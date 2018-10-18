11 Best Cheap Mechanical Keyboards: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

The Redragon K552 is a compact mechanical keyboard that has earned its place among the budget keyboard greats by matter of sheer price value.

Simply put, this is one of the best deals on a mechanical keyboard for under $40.

Like many budget keyboards, the catch to the K552’s bargain price is that it does not use name brand Cherry switches. Cherry switches are the gold standard by which other switches are judged, so some deem them necessary.

But that’s not entirely true at the budget price point. In fact, this keyboard packs a close imitation of the classic Cherry MX Blue switches, which are among the clickiest and most responsive style.

Redragon claims that their custom switches are Cherry Green equivalents, but many advanced users notice that the keys have the lighter action pressure of Cherry Blue switches.

This means they are likely Blues from Chinese brand Otemu.

They work equally well for gaming and typing, but again, they are quite loud, so best not to be used in a shared environment.

This is an 87-key keyboard, which means it does not have a number pad. This can be nice for saving space, but make sure you’ll want a number pad if you regularly crunch numbers.

The keys have a red LED design with some basic glowing effects to cycle through. These keys sit atop a base plate of both aluminum and ABS. It provides good weight and has spill-resistant properties.

The top row of function keys has built-in multimedia functions like play/pause, tracking, and volume controls. This can be handy for watching movies or listening to music.

This keyboard is not the type to sport any crazy bells and whistles, but rather, a down to business board that focuses on high-end performance at a low price.

As such, its value is balanced by a few small nitpicks. One such is that the USB cable feels flimsier than other models, which have nice braided cables.

And this complaint is really just looking for something to not like, but the K552 has to have to ugliest font of the lot in my opinion.

You may enjoy its awkward mix of sci-fi sleekness and dungeon manual chunkiness, but it’s simply not for me.

These gripes aside, this keyboard offers incredible performance at an equally incredible value.