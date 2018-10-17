Amazon Down: Reports Coming in from People Around the World

Although it’s not as widespread as the huge YouTube outage yesterday, some users are reporting problems with Amazon.com and the Amazon app. It’s unclear just what has happened and Amazon has not issued an official statement yet. The problem does not appear to be as widespread as YouTube’s outage, since many people are also still reporting that the site and app are working fine for them. But reports of problems are surfacing from the United States and around the world. However, reports are decreasing on DownDetector as of nearly 3 p.m. Eastern.

As you can see from Down Detector, the reports started climbing right around the time the first complaints began appearing on Twitter:

And reports were coming in from the United States along with other parts of the world:

However, Down Detector is already reporting fewer problems, so the issue — whatever it was — may be resolving already.

The problems appeared to involve both the site and the app:

People were also reporting problems on Twitter:

Just last night, YouTube was down for nearly an hour. The site acknowledged the problem and fixed it, but never revealed what actually caused the issue.

Some people in the United States are still reporting that Amazon works just fine for them, so it’s unclear just how widespread the issue is. This is a developing story.

