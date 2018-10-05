5 Best AirPlay Speakers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

If you love Apple products, the best type of wireless speaker for your home is an AirPlay speaker. You can stream music over Wi-Fi to an AirPlay speaker using any iOS device, or from a computer that has iTunes installed.
iOS owners can also use a SONOS speaker or Bluetooth speaker, but a speaker that’s specifically designed to work with AirPlay has a couple of key benefits. For one thing, AirPlay speakers can more easily transmit to multiple audio systems, at least compared to Bluetooth systems. Another key benefit is that AirPlay speakers don’t compress audio the way that Bluetooth speakers might.
You have a wider array of speaker styles and sizes to choose from in today’s marketplace. This means you can pick a speaker that fits the unique decor or special sound needs for each individual room in your house. If you’re in the market for an AirPlay speaker (or two), we’ve compiled a list of the best AirPlay speakers currently on sale online. Read on to see which speakers get our recommendation.
Harman Kardon is one of the most respected names in home audio. The sound quality of this speaker is great, and user reviews indicate this speaker offers plenty of bass.
The elegant, unusual design of this speaker makes it a great conversation piece. But the design is more than just an aesthetic choice: the speaker is designed to produce omni-directional, room-filling sound. This speaker boasts six 1.5-inch transducers, along with a 4.5-inch subwoofer.
Find more Harman Kardon Aura Black Wireless Stereo Speaker System information and reviews here.
Looking for a small speaker that can still fill a room? This is a great option. The Sonos line of speakers is designed to allow users to have custom music playing in different rooms of the same house, or to use multiple speakers to fill the whole house with the same sound.
This edition of the Sonos One plays nice with AirPlay, as well as supporting Alexa, making it ideal for households that leverage both Apple and Amazon's smart home ecosystems.
Potential downsides here include the price, as well as a design that's not the most intuitive. Multiple user reviews online complain about how difficult set-up can be. However, if you're a digital native and not tech-phobic in the least, then this speaker will likely be well within your abilities to set up alone.
- Designed for older iOS devices
The Fidelio SoundAvia AirPlay speaker from Philips is a nice option for consumers who are looking for an AirPlay speaker at a relatively low price. It has a compact design, but still offers a surprisingly rich bass performance for such a small package.
You can stream music over Wi-Fi from your iOS device or computer, or opt for the aux-in jack. The black speaker looks great with an all-black media center, but it is also dark enough to fit in with the decor in pretty much any room of the house.
If you are looking for a permanent, wired sound solution, this is a good choice. However, it’s not a great choice for those looking for portable AirPlay speakers, or those who want a more visually arresting design look. You can check out other wireless speakers from Philips here.
Please note that this speaker is compatible with older iOS devices, making it a great choice for those who need something compatible with a hand-me-down iOS device, but not so hot for those looking for the latest and greatest.
Find more Philips AD7000W/37 Fidelio SoundAvia Wireless Speaker with AirPlay information and reviews here.
This attractive speaker is a great option for those who want a single, omnidirectional speaker now, but want the flexibility to expand their connected speaker ecosystem in the future. This speaker can be connected to Bang & Olufsen's Beoplay A9 wireless speakers to create a more impressive sound.
One of the best selling points of this AirPlay speaker is the Beoplay companion app. The app lets you customize a "sound profile" to ensure your music is playing at the perfect settings to maximize sound quality for whatever activity you're doing while the music plays.
Find more B&O Play M5 Multiroom Wireless Home Speaker information and reviews here.
Looking for a less expensive option that doesn't look cheap? This leather-wrapped speaker looks cool, and it's also portable. This is a great option for those looking for something to take to beach parties or backyard BBQs.
The durable speakers are made from Kevlar, and this system boasts integrated Wolfson DAC, which minimizes sound distortion.
If you're looking for a reasonably priced speaker that's portable and attractive, this may be the best AirPlay speaker for you.
Find more GGMM M4 Wireless Speaker information and reviews here.
