, 103mA at 18V DC
Special features: Gain Reduction metering LED, silent switching
- Type: Studio FET
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Markbass Compressore Tube Bass Compressor Pedal
Our Review
For this asking price, you'll expect something above and beyond. This pedal delivers that with a full tube circuit, with the tube actually performing the compression, rather than just serving as a price-enhancing gain stage. The result is two-fold: 1. This is very, very low noise. 2. It can handle a high amount of signal without clipping. It's also quite a substantial thing, which is great for ruggedness and getting what you pay for, but maybe not so ideal if you're trying to limit the size of your pedalboard.
Controls are intuitive and utilitarian. Gain is the input level from zero to 16dB, Threshold the level at which compression begins, and Volume is the total output level. Attack and Release perform their expected jobs, with a range of 2 to 50 milliseconds on the former and 100 to 750 milliseconds on the latter. Ratio is adjustable from 1:1 to infinity for a range of super subtle tonal improvement to aggressive hard limiting. You might find that it's a little muddy if it's constantly compressing a lot, but there are more than enough controls here to dial it in to avoid that. There's an LED to monitor compression level, as well.
This is a very high end pedal-based compressor, even for the money. Surely anything you'd need can be found in this unit, but it does require a fairly substantial committment of both cash and pedalboard space.
- Type: Tube
Controls: Gain, Threshold, Ratio, Attack, Release, Volume
True bypass?: Yes
Jack placement: Top
Power requirement: 600 mA at 12V DC
Special features: It's got a tube!
- Type: Tube