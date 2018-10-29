15 Best Apple Watch Cases: Your Ultimate List (2018)

Smartwatches are on their way to becoming the next big thing.

This is made evident by the growing hype for each new Apple Watch release. The Apple Watch Series 3 release in 2017 marked the first time that the iOS-powered wearable line would have standalone performance via embedded cellular service.

Going forward, this means that Apple Watch devices now have everything we asked for when they first came out. This includes robust fitness sensors, multi-day battery life, and accessible displays.

The International Data Corporation (IDC) anticipates that 20% more wearable electronics will be shipped year over year, so folks should expect to start wearing their iwatches much more often. This also means that they should expect to protect their wearable tech from the wear and tear of daily use.

After all, they aren’t any less likely to be scratched or scuffed just because they’re strapped to our wrists.

With that said, a protective case is essential to keeping your Apple Watch looking good and running smoothly.

That’s why we’ve rounded up the best protective cases for Apple Watch Series 3 in both the 38mm and 42mm size.

And every previous generation of this device is the same size, so these cases also work if you have a Series 2 or Series 1 smartwatch as well.