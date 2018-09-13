9 Best iPhone XS Max Cases: The Ultimate List (2018)

Apple has announced three new phones to be released in 2018, the most exciting of which is the iPhone XS Max. This 6.5-inch behemoth is packed with processing power, nearly bezel-less, and oh so droppable. That’s why we jumped right on finding the best iPhone XS Max cases to keep your new phone safe through the worst abuse.

The iPhone XS Max will set you back $1,099 for the base model, but it will supply you with the fastest processor, the best dual lens rear camera, and the most internal storage in any iPhone to date. Think of spending $20 on a protective case as just another drop in the bucket to ensure you get the most use out of this powerhouse phone.

How did we even get to the point where a phone would become this massive and powerful? Apple has followed a phone and phablet release structure since 2014, but with the success of 2017’s iPhone X, they have now appropriated the dual release treatment to their more cutting-edge models.

Now the notch-bezeled iPhone XR is only available in a 6.1-inch screen and will be considered a value purchase for those upgrading on a budget.

Since Apple hasn’t released a bezel-less phone of this size before, you will need a new protective case even if you bought one for the iPhone 8 Plus.

What qualities should you look for in the best iPhone XS Max cases? A top-tier protective should provide military-grade shock absorption and scratch resistance to all sides of your phone, especially your phone’s vulnerable edges.

A high-quality iPhone case should also provide easy access to side buttons and charging ports. Most importantly, it should match your personal style, as you’ll be seeing it a lot.

To provide some inspiration, we picked out our favorite protective iPhone XS Max cases of different shapes and styles.

What are the best iPhone XS Max cases?

1. Spigen Slim Armor Case – $39.99

As the name suggests, Spigen’s Slim Armor case delivers heavy-duty protection in a compact form factor. It is the ideal balance for keeping your phone both safe and easily accessible in your pocket.

Since the iPhone XS Max is so large, any added bulk to its profile can really stretch your pockets. To compromise, the Slim Armor uses air-cushioned corners to absorb more shock using less material.

This design is what most phone cases are comprised of, but every case has a different feel and style to it.

One of the unique features of the Slim Armor case is that it has a built-in kickstand, which is helpful if you want to utilize the iPhone XS Max’s large screen to watch media.

Combine this with precise a port cutout and responsive button covers and you have a winning proposition.

2. OtterBox Defender Series Pro Case – $69.95

OtterBox is one of the brands that made phone cases cool to have. They’ve branched out to offer a large variety of case molds, but their most popular design remains the original Defender Series.

One of the latest innovations of this iconic case design can be found in their Defender Pro case, which is coated in an antimicrobial film that shields the case from many common germs.

This is a welcome feature, as an article from Time magazine recently revealed that cell phones are ten times dirtier than a toilet seat on average.

Of course, this antimicrobial layer is the only thing new about the Defender case. This dual layer case looks spartan, even when you opt for one of the fun color combos available.

The design is still solid, though, sporting a tight rubber TPU layer to absorb shock, then a snap-on polycarbonate backplate to protect from scratches.

OtterBox cases have long since abandoned built-in screen protectors, but this phone case does come with a belt clip, which can honestly be handy for a phone as large as the iPhone XS Max.

3. Silk Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 Case – $24.99

With a name that evokes a Quentin Tarantino double feature, the Silk Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 Case is here to slay your wallet without draining it in the process.

This case is as much a card holder as it is a protective case, thanks to a secure pocket that holds three cards plus cash.

It has an air-cushioned bumper frame that wraps around your phone’s corners to ensure safety from drops and scratches.

Wireless charging works impressively well even when the wallet is loaded up with credit cards. This case comes with an included screen protector, which is a nice bonus.

One last neat feature is that the backplate has a slot where you can insert a credit card to use it as a makeshift kickstand for media viewing.

4. Supcase Unicorn Beetle Neo Case – $19

The oddly-named Unicorn Beetle Neo case from Supcase is fully loaded with all the protective features you would need for a massive phone like the iPhone XS Max.

This is one of the few high-quality cases that actually has a built-in screen protector. It has a raised bezel to further protect your screen from drops too.

The edges around its bumper frame are textured for improved grip, which helps to prevent drops in the first place.

It meets military drop test standards without sacrificing its ability to support wireless charging. This case also comes with a belt holster, which is great at the workplace.

5. Case-Mate Iridescent Case – $35

Not all of the best iPhone XS Max cases are about full-on protection. Case-Mate’s street-smart hybrid cases offer a balance of protection and style that is rarely afforded in a world where drop tests mean everything.

Well, Case-Mate’s Iridescent Case looks absolutely gorgeous while still offering military-grade protection so you can call it a win-win.

The iridescent backplate blends in with your phone color to give it a shimmering glow, while also protecting it from scratches.

The clear bumper frame adds minimal bulk to your phone’s case, while still protecting it from drops. It is still compatible with wireless charging as well.

6. i-Blason Ares Case – $19.99

i-Blason’s Ares Case is one of the best iPhone XS Max cases for keeping your phone protected from all angles.

The Ares reinforces the body of the phone is reinforced at its most vulnerable points. It has a multi-layer TPU sleeve to absorb shock, plus a transparent PC backplate to preserve the look of your phone, scratch-free.

Its bezel is generous enough to encompass both the rear camera and the front screen. The front screen is further reinforced by a built-in screen protector.

It has port covers to keep dust and lint out of your case, and its button covers a snappy and responsive. You will have no trouble wireless charging with this bad boy either. It is overall a great value purchase.

7. Speck Presidio V-Grip Case – $44.95

Speck’s new Presidio V-Grip design is a radical departure from their normal aesthetic. This clear-backed case stands out with its textured bumper frame, which is as much for grip as it is for rebuffing impact damage.

This tactile pattern makes it easier to wrap your hands around this monster phone, without obscuring your access to your charge port or buttons.

The air-cushioned design meets military grade drop standards and easily allows wireless charging.

8. Spigen Liquid Crystal Case – $19.99

Spigen’s Liquid Crystal Case is the closest thing to not having a case at all, and we mean that in the best way possible.

It is clear and ultra-thin, so as to impact the look of the iPhone XS Max as little as possible. It is not quite thick enough to soak up large drops, but it will keep your phone scratch-free and will serve as a decent buffer for smaller slips.

Surprisingly, this case isn’t so thin that it leaves your rear cameras exposed. Instead, it prevents them from taking face-down drops just enough while mostly staying out of your way.

9. Caseology Wavelength Case – $13.99

Caseology cases always have a unique style about them because of their 3D geometric patterns. Their Wavelength case gives some much-needed variety to the look of the iPhone XS Max, which aims for that sleek and sophisticated look that many of us are so sick of.

This case has your standard protective features, provided by a blend of TPU and PC materials. It has responsive button covers and allows for easy wireless charging. At its low price, you could certainly do worse.

