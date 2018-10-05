5 Best AirPlay Speakers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

If you love Apple products, the best type of wireless speaker for your home is an AirPlay speaker. You can stream music over Wi-Fi to an AirPlay speaker using any iOS device, or from a computer that has iTunes installed.

iOS owners can also use a SONOS speaker or Bluetooth speaker, but a speaker that’s specifically designed to work with AirPlay has a couple of key benefits. For one thing, AirPlay speakers can more easily transmit to multiple audio systems, at least compared to Bluetooth systems. Another key benefit is that AirPlay speakers don’t compress audio the way that Bluetooth speakers might.

You have a wider array of speaker styles and sizes to choose from in today’s marketplace. This means you can pick a speaker that fits the unique decor or special sound needs for each individual room in your house. If you’re in the market for an AirPlay speaker (or two), we’ve compiled a list of the best AirPlay speakers currently on sale online. Read on to see which speakers get our recommendation.

