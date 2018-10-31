5 Best AC Range Extenders: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

If you have an AC router at home but still suffer from dead zones, then there are only a few options to increase your wireless signal range.

For starters, you can easily get better signal distribution by upgrading, relocating, or even bridging your router. These only help a little, though. If you want to get to the root of the problem, there are only two options.

The more cost-effective option is to run ethernet cable throughout your house, but the more convenient option is by far an AC range extender.

Wireless range extenders are compact and powerful devices the size of a Glade plug-in. They plug into the wall just like one as well.

They act as a signal repeater for an existent Wi-Fi signal and propel it further away from your router then the router alone can. But there are several key differences to consider when picking a range extender.

If you don’t currently have an AC router, it will be more cost-effective to pick from one of the N-band range extenders. Obviously, if you have an AC router, then these more powerful range boosters are the ideal pick.

If this applies to you, then this marks the end to your wireless range woes. read on below to browse our picks for the best AC range extender.