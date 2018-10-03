5 Best Bike Saddle Bags: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

Whether you’re heading out for a quick ride to work or are preparing for a full day in the saddle, you’ll need a place to store your essentials. If you’re wondering what to bring, a flat kit is a must for any cyclist, according to PeopleForBikes. Dr. Michael Schaefer, Director of Musculoskeletal Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Cleveland Clinic, recommends sunscreen with at least an SPF 50 rating for your rides.

Saddle bags for bikes come in many shapes and sizes. If all you need is a small bag for the basics, you’ll find micro and extra-small bags. For longer rides or more storage space, consider a medium or large bag. Some bags can be expanded if necessary.

Check out these best bike saddle bags to find the right fit for your cycling needs.