10 Best Bluetooth Heart Rate Monitors (2018)

W11hether you’re just getting into a fitness routine or you’re an experienced athlete looking for a tool to enhance your training, a heart rate monitor is a smart investment. If you want to use your smartphone during your workout to keep track of your heart rate, a Bluetooth heart rate monitor is a must. Many Bluetooth heart rate monitors on the market today cost between $50 and a few hundred dollars.

Many of today’s heart rate monitors offer wrist-based heart rate monitoring. The advantage of wrist-based monitoring is that you don’t have to deal with a bulky chest strap. In many cases, all you need to do it secure the device to your wrist and begin your workout. However, you can still find several heart rate monitors with chest straps. Some fitness enthusiasts believe that chest heart rate monitors are more accurate than wrist-based devices.

Basic heart rate monitors usually keep track of your continuous heart rate data, along with highs and lows that occur during a workout. If you’re looking for more features and don’t mind spending a bit more, you can find monitors with extras such as target zones and time spent in target zones, speed and distance monitoring, and the ability to wirelessly transmit data to your smartphone.

Battery life is an important consideration for many athletes. In general, the more features a Bluetooth heart rate monitor has, the more power it will use during a workout. In turn, it may need to be recharged more than a basic model. Many heart rate monitors are USB rechargeable, while others have a user-replaceable coin battery.