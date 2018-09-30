5 Best Portable Audio Recorders: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Recording sounds of all kinds has always required the use of various styles of devices. From massive consoles to a wide variety of tape-based entries, the basic formula is a sound source captured by an input or microphone and stored on some sort of media. With that accomplished, you can take your recorded sound and manipulate it in any number of ways.

For aficionados of a certain age, recording any source of sound in a portable way led to a great and enduring fondness for the Tascam Portastudio, a cassette-based four (or more) track recorder that enabled a great many sessions. Even Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska was recorded on something like it. In the late 90s and early 2000s, this gave way to a hard drive-based version, which they still make.

Field recordings were often made on the smaller, typically single-track cassette recorders that were typically meant for dictation. Around the same time the digital Portastudio hit its stride, Sony’s Minidisc players enjoyed a run of popularity for this purpose. In a lot of circles, they still do.

For the most part, the price of software DAWs has declined to the point that most everyone with even a passing interest in recording is probably using these, rather than the production capabilities of their multitracking device, for final production. Between Reaper and Logic, most folks can afford a decent, professional DAW. Even if you do some amount of mixing beforehand, post-production work is just easier on a DAW.

To that end, modern portable audio recorders need only perform two key functions: 1. Capture high quality audio, either via microphone or direct input; 2. Export that audio, preferably digitally, to a computer where the files can be manipulated in a DAW. If you’re looking for something to either capture found sounds or record takes on the fly, we’ve profiled five options for accomplishing this task.

Turn any space into your personal recording studio with these options for the best portable audio recorder.