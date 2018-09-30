20 Cool Gadgets for Men: The Ultimate List (2018)

There are tons of cool gadgets for men out there. Of course, with all of the new technology coming out nowadays — in a seemingly neverending flow of Kickstarters and IndieGoGo campaigns — it can be tough to sort out which gadgets are actually, in fact, cool. We’ve seen some crazy new tech come out recently, and some of these solve a common problem men might have. Of course, some of them are simply just great to look at, but we prefer cool products that actually show innovation and creativity.

So without further ado, here is our ultimate list of the top 20 best cool gadgets for men (also check out our list of the best new smart home products of 2018):

1. LightMate Emergency LED Flash Light

The Satechi LightMate Emergency LED Flash Light is much more than just a flash light. In fact, Satechi’s only mistake with this flash light is that they didn’t name it something like the Smart Light. This cool gadget has a ton of practical applications. First and foremost, of course, it has a super-bright LED light that’s safe (plastic), long lasting and highly visible.

The light has 5 different modes, including bright, medium, dim, SOS and strobe. Secondly, it contains a 2200mAh portable power bank with a USB charging port and cable for emergency cell phone charging. It’s also waterproof and highly durable, with a nice weight to it. Finally, it also has a high-strength pointed alloy steel emergency glassbreaker in case you ever need it. The only situation I can imagine needing it is during a zombie apocalypse and you’re trying to break glass to grab an axe. At least, that’s the scenario I have worked out in my head. Still, the LightMate Emergency Flash Light makes a great gift for campers, travelers or anyone that frequently uses a flash light.

Price: $29.99

2. Rif6 Cube

The RIF6 Cube is an incredible little gadget that allows you to project your mobile phone with a 120″ display. Simply connect your smartphone to the cube, and you’re able to view Netflix, YouTube videos, games, pictures and more right on a nearby wall. Its size and weight make it perfect for travel, and it’s also great for presentations as well. It’s also great at home if you don’t want to tethered to the living room for your TV watching. And, it’s surprisingly bright for its size.

Price: $279.00 (7 percent off MSRP)

3. AirDog Auto Follow Drone

If you’re into capturing drone photography, but you’re not interested in actually learning how to fly your own camera drones, the AirDog Auto-Follow Drone is the perfect quadcopter for you. If you simply want something to capture footage of you being awesome and doing awesome things — whether it be snowboarding, cycling, skateboarding, or anything outdoors — the AirDog is the best choice. It has built-in autonomous flight modes so that you can set it and forget it, and it has the ability to follow a certain target. It’s also foldable, so you don’t have to lug around a big suitcase. It’s innovative, and you can control it right from your wrist, which is why we included it in our list of the best drone kits for sale.

Price: $1,299.00

4. Divoom Voombox

Hey, guess what? It’s summertime! It’s time to be outdoors! And one of the cool gadgets that are necessary for the outdoorsy type of man is the Divoom Voombox Portable Wireless Speaker. The speaker connects to your devices effortlessly through Bluetooth, and the quality is absolutely astonishing.

The Voombox blows many of the other wireless speakers out of the water when it comes to audio quality, especially the Westinghouse Unplug speaker that I’ve been recommending to everyone. The Voombox has a lot of boom for your buck, is water resistant, and is an especially great summer gadget for impromptu jam sessions, beach days, while you’re working on the car in the garage, or deck parties.

Price: $79.90 (20 percent off MSRP)

5. Logitech Harmony Home Control

Do yourself a favor and throw your basic $4 universal remote in the garbage can — that’s not a man-approved remote control, sorry. And, let’s face it, you lose it all too often anyway. One cool gadget you need in your life is a Logitech Harmony Home Control, a universal smart remote and base that allows you to use your smartphone as a remote as well.

The device not only works with the majority of your entertainment devices, but also your home automation devices like Philips Hue or Nest Learning Thermostat (so you can lower the lights or change the temperature without even leaving your seat). The Logitech Harmony Home control works with over 270,000 devices, including TVs, satellite and cable boxes, blu-ray players, Apple TV, Roku, Sonos, Xbox, Philips Hue and more. So if you want to control the world around you without having to get up, pick up the Logitech Harmony Home Control — you’ll feel like a wizard!

Price: $149.99

6. Nespresso Pixie Espresso Maker

Making an espresso using a standard, cheap espresso maker gives you an unlikely chance of actually getting a great cup of espresso. But Nespresso has fixed that problem with the Nespresso Pixie Espress Maker. It basically works like a Keurig does for coffee, but instead of coffee it takes espresso pods.

The Nespresso Pixie Espresso Maker will deliver an espresso to you using one of the capsules (think K-Cups) with a flawless espresso every time. So if you’re done trying to make your own espressos with some crappy espresso maker, pick up a Nespresso Pixie Espresso Maker.

Price: $183.24 (20 percent off MSRP)

7. TrackR StickR

You likely lose your wallet, smartphone, keys and/or remote control frequently. Losing things is normal. But instead of dealing with the frustrations of losing these items, there’s a better way to cope: the TrackR StickR. Where are the keys? Where did you put your wallet? Where is your phone?

Trackr solves that problem. It is a quarter-sized device that can be fastened to any item, and then users are able to use the companion app to find whatever the device is attached to. When you lose your wallet, you simply pull up the app on your smartphone and you can make the StickR beep. You can also set up the app to alert you when you venture too far from it, and can use the TrackR StickR to also find your phone, even if it is on silent. It works with both iOS and Android. I have one attached to my remote control so I never have to worry about losing it.

Price: $24.95

8. Notion Home Monitoring

Notion is a home intelligence system that was recently funded on Kickstarter that uses a small, smart, multi-function sensor to detect quite a significant number of things in your home: a water leak, when a door/cabinet opens and closes, temperature and sound. When any of these things are detected, Notion will send a message to your smartphone (works with both iOS and Android).

For example, if you place a Notion on your front door, it can tell you if someone knocks, if the door is opened, or if it doesn’t get shut. Its potential uses are incredible. If you put it on, say a liquor cabinet, it can tell you when that cabinet is opened. It also has a temperature sensor and can tel you if your house is getting too hot or too cold when you’re away from home. It isn’t yet available, but it is expected to ship in July.

Price: $99 for 1 Hub and 1 Sensor

9. Koala Tablet Wall Mount Dock by Dockem

Ever lay in bed at night with your tablet binge-watching your backlog of shows and movies on Netflix and realize just how uncomfortable it is to have to hold the tablet while you watch? You need a tablet wall mount, and the easiest one to set up is the Koala Tablet Wall Mount Dock by Dockem.

It works with virtually all tablets — both iOS and Android devices — and is easily set up in seconds. There are no screws or holes required, as it simply uses damage-free 3M Command adhesive strips for mounting, allowing you to mount it virtually anywhere in your home.

Whether you need your tablet in the bedroom, garage, bathroom or kitchen, the Koala Tablet Wall Mount Dock can be placed anywhere. And, it’s cheap enough so that it makes a great gift for her on a budget.

Price: $15.49 (48 percent off MSRP)

10. Sun Joe Electric Lawn Mower

The Sun Joe MJ401E Mow Joe 14-Inch Electric Lawn Mower is the perfect pick for those that want to save some money and have a small lawn. Even though it only has a 14″ blade, the Sun Joe electric lawn mower will still get the job done quickly thanks to its easy maneuverability and compact size.

This is one lean, mean green mowing machine that doesn’t quit. The best part about it? You won’t have to frequently run to the gas station for gas or oil, since it runs solely on electricity. It may not be the best-looking lawn mower available — it almost looks like a toy in the pictures — but it definitely does the job, and it’s reliable.

The fact that it comes in at just over $100 is a big selling point, too. If you use the Sun Joe MJ401E as it is intended to be used — frequently and on generally well-maintained lawns — it can be one of the best mowers available for those on a budget.

Price: $88.99

11. Zepp 3D Multi-Sport Motion Sensor

Perfecting your golf swing takes years and years of practice, dedication and hard work. But with the Zepp Golf 3D Swing Analyzer, you’ll be closer to perfecting your drives in no-time! If you’re an analytics-driven guy, this little device (and its app) is the perfect gadget for you.

It simply attaches to the back of your glove, and it wirelessly sends data to your smartphone. It tracks your swing with various metrics such as club head speed, swing plane, hand path, tempo, backswing position, hip rotation and more. It even pops out a swing score each time so that you can work on your golf game.

Then, you can even compare your swing directly to PGA Tour Pros via video. It also works to analyze your baseball swing and other similar motions.

Price: $99.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

12. Fluance Fi70 Hi-Fi Music System

Truly high quality sound in an aesthetically pleasing shell is hard to find, but Fluance nailed it with the Fi70. It’s a three-way wireless high fidelity music system with a powerful integrated amplifier and six speaker configuration. It has two 8″ subwoofers that bring full, rich audio to your living room.

The cabinet, itself, looks like some sort of futuristic art, and it has a commanding presence that will have people in awe. With the Fluance Fi-70, you’re able to wirelessly stream your music from any Bluetooth enabled device, and it has its own adjustable EQ, touch controls, and an LED display. What’s more, it has a USB port onboard to charge your devices. It’s the perfect mash-up of sound quality and design, which is why we’ve included it on our list of cool gadgets for men.

Typically, you’d expect to pay upwards of $1500 for such big sound, but somehow, Fluance has the price down to $500 without sacrificing sound, which is why we consider it to be one of the best gadgets for men who love big sound.

Price: $499.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

13. Montar Air Qi Wireless Charging Car Mount

If you have a smartphone with Qi capabilities, you’ll need a qi charger for your car, too. The best that we’ve come across is the Montar Air Qi Wireless Charging Car Mount. It’s incredibly easy to setup, and it’s easily mounted. It has a holder that rotates a full 360 degrees, so you can set your phone up however you prefer and then keep it how you like it, thanks to a tightening mechanism on the back.

And unlike some of the other qi chargers I’ve tested, the Montar Air Qi just simply works. Put your phone on the base, and it begins charging; no fuss, no tinkering, or none of the “is it charging now…how about now?” And now that it’s roughly half of the price it was at launch (now it’s $59.99), it’s well worth the pick-up.

Price: $59.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

14. Izon Wi-Fi Video Monitor

The Izon Stem White Wi-Fi Video Monitor Surveillance Cam is one of those cool gadgets for home security. If you’re frequently away from your home, and you want to check in to see what’s going on, the Izon will allow you to do just that right from your smartphone.

You can place the camera anywhere near any outlet in your house, and once it’s connected to your home’s wireless internet, you can view what the camera is seeing and hear what’s going on in the room right from your smartphone. If you’re wondering how it compares to the Oco, the Izon has a bit higher quality, and is slimmer.

Price: $99.95

15. Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum Wireless Gaming Mouse

The Logitech G900 Chaos Spectrum Wireless Gaming Mouse is the best mouse on the market, and I don’t mean just PC gaming mouse. Not only does it have a great weight to it, a cool-looking design, and an LED light that can be set to whatever color you’d like (or cycled through all of the colors), but it is ergonomically pleasing to boot. It runs on a charge (that lasts for 30 hours on a single charge), and it can be used while charging.

Best of all, it’s incredibly responsive, with up to a 12,000 DPI (that you can adjust with just the click of a button ON THE FLY). This is especially great if you’re playing a shooter or something else that would benefit from changing the mouse sensitivity on the go. I’ve never been so impressed with a computer mouse in my entire life, and I’ve gone through quite a few of them in my day. If you’re looking to upgrade your workstation, I enthusiastically recommend the G900.

Price: $149.99

16. PlayStation VR

Sticking with the theme of gaming, VR is the hot topic of 2016. In fact, CES and GDC were both dominated by VR talk, with PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and Vive leading the way. But our VR of choice is the PlayStation VR, at least for now, simply because of its price point. What you’re getting for the price outshines the other two leading VR headsets, and although it’s slightly less advanced than Oculus or Vive, it’s still an incredibly great experience.

Plus, there’s 100 Foot Robot Golf coming after it launches. Sure, you have to buy the PlayStation Camera (if you don’t have one already), but it’s a gaming VR headset made for gamers. If you’re looking to go VR but don’t want to break the bank, the PS VR is a solid choice. You can also check out our list of the best PS4 games of all-time so far.

Price: $399.99

17. iClever Portable Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard

If you’re a frequent tablet user or you wish you could get some work done using just your smartphone, you might want to consider picking up a bluetooth keyboard. And, the best bluetooth keyboard on the market is the iClever Portable Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard.

It is uniquely broken up into three sections, allowing it to be folded up and stored away into one smaller section. This makes it perfect for the traveling businessman. Instead of having to lug around your laptop and your tablet (which you would likely be doing anytime you go out of time), you can just take your tablet and this small keyboard.

I’ll also note that, as far as bluetooth keyboards are concerned, it’s one of the sturdiest and strongest builds I’ve come across; it’s not flimsy nor does it feel cheap. It has a 10m operating range, too, so you can hook your tablet up to your TV if you’d like and sit back on the couch.

Price: $35.99 (64 percent off MSRP)

18. Awair: Smart Air Quality Monitor

Even in our own homes, it’s amazing how many toxins and chemicals (and dust, of course) can be found in the air around us. It’s actually terrifying, so I recommend you don’t Google any of the statistics. With that being said, one of the cool gadgets for men (and women) that we love is this Awair Smart Air Quality Monitor.

It analyzes the air quality around you, monitoring things like carbon dioxide, toxic chemicals, and dust, as well as temperature and humidity (although, admittedly, you don’t really need the two latter since those are things you can typically just feel). Still, it hooks up to an app on your smartphone, and will send you alerts when the quality of air changes. It’s like a high-tech carbon dioxide monitor that also does a ton of other monitoring for you.

And, it has an LED on the front for a quick snapshot of the air quality around you. Want to impress your friends with a futuristic-looking gadget? The Awair monitor is a great choice.

Price: $199

19. Amazon Echo

Amazon Echo is now eons ahead of what it was when it launched last year. Now, it works with so many more apps, including Dominos, Uber, Amazon Radio, Pandora, Spotify, Accuweather, Audible, and so much more. It’s one step closer to a Her sort of home automation solution.

The Echo is there to give you a hand when your hands are full, or when you don’t want to get up off of the couch. It has the ability to control lights, switches, Nest, Wink, Insteon and other smart home products that you probably already have. It has a loud, uniquely designed set of speakers that surrounds the device to fill your room with audio, and its microphones can easily pick up your voice from across the room. What’s more, Amazon is continually adding new features and apps to perfect the device.

Price: $179.99

20. Nyrius Aries Home+ Wireless HDMI Transmitter

The Nyrius Aries Home+ is one of the coolest gadgets I own. It’s especially great if you’re a gamer and have kids. What the Aries Home does is allow you to wirelessly stream any HDMI-capable device — like your Xbox One, PS4, Wii U, BluRay, etc — to a second device, so that if your kids or someone else is occupying the living room TV, you can still use your gaming consoles or media players on another TV without having to go through the painful process of unplugging them from one TV and bringing them to another.

The Nyrius Aries streams your content, flawlessly, laglessly and in full 1080p HD to another TV. I have my Xbox One and PS4 both plugged into it in case one of my kids is occupying the TV so that I can always game when I want to.

Don’t let the higher price tag fool you — it’s much cheaper than buying a second gaming console. So if you’re wondering how to wirelessly transmit your gaming console or PC to another TV, check out the Aries Home+.

Price: $249.99

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.