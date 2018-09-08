5 Best Men’s Bike Shorts: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Whether you’re into road or trail rides, or a mix of both, you need the right bike shorts. The best men’s bike shorts will keep you comfortable as you ride. Some shorts cater to longer distance rides, while others are versatile for rides of any length.

According to the United States Census Bureau, the average commute time among cyclists is just over 19 minutes. Whether your route takes you along a bike path, on the road or various trails, you’ll want to be prepared with the right cycling clothing. The best men’s bike shorts provide enough padding and support, while keeping the material from chafing and rubbing as you ride.

As you’ll see in this list, you can find shorts that are less than $25, or ones that cost over $100. If you’re just getting into the sport or are trying bike shorts for the first time, a less expensive pair might be all that you need. However, more experienced cyclists may prefer pricier shorts, which generally have a thinner chamois with ample support and ventilation for longer and faster rides in the saddle.

What are the best men’s bike shorts?

1. Louis Garneau Optimum – $49.95

Pros: Cons: Italian-made chamois

Reflective accents

Compressive cuff Padding is a bit thin for longer rides

Small gel pocket

Some find them too tight

The Louis Garneau Optimum stands out for its comfortable chamois, which has plenty of padding for rides on and off road. The chamois, made in Italy, features a high-density foam construction. Pre-molded wings allow the chamois to contour to the body. Cyclists will also appreciate the seamless construction for reduced chafing.

These men’s bike shorts also stand out for their stretchy material, which won’t restrict leg movement. Reflective accents keep riders more visible to others on the trails and roads. The cuff compresses just enough to reduce pressure without impeding circulation.

2. Santic Classic – $23.79

Pros: Cons: Affordable price tag

UPF 50+ sun protection

Breathable mesh chamois Runs small

Tight leg bands

Padding is a bit thick

These Santic bike shorts come in at just under $25, making them a solid choice if you’re looking for the best men’s bike shorts within a tight budget. Highlights include UPF 50+ sun protection, along with a nine-inch inseam. The shorts feature a 12-panel anatomic design along with silicone grippers to keep the leg material from sliding up. There’s a breathable mesh chamois for added comfort. These shorts come in a variety of colors.

3. SILVINI Rango MP857 – $69.95

Pros: Cons: Comes in several colors

Adjustable Velcro straps

Multiple zipper pockets No padding

Not waterproof

Some find the fit too baggy

When you’re heading off on the trails, you’ll want a pair of mountain bike shorts that can match your desire for adventure. These shorts fit loosely and aren’t restrictive, making them a solid choice for off-road rides. However, you can also use them for downhill riding and other types of cycling.

Storage isn’t an issue, as the shorts have six pockets to hold your belongings. There are also reflective elements to make you more visible to other trail users. Ample interior ventilation keeps skin cool and comfortable, even if you’re out on a longer ride in warm weather.

4. Pearl iZumi Quest – $38.00 – $50.00

Pros: Cons: Ideal for entry-level riders

Affordable price tag

Reflective elements Some find the chamois too thick

A few think the material feels cheap

No storage pocket

The Quest Short from Pearl iZumi caters to beginners with its affordable price tag and chafe-free material, along with a wide range of sizes. If you’re looking for the best men’s bike shorts for just getting into the sport, you’ll appreciate details such as reflective elements and a multi-panel anatomic design. These shorts are padded and are suggested for temperatures from 55 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

5. Castelli Endurance X2 – $97.18

Pros: Cons: Three-layer chamois

Chafing-resistant padding

Reflective rear tabs A bit pricey

Not well insulated

Narrow waistband

If you’re looking for the best men’s bike shorts for longer distance rides, consider the Castelli Endurance X2. These shorts feature a three-layer chamois, which offers ample support without chafing. There are eight panels in total, including two that are specifically designed to protect against abrasion.

Whether you’re wearing the shorts for a shorter or longer ride, the leg grippers will help hold the material in place. Reflective tabs in the back make you more visible to others on the road. Light compression provides additional muscle support. According to Science for Sport, compression clothing may boost recovery and performance among athletes and recreational enthusiasts.

