5 Best Women’s Cycling Shorts: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

As an increasing number of women get into the sport of cycling, it’s important to start out with properly fitting bike clothes, including cycling shorts and a short or long-sleeved jersey. Whether you’re an experienced cyclist looking for a new pair of shorts or you’re buying your first ever pair, you’ll notice a wide range of colors, sizes and styles. The best women’s cycling shorts may be the ones that fit within a certain budget, or that have the most padding for longer distance rides.

For many women, padding may be the deciding factor, especially if you’re trying to narrow down your options. According to the Harvard Medical School, many bike shorts come with a thicker chamois to provide comfort and reduce chafing. However, you may find that you prefer shorts with thinner padding. For some women, shorts without any padding might be sufficient enough, especially for shorter distances.

Aside from padding, you might want to consider the length of the shorts, as well as features such as whether they have leg grippers to hold the material in place, or storage pockets for smaller accessories. If you ride mostly on the trails, you might prefer mountain biking shorts, which generally have a looser fit than road bike shorts. Some shorts also have UPF protection.

What are the best women’s cycling shorts?

1. Baleaf Padded Shorts – $21.99 – $24.99

Pros: Cons: Wide waist band

UPF 50+ protection

Silicone leg grippers Runs a bit small

Thin padding

Some find them too tight

If you’re just getting into the sport of cycling, or you’re looking for the best women’s cycling shorts for your budget and shorter distances, consider these Baleaf padded shorts. For less than $25 you get shorts with a comfortable, wide waist band and UPF 50+ protection. These shorts come with leg grippers to keep the material in place as you ride. Reflective elements add an extra element of safety on the roads and trails, especially in low light conditions. Flatlock stitching helps minimize chafing.

2. Louis Garneau Fit Sensor 5.5 – $79.95

Pros: Cons: 5.5-inch inseam

Foldable waist band

Reflective accents Lighter colors may show sweat

Some wish inseam was longer

No leg grippers

The Louis Garneau Fit Sensor 5.5 has a 5.5-inch inseam, which makes it a top choice if you’re looking for slightly less coverage. The shorts have several features for all types of rides. For example, its abrasion-resistant fabric means the shorts can be worn on and off the road. There’s also a foldable waist band and flatlock seams to minimize chafing. Reflective accents on the front and back make you more visible to other road and trail users. The chamois is comprised of perforated memory foam, which reduces chafing and pinch points.

3. Pearl iZumi Canyon – $56.21 – $85.00

Pros: Cons: Detachable liner

Internal waist adjustment

Zippered pocket A bit pricey

Runs slightly small

Not waterproof

From its detachable liner to the breathable and stretchy construction, the Pearl iZumi Canyon Short is designed for female mountain bikers. Riders particularly appreciate the internal waist adjustment, which provides an even more secure and customized fit. There’s also a zippered pocket for safe storage of smaller items, such as energy gels and keys. These shorts have a nine-inch inseam and are available in three colors.

4. Danskin Now – $13.99 – $20.84

Pros: Cons: Moisture-wicking material

Storage pocket

Pull-on design Not padded

Only comes in one color

Could have a more tapered fit for cycling

A comfortable blend of cotton and spandex means you can wear these Danskin shorts on and off the bike, making them a solid choice if you’re looking for the best women’s cycling shorts for plus sized women in terms of versatility. The moisture-wicking material keeps skin cool and comfortable. There’s also a storage pocket to stash your smaller essentials. A pull-on design lets you get the shorts on quickly and comfortably.

5. Terry Touring – $89.95 – $107.00

Pros: Cons: Smartphone-friendly pocket

Seamless, bulk-free chamois

Ideal for road and mountain bikes Could use more padding for endurance rides

A bit pricey

Waist is a bit low

If you’re looking for the best women’s cycling shorts in terms of padding, consider these Terry bike shorts. A specially designed chamois with unpadded wings and stretchy center padding prevents bulking or bunching on rides. The Italian-made chamois is also perforated for enhanced air flow and ventilation. These touring shorts come in three lengths, and are machine washable on a gentle cycle. Leg grippers keep the shorts in place as you pound out the miles.

