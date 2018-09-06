7 Best Memory Foam Pillows: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

There are many ingredients to a good night’s sleep. A comfortable and supportive pillow is among the most important, but you probably already knew that if you’re looking for a new pillow. What you may not already know is how to pick the best memory foam pillow for your specific needs.

Before we talk about that, it is important to note that memory foam pillows aren’t for everyone. Temper foam (as it is also called) is firm and offers a high loft, making it preferential for side and back sleepers.

Contrarily, stomach sleepers will have a harder time aligning their spine while they lay supine. However, the National Sleep Foundation cites that only seven percent of the U.S. adult population sleep in this position. Ultimately, memory foam pillows offer potential health benefits to a large majority of the population.

How does memory foam improve your health? This visco-elastic material molds to your shape, helping your body to naturally correct the cervical curve of your upper spinal vertibrae when you sleep on your back or side.

Sleeping with your spine aligned can help reduce night time back pain and alleviate symptoms of more serious conditions like scoliosis and spinal stenosis.

Pillows with shredded memory foam stuffing can be filled or emptied to your individual needs in order to achieve the healthiest sleeping position. Pillows with solid memory foam cores offer the maximum support.

So is memory foam really that much better than the competition? Absolutely. If you didn’t already know, temper foam was originally designed by NASA to absorb shock in space shuttle seats. Writers from the NASA Technology Transfer Program reflect on the numerous different uses for the material throughout the years, including stock car seats and prosthetic limbs.

What this article doesn’t mention is how perfectly suited memory foam is to the bed. Memory foam is lofty and supportive, and memory foam cushions rarely need fluffing, as they “remember” their original form due to its open cell structure.

Temper foam is also hypoallergenic and antimicrobial. It is resistant to mold, bacteria, and dust mites.

This gives it an edge up against common pillow stuffings like cotton, feather, and down. All of these are soft and comfortable, but require constant fluffing to keep them from going lumpy.

The only other pillow stuffing that offers the same amount of support is latex, which is not adjustable, and therefore, is hard to shop for without sleeping on it for a few nights.

One quick note is that you should only buy memory foam pillows that are CertiPUR-US certified. This certification ensures that the foam is made without ozone depleters, harmful flame retardants, heavy metals, formaldehyde, or pthalates.

Aside from that, it’s hard to go wrong with what is arguably the perfect pillow material for 93% of people.

What are the best memory foam pillows?

1. Best Overall Memory Foam Pillow: Coop Home Goods Premium – $59.99

Pros: Cons: Adjustable fill

Inner liner for added moldability

High quality cover Needs to be fluffed

High price tag

Too firm for stomach sleepers

Cover material: 40% bamboo rayon 60% polyester

Fill: Shredded memory foam

Loft: 4-6 inches (adjustable)

Warranty: 5 years with a 100 night trial

The Coop Home Goods memory pillow is among the most popular pillows available on Amazon, and for a good reason.

This pillow is filled with high quality shredded memory foam, which makes the pillow feel soft and luxurious. The cross-cut foam is highly breathable, which means that air and body moisture pass through the pillow rather than building up inside of it.

Another benefit of shredded memeory foam is that you can add or remove filling to achieve your perfect amount of loft. It comes with an extra bag of filling if it isn’t plump enough out the box. Coop Homes will even send you more than that if you require.

The one downside to this setup is that the material can clump up some. You’ll have to fluff it more than a solid core pillow, but less than a polyester fill pillow.

To accomodate for this, the Coop Home Goods pillow has a moldable inner layer, which helps keep a consistent and supportive shape throughout heavy use.

The outermost layer is the included cover, which is made from 40% bamboo rayon 60% polyester. It feels soft and luxurious. It sure beats any pillowcase I was going to use.

2. Best Contoured Memory Foam Pillow: Sleep Innovations Contour Pillow – $19.99

Pros: Cons: Orthopedic shape reduces back pain

Maintains its original shape

Variable loft amounts Not adjustable

Too firm for stomach sleepers

Low quality cotton cover

Cover material: 100% cotton

Fill: Solid core memory foam

Loft: High end 5 inches, low end 4 inches

Warranty: 5 years

If you can’t sleep comfortably no matter what material you rest on, you may need to change something else about your pillow.

A study originally published in the Tohoku Journal of Experimental Medicine suggests that the shape of an orthopedic pillow is even more important than its material when considering factors like cervical curve support, pillow temperature, and pillow comfort.

This contoured memory foam pillow is shaped to perfectly conform to your neck and head when sleeping on your side or your back. The gentle curve in the middle gives you a place to bury your head while your neck remains aligned and supported by the raised edge.

Because this pillow has a solid core, its fill cannot be adjusted. Instead, you can rotate this pillow for two different levels of support. There is a taller contour on one side and a shorter one on the other, so you can use whichever one works best for your preferred sleeping position.

This pillow works best for side sleepers, though you won’t be in utter discomfort if you occasionally shift to back sleeping.

Despite being a solid core, the pillow is still plenty breathable. It doesn’t dissipates heat quickly enough that you won’t regret not being able to turn it over.

The only component of this pillow that falls short is its included cover. The basic cotton material is soft and durable, but doesn’t handle moisture well. This is a problem if you are a sweaty sleeper like me.

Thankfully, you can always find a new pillowcase, especially since this Sleep Innovations pillow is so inexpensive.

3. Best Cooling Memory Foam Pillow: Classic Brands Cool Sleep – $31.99

Pros: Cons: Gel-infused memory foam provides cooling effect

High loft gusseted design

Moisture wicking Cool Pass cover Strong packing odor

Not adjustable

Too firm for stomach sleepers

Cover material: Cool Pass

Fill: Solid core gel memory foam

Loft: 4.5 inches

Warranty: 5 years

The Classic Brands Cool Sleep pillow is the perfect choice for sleepers who find themselves flipping their pillow to the cool side every half hour.

This model infuses its solid memory foam core with a gel material that helps disperse heat while your head is resting on the pillow. This solid core pillow is also ventilated to further improve breathability.

This pillow’s cover also helps regulate your body temperature. Their Cool Pass material is made from a porous blend of materials that wick moisture away before it causes any heat buildup. Though memory foam pillows are antimicrobial and hypoallergenic, it may be smart to put a pillowcase on this pillow anyway.

This pillow is just the right amount lofty for side and back sleepers, with a gusseted design that makes the edges just as plump as its center. This is great if you share a pillow with a partner.

This pillow is not adjustable and doesn’t lose its original shape easily, so don’t expect to be able to mold a perfect fit.

Like most foam products, this pillow ships fully compressed. Unfortunately, this sometimes leads to an off-putting odor, but this will go away in a few days.

4. Best Solid Core Memory Pillow: Uttu Sandwich Pillow – $39.99

Pros: Cons: Adjustable solid core layers

Works for side, back, and stomach sleepers

High quality cover Accumulates more heat than other pillows

High price tag

Cover material: 40% bamboo rayon 60% polyester

Fill: Three solid memory foam cores

Loft: 4.7 inches

Warranty: 5 years with a 96 night trial

Although the Uttu Sandwich Pillow is our favorite so-called solid core pillow, its core is truthfully not one solid piece of memory foam.

Instead, this pillow sandwiches together three high density memory foam cores to allow for an adjustable loft without sacrificing the support and consistency of a solid core.

Out of the box, this pillow offers a standard 4.7 inches of loft, but by removing the middle layer, you have a much slimmer 3.5 inches of loft. This customization allows you to suit your pillow to your specific needs and sleep style.

If you are a side sleeper, you will probably be happy with it as is. If you sleep on your back or your stomach, you may want to remove the insert. Because you can flatten this pillow out significantly, it is only of the only memory pillows I would recommend for a stomach sleeper.

Removing the core is easy. Simply unzip the soft 40% bamboo rayon 60% polyester cover to get access to the center core, which is the easiest to remove.

Because of the design of this pillow, it isn’t particularly effective at mitigating heat. Though dense, the memory foam is still breathable, yet it sacrifices additional ventilation for added support.

Although the Uttu Sandwich may not be the lone hunk of foam that you were expecting, it is still one of the best memory foam pillows with a “solid” core.

5. Best Wedge Memory Foam Pillow: FitPlus Premium Wedge – $35.95

Pros: Cons: Ergonomic shape helps ease gastrointestinal symptoms

Maintains its original shape

Removable cover for easy washing Not adjustable

Strong packing odor

Can be too firm for some

Cover material: Unlisted

Fill: 1.5 inches of memory foam on top of polyurethane

Loft: 7.5 inches max

Warranty: 2 years

Plenty of folks might not consider a wedge pillow unless a medical condition specifically calls for it, but surprisingly enough, they can lead to a more comfortable night’s sleep nonetheless.

The FitPlus Wedge Pillow can be wedged underneath your torso with or without the support of an extra pillow. The extra support to your back and shoulders helps with symptoms of acid reflux, heartburn, GERD, digestion issues, snoring, and other respiratory issues.

It can also positioned under the legs if you like to have your legs elevated while you sleep. To ensure maximum support, this pillow only uses memory foam for the top 1.5 inches of its design. The rest of the pillow is stuffed with polyurethane, which helps keep its shape.

The cover is removable so you can easily wash it, but it isn’t particularly soft or luxurious. FitPlus does not list anywhere online what the cover is made of, but it feels like cotton.

More than a handful of users reported an off-gassing smell upon first unboxing, but don’t worry if yours has a slight chemical smell. Simply leave it in fresh air with the cover off for a day and it will completely go away.

Though you may still need additional support for your head, wedge pillows are worth a shot for those who have tried everything else, especially if gastrointestinal or respiratory issues keep you up at night.

6. Best Memory Foam Body Pillow: Snuggle-Pedic Ultra-Luxury Body Pillow – $69.99

Pros: Cons: Body length design supports arms and legs when side sleeping

High quality cover

Adjustable fill Needs to be fluffed

High price tag

Cover material: 43% bamboo rayon 56.4% polyester 0.6% lycra

Fill: Shredded memory foam

Loft: 4-6 inches (adjustable)

Warranty: 20 years with a 120 night trial

As a side sleeper who gets entirely too warm in bed, body pillows have been my longtime best friend. They give you something comfortable to rest your whole body on without accumulating someone else’s body heat.

A body pillow can be embraced from the side as a way to keep your knees from touching, or it can be laid down on a bed horizontally for an extra long pillow. It all depends on how you want to use it, as this is essentially just a giant memory foam pillow.

The Snuggle-Pedic Ultra-Luxury Body Pillow is filled with shredded memory foam, making it breathable and easy to conform to whatever shape you find most comfortable. This also means it needs to be fluffed up every now and then, but the medium density is perfect for what it aims to be.

You can add or remove fill to this pillow to increase its loft, but the pliability of the inner material allows you to spread it out wider or gather it thicker, which is a much easier alternative.

The included cover is incredibly soft, and makes this pillow the perfect thing to snuggle up against in the cold winter months. It is made from 43% bamboo rayon, 56.4% polyester, and 0.6% lycra.

The icing on the cake for this pillow is that Snuggle-Pedic offers an industry-leading 20 year warranty on their pillow, so you can pretty much expect to only ever have to buy this pillow once.

7. Cheapest Memory Foam Pillow: Jiaao Support Pillow – $14.99

Pros: Cons: Comes in classic and contoured shape

High quality cover

Low price tag Softer memory foam offers less support

Not adjustable

Strong packing odor

Cover material: 35% tencell 65% polyester

Fill: Solid core 42D memory foam

Loft: 4.7

Warranty: 5 years with a 30 night trial

Look, a cushion that you spent a third of each day resting your head on may not be the best place to cut costs, but we get it.

It’s a competitive market out there, especially when overseas manufacturers like Jiaao prove that more can be had for less. Even with its price tag of $15, the Jiaao Support Pillow is among the best memory foam pillows we’ve come across.

It comes in both a classic shape, a contoured shape, and a mixed shape, all of which share the same awesome price. Side sleepers will prefer the contour shape, while back sleepers should opt for the classic shape.

Either model comes with a comfortable cover made from 35% tencell 65% polyester. The cover is removable, allowing you to easily wash the pillow if needed.

Whichever design you go with, the pillow has a solid core of 42D memory foam, a medium density variety that is a little softer than other top picks.

Some extra softness might be nice since this pillow isn’t adjustable, but those wanting firm support for their head may want to go with a pillow that has a more dense variety of temper foam.

This pillow ships ultra-compressed, and will have a slight odor as it releases gases over the next day or so. It should be completely gone by the time the pillow is fully expanded and ready to sleep on.

