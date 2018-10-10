10 Best Comcast Xfinity Modems: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Comcast is the largest home Internet service provider in the United States.

Millions subscribe to their Xfinity service, and a surprising amount of them overpay Comcast each month thanks to the company’s long-running home equipment rental racket.

Comcast scares their customers out of buying third party equipment by warning that it may grow outdated or have a compatibility issue.

The truth of this is that modems have all been on the same Docsis 3.0 standard since 2006, and will likely stay this way for the foreseeable future.

On top of that, buying your own modem is less expensive. Even if you do find your gear made suddenly obsolete, getting a new modem is cheaper than another year of rental fees.

The average cost of renting a modem is $10 a month, or $120 a year. The average cost of buying a modem? $70. You’ll be saving hundreds in fees, and will likely be upgrading your network signal strength as well.

As for setting it up, all you have to do is plug it into your coaxial port, power it on, and you are good to go.

And to get rid of your rented modem, all you need to do is call Comcast and tell them you want to drop off your rented modem at the nearest Service Center.

Sound easy? It is. The only reason you would have a hard time finding a compatible device is that Comcast hides their list of compatible retail equipment from website visitors who do not already have a Comcast account.

Don’t fret, as we’ve already researched and vetted the absolute best Xfinity modems for any Internet package.

Just keep in mind that if you don’t already have your own router, you will need one to wirelessly propogate the signal through your home. Preferably, you will want an Gigabit-speed AC router, which is the latest standard of wireless performance.

You can also save a bit of money by purchasing a modem/router combo unit instead, though they usually aren’t as effective as individual units.

There are plenty of different options for you to choose, but however you go about it, buy your networking equipment so you have one less monthly fee to worry about.