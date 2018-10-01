10 Best Bike Stands: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Rather than propping your bike up against a wall or loading a bike rack onto the back of your car to do maintenance and repairs, consider investing in a bike stand. Most stands fold up so that you can store them out of the way when you’re not working on your bike. You can also find more compact stands with a smaller footprint if limited space is an issue.
As you’re looking for the right bike work stand, it’s a good idea to keep some important features in mind. Road bikes and lighter bikes may not be heavy enough to tip over a stand, but if you have a heavier bike, such as a mountain bike, you’ll want to invest in a stand that can support the weight of the bike. You may also want to consider whether the stand is height adjustable and if it can be easily taken apart for storage or transportation if you’re looking for a portable bike stand.
Bikehand Pro Mechanic Bike StandPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds bikes up to 55 pounds
- Adjustable height
- Rotating clamp
- Tool platform seems flimsy
- Feels a bit unstable with heavier bikes
- Some question the durability of the plastic components
A combination of durability and an affordable price tag makes this bike stand a great value. It’s also Amazon’s Choice bike stand for its low return rate, fast shipping and high customer satisfaction. This stand can hold bikes weighing up to 55 pounds. Users also appreciate the adjustable height, along with the sturdy aluminum frame. A large clamp holds the bike firmly in place as you work, and is designed to securely grip the frame without catching the cables. The clamp also rotates to accommodate different parts of the bike.
Scorpion MTB StandPrice: $100.21Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Designed for mountain bikes
- Compact design
- Includes an adapter
- Not ideal for heavy maintenance
- Holds bikes at an angle
- Some say it’s a bit overpriced for the simple design
The Scorpion MTB Stand is a simple yet effective stand designed specifically for mountain bikes. You can use it for light maintenance, such as gear adjustments. To use the stand, just attach it to the hollow crank arm. An adapter is included, allowing the stand to work with cranks from brands such as Cannondale, SRAM and Specialized. The goal is to support the back of the bike, with the rear tire elevated off the ground. The stand works with 26, 27.5 and 29-inch wheels. In addition to mountain bikes, you can also use it for trail, XC and enduro bikes.
Yaheetech Pro MechanicPrice: $47.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds bikes up to 66 pounds
- Adjustable height
- Several stable folding legs
- Stand legs require a fair amount of space
- Some wonder about the longevity of the plastic components
- Clamp tube can spin if not completely tightened
This affordable bike stand by Yaheetech can hold up to 66 pounds and is designed for tubes ranging from 1 to 1.6 inches in diameter. Four folding legs keep the stand even and stable as you work. There’s also a front wheel stabilizer that simply attaches to the front of the bike. A smaller tool tray provides storage space for your essentials without taking up much space. Other highlights include a full swivel head and adjustable height.
Best Overall: Park Tool PCS-10Price: $187.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Quick-release adjustable height mechanism
- 360 degree clamp rotation
- Can hold up to 80 pounds
- Poorly written assembly instructions
- Can be a bit tedious to fold down
- Not the lightest for carrying around
The Park Tool PCS-10 is designed for home mechanics. A quick-release adjustable height mechanism lets you adjust the stand according to your height. This stand also features a sturdy three-point leg system for stability, even when working with heavier bikes. As an added bonus, this stand is designed to accommodate bikes with unusual tubing, such as recumbent bikes. A full 360 degree clamp rotation lets you move the bike around as needed. Other features include fully adjustable clamping pressure and clamps that work with aero seat posts. This stand can hold up to 80 pounds.
Best for Stability: Feedback Sports Pro Elite Repair StandPrice: $244.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Professional-level construction
- Supports up to 85 pounds
- Legs keep stand steady even on uneven surfaces
- Heavy bikes may lean if not fully centered
- Slightly large footprint
- A bit pricey
If you’re looking for a bike stand with professional-quality construction, consider the Feedback Sports Pro Elite. This stand can be used at home or in the shop and is noteworthy for its durability and stability. For example, it’s made with sturdy rust-proof aluminum tubing and can hold bikes up to 85 pounds. Its three-leg design keeps the stand stable, even if it’s not on a completely flat surface. Other features include a quick-release clamp, a clamp with rubber jaws that can hold frames up to 2.6 inches thick without scratching the paint and an adjustable height.
MVPOWER Pro Mechanic Bike Repair StandPrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Has a built-in tray tool
- Height adjustable
- Some say the clamps may not securely hold larger stems in place
- End caps on clamp jaw prone to falling off
- Plastic feet might scratch some floor surfaces
This affordable bike stand covers all the basics, including a 360 degree rotating clamp and a built-in tray tool. The clamp features rubber grippers to avoid damaging your bike frame. The stand is height adjustable and is compatible with bike tubes from 40mm to 75mm. It’s also easy to collapse, and is light enough to carry around or store. If assembly is a concern, you’ll appreciate knowing that the stand comes with the necessary hardware, tools and instructions. Four legs around the base add stability. The maximum weight capacity for the stand is 110 pounds.
Spin Doctor Pro G3Price: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 360 degree rotating clamp
- Includes small storage bin
- Quick release clamps
- Weight limit isn’t listed
- A bit pricey
- Has many plastic components
The Spin Doctor Pro G3 is an aluminum stand designed for home use as well as for repairs on the go. The stand features a 360 degree rotating clamp, and is easy to fold down for storage or taking with you on the go. Quick release clamps simplify the task of raising and lowering your bike, even with one hand. The stand also comes with a small storage bin so that you can keep better track of tools and other small items.
CyclingDeal Bike StandPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Alloy aluminum construction
- Adjustable height
- Head rotates 360 degrees
- Can be cumbersome to fold up
- Some have trouble with the metal head tab not locked
- Relatively light weight limit
The CyclingDeal Bike Stand is made of alloy aluminum and can hold bikes up to 55 pounds. Highlights include quick release adjustable height and a head that rotates 360 degrees. The stand itself weighs 11 pounds, which is light enough to pack up and take on the go. A small tray is included for safe storage of any tools or small parts you might need.
RAD Cycle Products Pro Bike StandPrice: $57.82Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clamp rotates 360 degrees
- Height adjustable
- Adjustable handlebar rod
- Some wish the clamp was stronger
- Won’t work with non-standard frames
- Bike can rotate if not completely centered
This budget-friendly stand features a durable construction, and can hold bikes up to 66 pounds. You can clamp most standard frames from 1 to 1.5 inches. As with many other stands, the clamp on this one rotates a full 360 degrees for easy access to nearly every part of your bike. The stand is height adjustable from 41 to 75 inches, and has four legs for stability. An adjustable handlebar rod keeps the front wheel stable during repairs.
Topeak Two Up Tune Up StandPrice: $216.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can hold up to four bikes at once
- Quick release height adjustment
- Handlebar stabilizer
- Only comes with two bike mounts
- Can be tough to fit more than two bikes at a time
- Pricey
Most stands have room for just one bike, but the Topeak Two Up Tune Up Stand can hold up to four bikes at once. However, only two bike mounts are included with the stand. Each mount can hold bikes just under 40 pounds, while the stand has a maximum weight capacity of nearly 160 pounds. Quick release height adjustments make it easier to set the stand up according to your height. Other features include a handlebar stabilizer and 30 degree adjustment. The stand is made of durable aluminum tubing and has a tripod base for added stability.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
