5 Best Floor Mopping Robots: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

When vacuuming isn’t enough to get your floors looking their best, you might need to mop as well. Fortunately, instead of dragging out the mop and bucket to clean your floors, you can have a floor mopping robot do the dirty work. These robot vacuum and mop combinations suction up dust, dirt and other debris, then mop floors for more thorough results.

Maybe your idea of the best floor mopping robot is one that has WiFi connectivity so that you can schedule and program cleanings, provide voice commands and more all from your phone. Or, you might prefer a vacuum with a longer run time per charge. Here’s a look at the best floor mopping robots for your home, from compact and budget-friendly models to high-powered ones with maximum dirt pick-up.

What are the best floor mopping robots?

1. iRobot Braava jet 240 – $174.99

Pros: Cons: Ideal for small spaces

Compact design

Cliff detection technology Mop pads are treated with a scented floor cleaner

Some find the cleaning pattern erratic

Uses water rather than cleaning solution

The iRobot Braava jet 240 will set you back less than $200, and has all the essentials to get your floors clean. This iRobot floor mopping robot comes with a wet mop to wipe away light stains and spills. You can also use it to damp or dry sweep your floors. Its compact design also makes this robot a solid choice if you’re looking for the best floor mopping robots for small spaces. Integrated memory allows the robot to remember previous obstacles so that it can avoid future collisions. Cliff detection technology keeps the robot from tumbling down stairs. The iRobot Braava will automatically shut off if it encounters a problem, or is done cleaning.

2. EVERYBOT RS500 – $265.00

Pros: Cons: Dual spinning mops Multiple cleaning modes Mops are machine washable

Average run time

Small water tank

Doesn’t have a slim profile

The EVERYBOT RS500 has an array of cleaning modes, from intensive cleaning for very messy areas to corner cleaning. There’s also an option to clean manually by using the accompanying remote to guide the device, or to do automatic cleaning. Two cleaning mops spin simultaneously to pick up layers of dust and debris, and to ensure a more thorough mopping session. User-friendly features include one-touch starting and stopping, along with an included remote control. The robot also stands out for its portable design.

3. iClebo Omega – $449.99

Pros: Cons: Turbo function for powerful cleaning

Corner cleaning technology

HEPA filter Battery life could be better

No WiFi connectivity

Pricey

If you suffer from allergies or share your home with one or more furry friends, you need the best robot floor cleaner to help keep your living space as clean as possible. The iClebo Omega has an array of cleaning modes, along with a wide-angle smart mapping system for precise guidance around the home. It also has a HEPA filter, which can remove and help control allergens such as dust, pet dander, dust mites and other irritants that can circulate in the air, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

If you need even more of a cleaning boost, you can use the turbo mode for powerful cleaning. While there isn’t WiFi connectivity, an included remote control lets you guide the robot around your home. Other features include adjustable climbing height for tackling various obstacles, and a wet mopping function.

4. ECOVACS DEEBOT M80 Pro – $229.99

Pros: Cons: Compatible with Amazon Echo and Alexa

Multi-stage cleaning system

Large dustbin Battery life could be better

Can get stuck under lower pieces of furniture

Some say it could be better in corners and around edges

If your idea of the best floor mopping robot is one that can be operated with voice commands or a smartphone, consider the ECOVACS DEEBOT M80 Pro. This robot vacuum and mop combo is compatible with Amazon’s Echo speaker and Alexa voice. If you have an Echo, you can say your commands, and the speaker will relay them to the vacuum. An accompanying app provides further control, as you can schedule cleanings, choose various cleaning modes and more. This DEEBOT uses obstacle detection and stair detection technology for optimal cleaning results.

5. V.BOT G270 – $119.99

Pros: Cons: Gets up to two hours of fade-free run time per charge

Affordable

Relatively quiet No WiFi connectivity

Doesn’t have the most powerful suction

Doesn’t automatically resume cleaning after charging

If you’re looking for the best floor mopping robot in terms of battery life, consider the V.BOT G270. This robot comes with a Lithium-ion battery that lasts up to two hours per charge, without fading in the process. It takes roughly four to five hours to recharge the battery. A noise level of 60 decibels is comparable to a normal conversation according to Dangerous Decibels, making the robot a solid choice if you’re looking for a quieter machine.

Its square design allows this vacuum cleaner to work its way into corners and along edges. The vacuum works on hard floor surfaces, as well as area rugs and thin carpets. You can also use it on darker surfaces. There’s a 12-month warranty for peace of mind.

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.