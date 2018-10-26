9 Best Air Fryers: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

Its larger capacity makes this air fryer a solid choice for families and anyone who wants to fry bigger quantities at once. A distinctive starfish design allows hot air to circulate evenly around the unit, resulting in a crisp exterior and tender interior.

In addition to frying, the Philips Airfryer also works for baking, grilling, roasting, and steaming food. The components are dishwasher-safe for effortless cleanup. Other features include adjustable temperatures up to 390 degrees, a 60-minute timer, and user-friendly digital touchscreen interface. A recipe book is included along with an app for access to numerous recipes.