5 Best RC Boats for Sale: Your Ultimate Guide (2018)

The Heavy Power List of Top 5 Best RC Boats for Sale includes a huge price range of RC boats. That’s one of the great things about remote-controlled boats — there’s a different boat out there for every type of user. From the kid who just wants something to race with to the hardcore hobbyist adult with a bigger budget, there is a boat out there.

But when buying them — especially the higher end models — there’s a lot you need to know. We didn’t even bother to put anything on this list that didn’t have a brushless motor, but you probably already expected that, right?

So without further ado, here are the top 5 best RC boats for sale, along with all of the important information you need to know about them: