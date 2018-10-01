10 Best Bike Stands: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Rather than propping your bike up against a wall or loading a bike rack onto the back of your car to do maintenance and repairs, consider investing in a bike stand. Most stands fold up so that you can store them out of the way when you’re not working on your bike. You can also find more compact stands with a smaller footprint if limited space is an issue.

As you’re looking for the right bike work stand, it’s a good idea to keep some important features in mind. Road bikes and lighter bikes may not be heavy enough to tip over a stand, but if you have a heavier bike, such as a mountain bike, you’ll want to invest in a stand that can support the weight of the bike. You may also want to consider whether the stand is height adjustable and if it can be easily taken apart for storage or transportation if you’re looking for a portable bike stand.