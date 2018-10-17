10 Best Compression Socks for Running (2018)

Tired of soreness and aching in your lower legs and feet? It might be time to invest in a pair of compression socks17, especially if you’re an avid runner. Most compression socks cover the foot and leg up to the knee, providing support and assistance where you need it the most. Some compression socks even help to reduce running-related injuries such as shin splints and plantar fasciitis.
Certain features make it easier to find the best compression socks for running. Some socks have more padding in the heel, while others come with a chafe-free construction to prevent blisters and hot spots as you pound out the miles. Many socks come with graduated compression for controlled and effective compression. There are female-specific socks, as well as ones for specific purposes, such as downhill running or exercising at night.
Vitalsox Graduated Compression Socks
Cons:
- Lightly padded
- Moisture control
- Arch support
- A bit pricey
- Runs tall
- Can be tough to get on
The best compression socks for running provide the right amount of compression and support without restricting movement. These compression running socks are lightly padded without the extra bulk, so you can easily slip into any running shoe. Compression begins around the midfoot, providing arch support while keeping common running injuries, such as shin splints and plantar fasciitis, at bay. You can wash the socks when you're done with your workout.
-
2XU Women's Compression Performance Run Socks
Cons:
- Moisture-wicking yarn
- SPF 50+ sun protection
- Available in many colors
- Very tight
- Material a bit itchy for some
- Top band can dig into skin
Finding women-specific compression socks can be challenging. These 2XU compression socks cater to female athletes, and are just as useful for recovery as they are for workouts and traveling. Graduated compression reduces stiffness by promoting blood circulation for a faster recovery.
If you've ever experienced the discomfort caused by seams that rub against your skin when you exercise, you'll appreciate the flatlock seams on these compression socks. There's also a flat band for a comfortable and streamlined fit. High filament yarns wick moisture from the skin. These compression socks have UPF 50+ sun protection.
-
Injinji 2.0 Compression Over The Calf Toesocks
Cons:
- Five-toe anatomical design
- Promotes proper toe alignment
- Comes in several colors
- Runs small
- A bit long on shorter legs
- Takes awhile to put on/remove
Proper toe alignment and reduced blisters are some of the benefits these Injinji socks have to offer. If you're looking for the best compression socks for runners in terms of natural feel, the five-toe anatomical construction provides a more natural grip. Compression elements may help reduce muscle soreness in the lower legs and feet. These socks also promote circulation to assist with healing and boost circulation.
If you do a lot of downhill running or are simply tired of the sore, achy heels and feet that can come with running downhill, you’ll appreciate the padded heel. In addition to providing more support, this heel also keeps your feet comfortable as you pound away downhill. These socks are designed to assist with training and can also be used for post-workout healing.
-
CW-X Conditioning Compression Running Socks
Cons:
- Calf and arch support and stability
- Four-way stretch
- Reduces lactic acid build-up
- Loosens up over time
- Tight upper band
- Some users wish there was more compression
Runners suffering from poor circulation and/or tight muscles will find relief with these compression socks. A variable compression four-way stretch fabric promotes circulation and healing, especially after a run. If you’re tired of seeing lines and indentations on your skin, or experiencing painful blisters or hot spots where the seams typically rub, you’ll appreciate this sock’s seamless construction. A unique support web gives the calf and arch better stability as you run and helps stabilize the ankle joint to reduce fatigue during and after your workout.
-
CEP Men's Progressive+ 2.0 Run Socks
Cons:
- Won’t restrict movement
- Front ribbing promotes moisture management
- Comes in many colors
- Inconsistent sizing
- Heel material bunches up
- A bit long
These men’s running socks have just enough compression to give you relief from aches and pains — not to mention better circulation — without restricting your movement. A new dynamic footbed provides the right mix of comfort and support, while the sock’s arch support reduces fatigue and may help relieve pain and discomfort caused by plantar fasciitis. The sock stabilizes and protects tendons and ligaments, making them an ideal choice for runs of any length.
-
Bitly-Plantar Fasciitis Socks
Cons:
- Superior support
- Premium material
- Moisture-wicking fabric
- Could have more cushioning
- Finding the right size can be tricky
- A few owners complain of premature fraying
If you suffer from plantar fasciitis, the best compression socks for running will relieve your foot pain. These socks stand out for their superior support, especially when it comes to relieving plantar fasciitis and its accompanying pain. They're also constructed with a hygienic material. Moisture-wicking breathable fabric promotes temperature regulation and ensures that the socks won’t trap odors. The socks are available in a wide range of sizes and colors.
-
Zensah Tech+ Compression Socks
Cons:
- True graduated compression
- Targeted ankle and arch support
- Anti-slip cuff
- Those with smaller feet may find the foot portion a bit large
- Some find them too hot in warmer temperatures
- Can be tough to put on
If some of your main goals are to get rid of shin splints and keep injuries at bay, these socks may help. True graduated compression promotes blood circulation and boosts oxygen flow. The result is increased performance and comfort during and after a workout. Unique ribbing provides targeted support for the ankle and arch, which in turn helps stabilize the feet and lower legs.
Seamless technology keeps these Zensah socks comfortable against the skin and reduces blisters, rubbing, and irritation commonly caused by seams. Runners will appreciate the no-slip cuff, which keeps the socks in place even when you’re pounding the pavement.
-
CEP Women's Progressive+ 2.0 Night Run Socks
Cons:
- High visibility neon with reflective accents
- Air channels wick moisture
- Extra-flat toe seam
- Runs tall
- Some find the material too stiff
- Can be difficult to put on
If you're often running in the dark, the best compression socks for running at night or early morning are ones that help keep you visible to others on the road. These compression socks have high visibility neon material with strategically placed reflective silver accents for safety on the road. Air channels help wick moisture from the skin and work to keep your feet and lower legs comfortable during a workout.
An extra-flat toe seam ensures that your toes will remain free from blisters and irritation. Graduated compression throughout the lower leg may help boost recovery time while reducing fatigue and maximizing power. There’s also targeted compression in the ankle and mid-foot.
-
Mojo Sports Compression Socks
Cons:
- Ideal for athletes
- Graduated compression
- Enhanced circulation
- Some owners caution that these socks run short
- May be difficult to put on
- Material is prone to snags
These performance-oriented compression socks feature a thick material and graduated compression. The result is enhanced circulation to the leg muscles to reduce lactic acid build up and promote recovery. These socks are tightest at the ankle, and the intensity gradually decreases up the leg for a pumping effect. Both feet are labeled so that you get the optimal amount of compression and the best fit for each foot. You can use these socks during a workout or put them on when you’re done to boost your recovery.
-
CEP Women's Progressive+ 2.0 Compression Run Socks
Cons:
- Promotes performance and recovery
- Medical grade compression
- Foot padding helps reduce blisters
- Can be tough to put on
- Expensive
- Confusing sizing system
You’ll find these CEP women’s compression running socks in three distinct colors. An optimally tuned compression profile promotes recovery and performance. The socks feature medical grade compression, ensuring maximum recovery and performance. Aside from the ankle and arch support, the socks also have strategically placed foot padding for blister-free runs.
