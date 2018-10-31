6 Best Bluetooth Receivers for Headphones (2018)

For better or worse smartphone giants like Apple, Google, Huawei, and HTC have said their last farewell to 3.5 mm audio jacks on phones. Going forward, their customers will have to use wireless audio solutions instead.

Many phones include a pair of introductory Bluetooth headphones to aid with the transition, but for audio enthusiasts, having to say goodbye to your favorite pair of wired headphones is a real slap in the face.

Sure, there are some great options for wireless listening, but why buy a brand new pair when there are other options. Specifically, you can adapt your classic cans to new device standards using a Bluetooth receiver.

It is true that Bluetooth wireless protocol has a bandwidth limit that prevents it from pumping out the same detail of sound as wired headphones, but takes a seriously trained ear to notice the nuances in data bitrate. Trust me, I’ve tried.

It is also true that Bluetooth carries a lot of conveniences, mainly not being tied down to your media source as you listen. And for the most part, these devices are pretty cheap.

You can shell out for one of the best Bluetooth receivers for headphones and still have money left over for a decent new pair of wired headphones before you spend the same amount on a good Bluetooth pair.

So when you’re ready to make the switch, you can read on below to browse through our picks for the best Bluetooth receiver for headphones.