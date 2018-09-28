10 Best Cheap Analog Synthesizers: Compare & Save (2018)

Some people prefer vinyl to CDs. Others insist film is better than CCDs. Likewise, if you’ve ever used an analog synth, you are probably someone who can hear the difference. Sure, digital synths can sound really cool, but there’s something organic and warm about true analog sounds. Fortunately, analog synths have become more popular with time. This means that major synth makers have made plenty of affordable yet high-quality models.

Don’t be fooled, despite their low prices, all of these synthesizers offer great sounds and that true analog feeling (knobs, sliders, etc) and sound. Some factors to consider are how complex you want your synth to be and how musical. If you’re a musician, you may want to avoid the more modular synths and stick to the ones that have keyboards. If you’re more into synths and weird sounds, there’s no wrong answers, but in general the synths without keyboards offer more complex routing options and the like.

All that in mind, here’s the top 10 best cheap analog synthesizers.

1. Korg Monotron Duo

Oscillator 2 oscillators, sawtooth | Filter MS-20 Lowpass with resonance adjustment | Keyboard Ribbon | Extras X-mod circuit from Korg Mono/Poly, Accepts AUX input | Mono/Poly Mono |

You ever lost three hours playing with a device that has five knobs? Thanks to the Mini Duo and Korg’s line of cheap synths (my personal fave being the Monotribe [see on Amazon]), that can easily be achieved. Boasting two great sound oscillators, a simple ribbon keyboard which isn’t exactly a grand piano for coming up with melodies, but can be used to create interesting riffs nonetheless, and a nice filter. For some who are kept in creative gridlock overwhelmed by options or complexity, this simple device can be a great tool or simply a fun time. Either way, it undeniably produces some really cool sounds.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Excellent introduction to analog sounds

Two oscillators and a juicy filter (MS-20)

Extremely fun for sound design and creation

Can be used as a filter for external audio input

Portable, battery-powered

Cons:

Not really practical for composition due to ribbon keyboard

Some say it’s more of a toy than anything

2. Gakken SX-150 Mark II

Oscillator One osc, LFO | Filter Low pass filter with resonance | Keyboard Ribbon (no discrete notes) | Extras LFO, envelope, line-in | Mono/Poly Mono |

Taking the Korg Monotron’s keyboard to an extreme, this Gakken SX-150 truly cannot be used for melodies or riffs, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a ton of fun. Great for coming up with all sorts of bleeps and bloops, this little guy packs a variety of parameters and a solid sound. PLus you can run sounds into it for use as an effects pedal type of device. If the video below has some sounds you find interesting, the Gakken is a great way to blow an afternoon or ten.

Price: $57.77

Pros:

Bizarre soundtoy makes insane screeches

Line in feature is a huge perk

Large variety of parameters for such a cheap device

Makes interesting and cool sounds

Cons:

Not very musical

Build quality is poor

Used to be sold for only $30

3. Moog Werkstatt-01

Oscillator 1 oscillator with pulse, saw and pulse width modulation, one LFO | Filter Voltage controlled filter (low pass) with cutoff and resonance | Keyboard 13 Buttons | Extras Adjustable glide, modulation, envelope, LFO has square and triangle shape, glide, complex modulation section | Mono/Poly Mono |

The Moog Werkstatt may look like a tame black box, but this little synth packs a ton of punch. It boasts 13 buttons for playing notes which is considerably more ergonomic than a ribbon synthesizer, but beyond this, there’s a lot of power under the hood. With a pulse or saw oscillator (it’s Moog, so you know it sounds good), an LFO, and an envelope, this synth can make sounds that are very interesting. A couple other things take it to the next level: namely a modulation matrix and a glide parameter. This is a mini synth with a ton of flexibility and a great, affordable intro to modular synthesis, if you’re thinking about dabbling.

Price: $199

Pros:

Borderline modular synth for this price is crazy

Great introduction to advance synthesis

Juicy sounding filter and oscillator

Praised as immediately fun but deep as well

Circuit bending and soldering can be done to create insane timbres

Cons:

Some found keys too small to be usable

Confusing for people not familiar with synth terminology and functionality

A small percentage of users found build quality unacceptable

4. Arturia MicroBrute

Oscillator Mixer of four waves, with overtone sub oscillitator and shimmering saw waveform | Filter Multimode filter (low pass, band pass, high pass) | Keyboard 25 Key | Extras LFO, Mod Matrix, line-in, envelope | Mono/Poly Mono |

While you may lose the credibility of a Moog, the Microbrute is a real keyboard synth with a very nasty, grimy sound. Some find it to be a bit cheap sounding, but you’ll have to check out the video below; surely no one can say this thing doesn’t create interesting noises. Frankly, the acid sound is great to my ears. On top of this, the Microbrute is easy to learn and use, it’s well-built, and offers a lot of interesting ways to play with one’s sound. Sure, the oscillators and filter aren’t Moog-level, but they’re very decent. Plus, one gets so much more from this device. If you’re on board for its tone, the Microbrute delivers in every other aspect.

The red edition is also a bit cheaper and boasts an outrageous fiery look. Check it out here.

Price: $299

Pros:

Described as unbeatable for its price range

Small size and built like a tank

Easy to learn and use

Praised as great instrument and synthesizer

Mod Matrix for complex sound effects

Cons:

Edges are sharp, can scratch or damage furniture

5. Novation Bass Station II

Oscillator 2 oscillators with sub-oscillator | Filter Acid filter, original filter, two DB slopes | Keyboard 25 key | Extras Pattern-based step sequencer, arpeggiator | Mono/Poly Mono |

The Novation Bass station isn’t wildly different from the Micro Brute in terms of flexibility, but it does offer a few big perks. Namely, a step sequencer and arpeggiator. That said, you can always run MIDI into the Microbrute and achieve similar results (assuming you have a decent DAW with a MIDI output device). If you don’t, then a step sequencer is a cool feature to have. Beyond this, the best indicator is sound. The Bass Station is a bit more aggressive and harsh sounding, especially with its gnarly acid filter. The Bass Station has a harshness, but many prefer it. As per the other synths, listen to some of its timbres and if you like it, know that you’ll be getting a high-quality product cherished by many.

Price: $399.99

Pros:

Can store presets on hardware

Aftertouch on keyboard for super expressive key touches

Variety of envelope triggers and modulations

Built-in arp for cool sequences, plus step sequencer

Juicy and nasty sounds

Affordable analog synth that doubles as versatile midi-controller

Cons:

Cannot trigger arppegiattor with incoming MIDI

One user found it too complicated

6. Korg MS-20 Semi-Modular

Oscillator 2 VCOs, one with pulse width modulation | Filter Self-oscillating high and low pass filters | Keyboard 25 key | Extras External signal processing, flexible patching, | Mono/Poly Mono |

The MS-20 is a famous synthesizer for its lush tones and juicy filters. Needless to say, it also offers excellent routing options which lead to spacy, big sounds. This synth is less aggressive than the Microbrute and Bass Station, but there’s a reason Korg revamped it; it’s still useful. It sounds like the ’80s, but in the best way possible. Frankly, not my cup of tea, but for fans of the ’80s and genres like chillwave, it’s a fantastic choice. Electro house it is not, however.

Price: $449.99

Pros:

Revitalized classic synth with a wonderful spacy sound

Crisp analog sound

Patch bay can be used to create amazing timbres

Classic bass sound

Robust but simple to pick up the basics

Cons:

Keys are a bit small

On the heavy side

Complicated to learn

7. Korg Minilogue (Editor’s Choice)

Oscillator Four oscillators with adjustable waveforms | Filter Oscilloscope, step sequencer, programmable, several distinctive modes, envelope | Keyboard 25 key | Mono/Poly Poly |

The Minilogue isn’t really a synthesizer’s synthesizer. It’s polyphonic and some people can’t stand the sound, but it’s the editor’s choice for a reason: a polyphonic synthesizer at this price is crazy. Of course, it wouldn’t be crazy if it didn’t sound amazing. Boasting a hefty set of oscillators, filters, and envelopes plus a few great effects is enough to set this synth apart, but it also has eight different modes and they all add a lot of variety and for lack of a better word, phatness, to the sound. Be sure you love the tones, but this is a synth that has a ton of power in an easy setup. Plus, changing the mode means you can get a really nice sound in one mode, and then an amazing sound in another. For me, it’s not even close, this is an amazing synth for its great sounds and the fact that it can actually make chords!

Price: $499.99

Pros:

Praised as best analog synth for its price

Midi knobs have great resolution

Great for a variety of sounds

Eight different ways of using its four voices for many different sounds

Polyphony is rare for an analog synth this cheap

Cons:

One user had an issue with clicks in attack of sounds

One user hated how easily the filter self-oscillated

8. Moog Mother 32

Oscillator One oscillator with PWM and two waves | Filter Low and high pass famous Moog ladder filter | Keyboard None | Extras External audio input, 5 pin midi input, midi to CV converter, | Mono/Poly Mono |

If you’re looking to get into modulars, the Mother 32 has those classic Moog oscillators and filters with a matrix section that will do well, lots of stuff. It’s great as a piece or introduction to a modular synth or as a stand-alone unit, but it’s not for the faint of heart. Sure, one can get sounds out of it fairly easily, but to really enjoy this unit and get enough value from it, you’ll have to be the type that’s ready to spend a lot of time plugging and unplugging patch cords.

Price: $599

Pros:

Tons of options for interesting patches

Legendary Moog filters at an affordable price

Juicy pulse wave modulation

Fits into Eurorack style modulars

Outstanding build quality

Moog products tend to hold their value

Cons:

A bit tough to understand and use all of the parameters

More geared toward owners of modular synths

9. Pittsburgh Modular Lifeforms Sv-1

Oscillator Two oscillators with dual sub-oscillators | Filter State variable filter | Keyboard None | Extras MIDI to CV converter, signal splitter, envelope generator, and more |

Offering a ton of patching options, two oscillators and a great sound, the LifeForms SV-1 is a great starting point for a modular setup. One minor issue is that it has some harsh sounding sync (read review here), but beyond this, this synth does a ton of things. Like the mother, it has a robust MIDI to CV converter, which can be helpful in a modular environment. It’s not for the faint of heart; much like the Mother, you’ll need to put in some learning time before you’re able to make the sounds you want. That said, if you’re into modulars, this is a great starting point for a powerful and diverse kit.

Price: $699

Pros:

Two oscillators can be used to form nice harmonies

Recommended pairing with Mother 32

Oscillators praised as Moog like

Snappy envelope for great pluck sounds

Includes digital LFO

Cons:

Some of the parameters are annoyingly linear; can’t make fine adjustments

More geared for the modular crowd than a stand-alone synth

Filter is nice, but it’s no Moog

10. Moog Sub Phatty

Oscillator 2 Oscillators with one sub oscillator | Filter Low and high pass famous Moog ladder filter | Keyboard 25 Key | Extras Tons of routing options including midi in and out, external audio input, arpeggiator, and more | Mono/Poly Mono |

Closing our list out is truly a performance and stage ready synth. Inheriting a form factor and general vibe of its brother, the Slim Phatty, the sub phatty doesn’t change things up too much, but it does add some distortion and grittier timbres that for some music makers, make it a far more preferable choice. It’s a great instrument and playable as is; it’s meant to be jammed upon. Beneath its not-overwhelming exterior, is an array of parameters and controls, some of which are annoyingly buried (arpeggiator rate ugh!), but it’s still wicked fun to jam on, make weird sounds, and get really into some sound design.

Price: $789

Pros:

31 knobs and 13 switches

Excellent tactile instrument, great for live musicians

Classic Moog sound with a nasty twist

More gnarly tones than its similarly priced cousin, the Slim Phatty

Cons:

Keyboard is a bit small

Many parameters hidden in shift mode

Some users may prefer its bigger brother, the Sub 37

