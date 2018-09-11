Terrarium TV Shuts Down, Says NitroXenon

Terrarium TV will shut down at the end of September, according to NitroXenon aka Peter Chan, the app’s developer. On September 10, NitroXenon pushed a notification to the apps users that read, “It has always been a great pleasure to work on this project. However, it is time to say goodbye. I am going to shut down Terrarium TV, forever. I know this day will come eventually. I know it would be hard to let go. But it is really time for me to move on to other projects,” via Torrent Freak. NitroXenon went on to thank Reddit moderator Nic for her hard work. Digital Trends notes that Terrarium TV now lives on its sub Reddit page.

Terrarium doesn’t rely on content to supply TV and movies to users but rather relied on taking content from file-sharing sites. Those files were presented on Terrarium for users to easily download. The Torrent Freak report says that the last major update to Terrarium came in May 2018 in that same report, Terrarium is referred to as the “uncrowned king” of direct TV and movie streaming sites. Digital Trends said in an August 2018 profile of the app that said that because NitroXenon did not rely on torrents, that’s why it hadn’t been targeted by Hollywood copyright lawyers. A disclaimer on the app’s website read, “Terrarium TV contains only links to other sites on the internet. It does not host or upload any videos, films or media files. It does not store any media stream links on any of its servers. Terrarium TV aggregates links in a convenient, user-friendly interface.”

Although the app is supposed to shut down at the end of September, at the time of writing, the app’s website is not functioning. The app was exclusively available on Android but was not visible in the Google Play Store. Users had to download the APK from the Terrarium TV website. Within hours of NitroXenon’s announcement, a Reddit thread was started titled, “Welp first off I wanna the creators of TTV for creating the greatest app in the history of apps. Now guys, what are the alternatives?”

In February 2018, a Virgin media store in the United Kingdom was found to be running Terrarium despite asking people to spend over $100 per month on a cable TV package.

