10 Best Cycling Gloves: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

  • Updated

The best cycling gloves for men offer support for the hands, fingers, and wrists, as well as protection from the elements. Whether you prefer to ride on the road or trails, it’s essential to have the right pair of men’s cycling gloves. For road cyclists, this typically means half-finger gloves for the warmer months and full-finger gloves on chillier days. However, most mountain bike riders prefer to wear full-finger gloves throughout the year for added protection.

What Are the Best Cycling Gloves for Men in 2018?

cycling gloves for men
Giro Bravo Gloves
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Comes in many colors
  • Low-profile closure
  • Moisture-wicking material
bike gloves
INBIKE Bike Gloves
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Shock absorption
  • Palm padding for pain relief
  • Reflective stripe
mtb gloves
Fox Racing Ranger Mountain Bike Gloves
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Hook and loop closure for secure fit
  • Lightweight
  • Low profile closure
bike gloves
Pearl Izumi Ride Men’s Pro Aero Gloves
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Hand support
  • Quick pull-on design
  • Wind-reflecting fabric
best cycling gloves
Zackees LED Turn Signal Cycling Gloves
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • LED lights
  • Ideal for night riding
  • Leather palms
cycling gloves for men
Castelli Rossa Corsa Classic Cycling Glove
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Simple pull-on design
  • Gel padded palms
  • Microsuede material
Gore Bike Wear Power 2.0 Gloves
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Comes in many sizes
  • Ventilated
  • Pull-off tabs
cycling gloves
Giro LX Gloves
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Vented palm
  • Double-stitched seams
  • Gel padding
winter cycling gloves
Mavic Men’s Ksyrium Pro Winter Gloves
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Designed for cold weather
  • Waterproof
  • Secure hook closure
Trideer Padded Full Finger Cycling Gloves
Amazon Customer Reviews
  • Anti-slip grip
  • Designed for cooler weather
  • Gel padding
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. Giro Bravo Gloves

    cycling gloves for men
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Multi-panel palm for tailored fit
    • Wide range of available sizes
    • Sturdy pull tab
    Cons:
    • A few mention the stitching may unravel over time
    • Some wish there was more ventilation
    • Runs small

    Highlights of these Giro cycling gloves include a triple panel palm for a more customized and tailored fit, along with durable synthetic leather material. The upper features a breathable mesh material with moisture wicking properties to keep skin comfortable even on the hottest days. These gloves also have a sturdy pull tab for easier removal after a ride along with an absorbent microfiber wiping surface. The low-profile Velcro closure won’t snag or get in the way. Available sizes range from small to 3X-large.

     

  2. INBIKE Bike Gloves

    bike gloves
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Budget-friendly
    • Ideal for summer and fall rides
    • Absorbent terry cloth patch near thumbs
    Cons:
    • Runs small
    • Some question the long-term durability of the materials
    • Not available in size small

    If you’re looking for a basic and budget-friendly pair of half finger gloves for warmer road rides, consider these men's cycling gloves. These gloves feature a stretchy mesh fabric for enhanced comfort and breathability. Other features include terry cloth near the thumbs for wiping along with a low-profile Velcro closure that won’t get in the way. There’s also extra padding in the palms for enhanced shock absorption and relief from pain and fatigue. Available sizes range from medium to xx-large.

     

  3. Fox Racing Ranger Mountain Bike Gloves

    mtb gloves
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Touchscreen compatible
    • Includes silicone grips on fingertips
    • Ideal for mountain biking
    Cons:
    • A few mention the Velcro could be stronger
    • Runs small
    • Some wish the touchscreen compatibility was better

    These full finger cycling gloves are ideal for mountain biking, with trail-oriented features such as stretchy durable polyester material and a hook and loop closure for a secure fit. Silicone grips on the fingertips provide more control on the trails. These gloves also come with conductive threading on the index finger and thumb so that you can use them with a touchscreen. Other features include an absorbent suede thumb material, low profile wrist tab closure, and double layering in the palms. Sizes range from small to 2X-large.

     

  4. Pearl Izumi Ride Men’s Pro Aero Gloves

    bike gloves
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Close fit prevents material from bunching up
    • Ideal for longer distance rides
    • Durable leather palm
    Cons:
    • Some wish there was more padding
    • No pull tab
    • Limited color options

    This Pearl Izumi bike glove is ideal for cyclists seeking lightweight gloves with just enough comfort and durability for longer distance rides. These gloves are breathable yet aerodynamic and include a comfortable leather palm. Another feature is a close fit that helps keep the fabric from bunching up. The thumb has a soft wiping surface for added convenience. Sizes range from small to xx-large.

     

  5. Zackees LED Turn Signal Cycling Gloves

    best cycling gloves
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Useful for rides during the day or night
    • Machine washable
    • Uses rechargeable batteries
    Cons:
    • Pricey
    • Runs small
    • Some wish the lights were brighter during the day

    Clearly signaling your intention to turn on the bike can be difficult, especially if you’re not sure whether the driver behind you is paying attention. These cycling gloves are designed to make the process a bit easier thanks to bright LED lights. Ambient light sensors help boost brightness during the day as well as conserve battery life at night. These gloves feature a slender design and are machine washable. The required batteries aren't included.

  6. Castelli Rossa Corsa Classic Cycling Glove

    cycling gloves for men
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Silicone print for added grip
    • Easy-off central pull tab
    • Wide selection of colors and sizes
    Cons:
    • Runs small
    • Some find the lack of adjustment strap a bit awkward
    • A few mention the stitching can come undone after awhile

    If you’re tired of struggling to put on or remove cycling gloves, consider these Castelli cycling gloves. The gloves feature a simple pull-on design without a strap or closure system, which can sometimes get in the way. They’re also equipped with a convenient easy-off central pull tab so that you can quickly remove them after a ride. Other highlights include palms with gel padding along with a soft and absorbent microsuede wipe panel. The gloves have a silicone print for added grip. Sizes range from extra-small to xx-large.

     

  7. Gore Bike Wear Power 2.0 Gloves

    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Gel and foam padding
    • Perspiration pad by thumb
    • Reflective elements
    Cons:
    • Runs small
    • Some find the perspiration pad too thick/bulky
    • Velcro can snag on mesh material

    These men’s cycling gloves are padded and ventilated for added support and comfort. Gel and foam padding helps support the palm on rides of any length. These gloves also have a perspiration pad by the thumb along with ventilation in the fingers, palm, and back of the hand. The Velcro is adjustable for a more customized fit. Reflective elements help make you more visible to others on the road. These gloves are machine washable and come in sizes ranging from small to xxx-large.

     

  8. Giro LX Gloves

    cycling gloves
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Vented leather material
    • Absorbent microfiber wiping surface
    • Welded pull tab
    Cons:
    • A few mention the leather material can cause hands to get hot
    • Can take awhile to remove
    • Runs a bit small/tight

    If you’re intrigued by the thought of leather cycling gloves but are concerned about breathability, consider the Giro LX Gloves. These men’s cycling gloves feature a durable vented leather material for added comfort, even on longer rides. The gloves also have an absorbent microfiber wiping surface and a three-panel design for a personalized fit. Other features include gel padding and double-stitched seams for added durability. The gloves come with a welded pull tab for easier removal after a ride. Available sizes range from small to 2x-large.

     

  9. Mavic Men’s Ksyrium Pro Winter Gloves

    winter cycling gloves
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Waterproof shell
    • Lobster claw design helps keep fingers warm
    • Touchscreen-compatible fingertips
    Cons:
    • Not ideal for very cold temperatures
    • Only one color option
    • Pricey

    These cycling gloves are designed for cold weather rides. Highlights include a waterproof shell and lightweight insulation that keeps your hands warm and comfortable while allowing skin to breathe. A lobster claw design keeps fingers next to each other to naturally increase warmth. The gloves also come with a soft microfiber material on the thumb along with touchscreen-compatible inserts on the fingertips. A longer cuff, combined with a hook and loop closure tab, helps protect against the elements. Sizes range from extra-small to xx-large.

     

  10. Trideer Padded Full Finger Cycling Gloves

    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Pros:
    • Ideal for road and mountain bikes
    • Touchscreen compatible
    • Breathable microfiber material
    Cons:
    • Good for cool but not cold rides
    • Some wish they were more form-fitting
    • Limited color choices

    These full-finger gloves keep fingers and hands warm when the temperatures drop. You can use the gloves for road and mountain biking, as well as general outdoor activities. Adjustable straps let you customize the fit to match your hands. There are also pull tabs for easy on/off. The gloves are made with a lightweight and breathable microfiber material to keep skin comfortable and promote evaporation. The palms are gel padded for comfort and durability.

  • Published
