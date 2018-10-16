10 Best Amps Under $1000 for Gigging (2018)

Once upon a time, if you wanted to be heard over your drummer in any kind of rock venue, you needed to pack, at minimum, two speakers and 50 watts. In larger venues, this became four to eight speakers and 100 watts. You’d stand in front of your cranked amp moving tidal waves of air just to be heard. That’s just how you did it, much to the despair of your ears.

The advent and proliferation of PA systems at every venue large and small means that you don’t really need that kind of earth-shaking power anymore. I mean, don’t get me wrong, you can still have it if you want. Many players still use their dimed Marshall stacks, relying either on in-ear monitors or good ol’ fashioned ear plugs to save their hearing.

But for many modern players, the concept of a gigging amp has scaled down quite a bit thanks to the increasing efficiency of speakers and other factors. Crucially, though, the biggest change is that no matter what amp you’re using, the sound tech can stick a mic in front of it and use the power of the PA to broadcast it to the whole room.

This has a few benefits. Number one is the improvement of tone. While hugely powerful amps sound great when turned way up, the times when such a thing is permitted are few and far between. Your 15 watt club amp, on the other hand, can be pushed into tube-driving breakup in a wider variety of settings, which means that you spend more time in the ideal tonal range.

The second, perhaps more readily observable effect is the one on price. It’s no sweat to break $2,000 on a decent half stack, but many of the brands making top-of-the-line head and cab pairs also make lower-wattage combos that deliver similar tone below $1,000.

What’s more, the advantage of portability is difficult to ignore. Sure, you feel like a complete badass once the your stack is setup and cranking, but unless you have a crew, it’s easy to feel like a chump when you’re making four trips out of the crowded bar to your illegally parked station wagon because both parts of your amp require two hands to carry. Heaven forbid you ever have to get out of a gig quickly for reasons of personal safety as I have; those casters aren’t going to save you when you’re on the second floor and you have to choose between the blocked main entrance or the twisting fire escape.

Still, there are some choices to make when picking your reasonably sized gigging amp. How much power is enough? That’s a difficult question to answer without other details. If you go solid state, you’ll need more wattage than you would in an equivalent tube amp. Hybrid amps are great for keeping the weight down, but have similar power requirements to solid state, since it’s the power stage in those amps that is lacking tubes. There’s a great graphic here with some basic ideas about what format and power you’re likely to need based on the venue you plan to play.

In our small combo amps post, we capped it at 40 watts and $300. Here we’ll cap it at 100 watts (technically per channel; which is still probably too much most of the time!) and $1,000, with a focus on combo style amps.

Looking for a stage amp that won’t break your back and the budget? Consider our list of the top ten best gigging guitar amps under $1,000 for your next tour.