9 Best Air Fryers: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

Unlike a deep fryer, which dunks food into large quantities of oil, an air fryer coats food in a small amount of oil then uses hot air to complete the cooking process. The result is food that still tastes delicious yet contains less fat and is healthier overall. While deep frying cooks food a bit faster, air frying enthusiasts don’t mind waiting a bit longer for their favorite foods. Another perk of using less oil to cook is that cleanup tends to be easier. In most air fryers, the cooking basket and drip pans are removable. Dishwasher-safe components add an extra element of convenience.
Philips XL Airfryer
Cons:
- Family-sized 3.5-quart capacity
- Starfish design promotes even and thorough cooking
- Adjustable temperatures up to 390 degrees
- Can smoke a bit when cooking meat
- Initial learning curve
- Pricey
Its larger capacity makes this air fryer a solid choice for families and anyone who wants to fry bigger quantities at once. A distinctive starfish design allows hot air to circulate evenly around the unit, resulting in a crisp exterior and tender interior.
In addition to frying, the Philips Airfryer also works for baking, grilling, roasting, and steaming food. The components are dishwasher-safe for effortless cleanup. Other features include adjustable temperatures up to 390 degrees, a 60-minute timer, and user-friendly digital touchscreen interface. A recipe book is included along with an app for access to numerous recipes.
GoWISE Electric Air Fryer
Cons:
- Temperature range of 175 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit
- User-friendly touchscreen
- Includes built-in smart programs with popular foods
- Doesn’t include a rack for layers
- Can take awhile to learn best cooking times and temperatures
- Frying basket can be tough to insert
This electric air fryer, now in its fourth generation, has an adjustable temperature range of 175 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and can cook many different types of food within 30 minutes. A 3.7-quart and 1400 watts of power makes this air fryer a practical choice for smaller households and for anyone who doesn’t need to cook large quantities at once.
The touchscreen is easily accessible and has seven built-in smart programs. You can choose from popular menu items such as chips, chicken, fish, and meat so that the fryer takes the guesswork out of the equation. There’s also a 30-minute timer that switches to standby mode when the time is up. A nonstick dishwasher-safe basket is also included.
Find more GoWISE USA Electric Air Fryer information and reviews here.
Power AirFryer XL
Cons:
- Cyclonic hot air action helps cook food
- Digital touchscreen
- Cool-touch handle
- Frying basket can be difficult to push back in
- Some find it cooks faster or slower than the recommended cooking times
- Exterior can get very hot
Cyclonic hot air action helps cook food evenly and thoroughly for delicious end results without using added oil. Other highlights include a digital touch screen and seven presets for favorites such as chicken, French fries, steak, and baked goods. The air gets up to 400 degrees for speedier results. There’s also 1500 to 1700 watts to ensure plenty of power throughout the cooking process. An easy grip handle remains cool to the touch even when the air fryer heats up.
Find more Power AirFryer XL information and reviews here.
NuWave Brio Air Fryer
Cons:
- Pre-heat function
- Won’t start until fry bucket is securely in place
- Temperature range of 100 to 390 degrees Fahrenheit
- Can take awhile to cook food
- Nonstick coating may wear off over time
- Relatively small cooking capacity
Whether you’re short on time or simply want an air fryer that can take care of the basics for you, this fryer comes with several features to make the cooking process easier. Some examples include a pre-heat function, which brings the fryer to the optimal cooking temperature for your food, along with a push-button touch screen.
You can use the digital screen to adjust the temperature in five degree increments for consistent results. For your safety, the unit won’t begin operating until the fry bucket is fully in place. There’s also a 3.5-quart basket and a temperature range from 100 to 390 degrees Fahrenheit.
Find more NuWave Brio Air Fryer information and reviews here.
BLACK+DECKER PuriFry Air Fryer
Cons:
- Dual convection fans
- Variable temperature control
- Eight-cup interior
- Some wish it had a greater cooking capacity
- Very small temperature dial numbers
- Lacks a digital display
Dual convection fans help circulate the air for quick and even cooking. There’s also variable temperature control with a temperature range of 175 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Indicator lights let you know that the unit is on and when the optimal preheat temperature has been reached. An eight-cup interior capacity is enough to cook roughly two potatoes or up to eight chicken wings at a time. This air fryer is equipped with a 60-minute timer, and automatically shuts off when the timer is up.
Find more BLACK+DECKER PuriFry Air Fryer information and reviews here.
T-fal ActiFry Air Fryer
Cons:
- Included filter minimizes odors
- Nonstick removable pan
- Includes a measuring spoon
- A bit bulky
- Some wish there were more features for the price
- Several users mention an initial plastic smell
The hallmark feature of this air fryer is the fact that it only requires one tablespoon of oil to cook your favorite foods. A measuring spoon is included to help you measure out the precise amount. You may even be able to use less than a tablespoon, depending on what you’re cooking as well as your taste preference. There’s enough interior space to cook up to 2.2 pounds of food. The ceramic nonstick pan is removable and easy to clean. A filter keeps odors at bay while the lid is designed to fit securely for mess-free cooking. A recipe book is included.
Find more T-fal ActiFry Air Fryer information and reviews here.
NutriChef Electric Air Fryer
Cons:
- Slide-out frying basket
- 30-minute timer
- Nonstick coating
- Doesn’t have a drip basket
- Vague instruction manual
- Some wish the dial markings were larger
Several variations of this air fryer are available, including this budget-friendly version with manual knobs. There’s also one with a digital knob and a combination air fryer and halogen oven. A slide-out frying basket makes inserting food and cleaning up easy. Hot air circulates around the food in a similar manner as a convection oven for even and thorough cooking. A nonstick coating on the frying basket ensures food won’t get stuck. Other highlights include a 30-minute timer and a maximum cooking temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Find more NutriChef Electric Air Fryer information and reviews here.
Cozyna Air Fryer
Cons:
- 3.2-liter capacity
- Includes cookbook and eBook with recipes
- Dishwasher-safe parts
- Doesn’t come with suggested cook times
- Requires a fair amount of countertop space
- A bit loud
This air fryer promotes healthier cooking and eating by allowing you to use less oil than a typical fryer. A tablespoon or less of oil is enough for frying, baking, grilling, and roasting your favorite foods without the added oil. If you’re not sure where to begin or are interested in trying something new, browse through the included cookbook and eBook for ideas. All parts are dishwasher-safe for an easier cleanup. A 3.2-liter capacity is enough to make snacks and smaller meals.
Find more Cozyna Air Fryer information and reviews here.
BELLA Electric Hot Air Fryer
Cons:
- 1500 watt circulating system
- 60 minute timer with auto-off
- Stainless steel heating element
- Lacks digital controls
- Doesn’t include a cookbook or recipes
- Small frying basket
This budget-friendly air fryer is a solid choice if you’re looking for a basic air fryer without the extra bells and whistles typically found on pricier models. A 1500 watt circulating system moves air around in a way that’s similar to a convection oven. The basket holds up to 2.2 pounds of food. You can control the temperature up to 400 degrees using the adjustable thermostat. Other highlights include an auto-off 60 minute timer along with a stainless steel heating element to quickly heat up food.
Find more BELLA Electric Hot Air Fryer information and reviews here.
