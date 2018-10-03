5 Best Bike Saddle Bags: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

Whether you’re heading out for a quick ride to work or are preparing for a full day in the saddle, you’ll need a place to store your essentials. If you’re wondering what to bring, a flat kit is a must for any cyclist, according to PeopleForBikes. Dr. Michael Schaefer, Director of Musculoskeletal Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the Cleveland Clinic, recommends sunscreen with at least an SPF 50 rating for your rides.
Saddle bags for bikes come in many shapes and sizes. If all you need is a small bag for the basics, you’ll find micro and extra-small bags. For longer rides or more storage space, consider a medium or large bag. Some bags can be expanded if necessary.
Check out these best bike saddle bags to find the right fit for your cycling needs.
Best Mountain Bike Saddle Bag: Roswheel Saddle BagPrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Several small storage pockets
- Aerodynamic design
- Available in small and large sizes
- Limited clearance on shorter stems
- Only one mount option
- Doesn't come in additional colors
When your rides take you off the beaten path, you'll want a saddle bag that can hold up to your favorite trails. The Roswheel Rainproof Saddle Bag is a practical choice if you're looking for the best bike saddle bags for off-road adventures, from its durable construction to features such as rainproof material and a generous storage capacity.
You can find the bag in size small, which has a capacity of .6 liters, while the largest bag can hold up to 1.6 liters. Size large has an initial 1.4-liter capacity, which can be expanded with the double zipper set up.
The rainproof material keeps your essentials safe and dry as you ride, and is easy to clean once the ride is finished. The zipper is also water resistant. In addition to a main storage space, there are smaller pockets throughout the bag for storing snacks, tools, keys and other essentials.
Find more Roswheel Rainproof Saddle Bag information and reviews here.
Best Large Saddle Bag: Cool Change Saddle BagPrice: $18.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large 2-liter capacity
- Quick-release clip installation
- Distinctive wing shape
- Only comes in one color
- Not available in other sizes
- No rear light mount
Whether you're heading out for a long ride or you just want a large bike saddle bag to store your essentials and more, consider the Cool Change Saddle Bag. Its 2-liter capacity makes the bag a solid choice if you're looking for the best bike saddle bag with ample storage space.
A unique wing shape provides maximum storage capacity while keeping the bag compact enough to avoid getting in the way as you ride. The bag opens on the side for fast and easy access to your riding essentials. Other features include a waterproof shell and a quick-release clip installation mechanism.
Find more Cool Change Saddle Bag information and reviews here.
Best Small Saddle Bag: BV Bicycle Y-Series Saddle BagPrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Interior elastic strap secures smaller items
- Reflective exterior elements
- Multiple size options
- Not waterproof
- Strap can loosen around the bag
- Light mount can cause some rear lights to angle down
If all you need is a small saddle bag to store the basics, consider the BV Bicycle Y-Series Saddle Bag. The smallest available size is extra-small, which has enough space for keys, gels, cash and other compact essentials. A zippered mouth keeps your contents secure while allowing easy access on rides.
If you tend to lose smaller items, you can secure them with the interior elastic strap. There's also a mesh storage pocket. A light clip makes it easy to attach a rear light. If you find that the extra-small isn't quite large enough, the bag comes in a variety of sizes, up to size large. The extra-small bag has a 0.3-liter capacity and weighs 2.8 ounces.
Find more BV Bicycle Y-Series Saddle Bag information and reviews here.
Best Road Bike Saddle Bag: Topeak Aero WedgePrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large main compartment opening
- Snap-on buckles for mounting
- Can expand up to 30 percent
- Top zipper can be hard to access when bag is attached
- Some say the plastic seat clip broke when riding
- Not waterproof
The Topeak Aero Wedge comes in several sizes, from the smallest, micro, to size large. Cyclists can mount the bag under the seat with the two snap buckles and a Velcro closure. A reflective strip makes you more visible to others on the road, especially in low light conditions. There's also a rear light attachment option on the back of the bag.
Both the medium and large bags have a zipper expansion feature if you need more storage space for a phone, inner tube or other larger riding essentials.
Find more Topeak Aero Wedge information and reviews here.
Best Waterproof Saddle Bag: SpeedSleev RangerPrice: $35.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for dropper-style seat posts
- Comes in several colors
- Secure Velcro strap
- Not compatible with all seat posts
- Only comes in one size
- Doesn't have a zipper for quick access
Whether you don't mind riding in the rain or you want to be prepared for inclement weather, the best bike saddle bag is one that will keep your gear protected. The SpeedSleev Ranger stands out for its fully waterproof construction. Along with a waterproof nylon material, the bag is also covered by a waterproof sleeve to keep contents dry.
Its narrow profile means the bag won't interfere as you pedal along. Despite its compact size, there's enough room to store everything you might need for a ride, from a multi-tool to tubes, inflators and more. This waterproof saddle bag is specifically designed to work with dropper-style seat posts.
Find more SpeedSleev Ranger information and reviews here.
1 Comment
just buy a good back pack as you don’t need this junk