10 Best Compression Socks for Running (2018)

Tired of soreness and aching in your lower legs and feet? It might be time to invest in a pair of compression socks17, especially if you’re an avid runner. Most compression socks cover the foot and leg up to the knee, providing support and assistance where you need it the most. Some compression socks even help to reduce running-related injuries such as shin splints and plantar fasciitis.

Certain features make it easier to find the best compression socks for running. Some socks have more padding in the heel, while others come with a chafe-free construction to prevent blisters and hot spots as you pound out the miles. Many socks come with graduated compression for controlled and effective compression. There are female-specific socks, as well as ones for specific purposes, such as downhill running or exercising at night.