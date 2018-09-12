Apple Event Live Stream: How to Watch the Keynote Online

Apple’s iPhone Keynote, called “Gather Round,” is happening today. We’ll likely be introduced to several new iPhones and maybe a new Apple Watch too. You can watch the Apple keynote on your computer, phone, iPad, or Apple TV. The video above is showing a live countdown to when the event is going to begin. It should also transition into a live stream of the Apple event itself once it begins. But if the stream doesn’t work (as these can sometimes be a bit unpredictable), we have some backup options listed below that you can have set up and ready to go. We’ll also change out the video above if it stops working.

Read on for more details about the Apple event that’s happening today and how to watch it online.

The event will be broadcast live today, September 12, at 10 a.m. Pacific / 1 p.m. Eastern. This also means it will be broadcast at 12 p.m. Central, 11 a.m. Mountain, and 6 p.m. in London, 7 p.m. Berlin, 8 p.m. Moscow, 1 a.m. Beijing (Sept. 13), 2 a.m. Tokyo (Sept. 13) and 3 a.m. Sydney, Australia (Sept. 13.)

Here’s what you need to know about how to watch the keynote online. The YouTube video above should be showing the event, but for a higher quality version, watch via Apple’s official link using the other methods below.

How to Watch the Apple Event From Your Computer

If you want to watch the keynote for free from your computer, just click here to go to Apple’s September 12 event page, where the keynote will be streamed live. The livestream uses Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming technology.

You’ll need a Mac with Safari on macOS v10.12 or later to watch it. If you have a PC, you can also watch the livestream with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. For the second time ever, you may also be able to watch the stream at that link via recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required.)

How to Stream the Apple Event on Twitter

Apple is trying something new this year and reportedly will be streaming its event on Twitter this time around. Just like or “heart” the tweet below to receive an update from Apple when the event begins on how to watch it on Twitter:

You can’t go to Apple’s official Twitter account to see the tweet above, because it’s a “Promoted Only” ad that does not appear in Apple’s Twitter timeline.

When you “heart” the tweet, you’ll receive the following message:

TechCrunch has confirmed that Apple will be live streaming the event on Twitter for the first time.

How to Watch the Apple Keynote via VLC Player on Windows or Android

If you don’t have Windows 10 or recent versions of Chrome or Firefox, or if you’re using an Android, there may still be another option for you. You can watch via a free VLC player, but you’ll need the full livestream URL for this to work. This also works if you have an Android; you can download a VLC player for Android on the Play Store.

But note: for the second time ever, most PC users can now watch the Apple Event on the official Apple streaming page, using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox, rather than needing to use the VLC Player method described below.

According to 9to5Mac, to watch using the full URL, first download the VLC app, whether you’re using a Windows PC or Android phone. Install VLC and launch it. Select the “Open Network Stream” on the Media tab. In the URL field, find and copy the direct livestream URL for this Apple event. Press play and begin watching. This link won’t work until the event itself has started, and older events may be tested via the link first. The direct URL link is scheduled to be here, but it will only work if you follow the instructions above.

Note that watching this way doesn’t always work and the live stream can sometimes quit. If you want a high quality version and can’t watch it live, Apple will load the full video later to iTunes and you can watch it there.

How to Watch From Your iPhone or iPad or Apple Watch

To watch the event live on your mobile device, you’ll also need to visit Apple’s event webpage by clicking here. Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming technology requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch with Safari on iOS 10 or later.

How to Watch Live on Your TV

If you want to watch the event live on your TV, you’ll need a second generation or later Apple TV with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Select “Apple Events” from the main menu to watch the live stream. Check your Apple TV early to make sure you don’t need any updates, so you aren’t delayed from watching the event.

How to Watch the Full Video Later, After It Airs

If you missed a chance to watch the event live, you can still catch it later. Apple’s Events page will add a video of the event as soon it’s over that you can replay from any device, or you can download the event from iTunes for free. All the events are posted on this iTunes page. You can also watch the event later on Apple TV by selecting the “Apple Events” channel from the main menu.