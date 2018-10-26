10 Best Cycling Gloves: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

The best cycling gloves for men offer support for the hands, fingers, and wrists, as well as protection from the elements. Whether you prefer to ride on the road or trails, it’s essential to have the right pair of men’s cycling gloves. For road cyclists, this typically means half-finger gloves for the warmer months and full-finger gloves on chillier days. However, most mountain bike riders prefer to wear full-finger gloves throughout the year for added protection.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.91 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.69 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $35.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $74.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $44.88 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $33.74 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $64.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Giro Bravo GlovesPrice: $19.91Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multi-panel palm for tailored fit
- Wide range of available sizes
- Sturdy pull tab
- A few mention the stitching may unravel over time
- Some wish there was more ventilation
- Runs small
Highlights of these Giro cycling gloves include a triple panel palm for a more customized and tailored fit, along with durable synthetic leather material. The upper features a breathable mesh material with moisture wicking properties to keep skin comfortable even on the hottest days. These gloves also have a sturdy pull tab for easier removal after a ride along with an absorbent microfiber wiping surface. The low-profile Velcro closure won’t snag or get in the way. Available sizes range from small to 3X-large.
Find more Giro Bravo Gloves information and reviews here.
-
INBIKE Bike GlovesPrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Budget-friendly
- Ideal for summer and fall rides
- Absorbent terry cloth patch near thumbs
- Runs small
- Some question the long-term durability of the materials
- Not available in size small
If you’re looking for a basic and budget-friendly pair of half finger gloves for warmer road rides, consider these men's cycling gloves. These gloves feature a stretchy mesh fabric for enhanced comfort and breathability. Other features include terry cloth near the thumbs for wiping along with a low-profile Velcro closure that won’t get in the way. There’s also extra padding in the palms for enhanced shock absorption and relief from pain and fatigue. Available sizes range from medium to xx-large.
-
Fox Racing Ranger Mountain Bike GlovesPrice: $49.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Touchscreen compatible
- Includes silicone grips on fingertips
- Ideal for mountain biking
- A few mention the Velcro could be stronger
- Runs small
- Some wish the touchscreen compatibility was better
These full finger cycling gloves are ideal for mountain biking, with trail-oriented features such as stretchy durable polyester material and a hook and loop closure for a secure fit. Silicone grips on the fingertips provide more control on the trails. These gloves also come with conductive threading on the index finger and thumb so that you can use them with a touchscreen. Other features include an absorbent suede thumb material, low profile wrist tab closure, and double layering in the palms. Sizes range from small to 2X-large.
Find more Fox Racing Ranger Mountain Bike Gloves information and reviews here.
-
Pearl Izumi Ride Men’s Pro Aero GlovesPrice: $35.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Close fit prevents material from bunching up
- Ideal for longer distance rides
- Durable leather palm
- Some wish there was more padding
- No pull tab
- Limited color options
This Pearl Izumi bike glove is ideal for cyclists seeking lightweight gloves with just enough comfort and durability for longer distance rides. These gloves are breathable yet aerodynamic and include a comfortable leather palm. Another feature is a close fit that helps keep the fabric from bunching up. The thumb has a soft wiping surface for added convenience. Sizes range from small to xx-large.
Find more Pearl Izumi Ride Men’s Pro Aero Gloves information and reviews here.
-
Zackees LED Turn Signal Cycling GlovesPrice: $74.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Useful for rides during the day or night
- Machine washable
- Uses rechargeable batteries
- Pricey
- Runs small
- Some wish the lights were brighter during the day
Clearly signaling your intention to turn on the bike can be difficult, especially if you’re not sure whether the driver behind you is paying attention. These cycling gloves are designed to make the process a bit easier thanks to bright LED lights. Ambient light sensors help boost brightness during the day as well as conserve battery life at night. These gloves feature a slender design and are machine washable. The required batteries aren't included.
Find more Zackees LED Turn Signal Cycling Gloves information and reviews here.
-
Castelli Rossa Corsa Classic Cycling GlovePrice: $44.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Silicone print for added grip
- Easy-off central pull tab
- Wide selection of colors and sizes
- Runs small
- Some find the lack of adjustment strap a bit awkward
- A few mention the stitching can come undone after awhile
If you’re tired of struggling to put on or remove cycling gloves, consider these Castelli cycling gloves. The gloves feature a simple pull-on design without a strap or closure system, which can sometimes get in the way. They’re also equipped with a convenient easy-off central pull tab so that you can quickly remove them after a ride. Other highlights include palms with gel padding along with a soft and absorbent microsuede wipe panel. The gloves have a silicone print for added grip. Sizes range from extra-small to xx-large.
Find more Castelli Rossa Corsa Classic Cycling Glove information and reviews here.
-
Gore Bike Wear Power 2.0 GlovesPrice: $33.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gel and foam padding
- Perspiration pad by thumb
- Reflective elements
- Runs small
- Some find the perspiration pad too thick/bulky
- Velcro can snag on mesh material
These men’s cycling gloves are padded and ventilated for added support and comfort. Gel and foam padding helps support the palm on rides of any length. These gloves also have a perspiration pad by the thumb along with ventilation in the fingers, palm, and back of the hand. The Velcro is adjustable for a more customized fit. Reflective elements help make you more visible to others on the road. These gloves are machine washable and come in sizes ranging from small to xxx-large.
Find more Gore Bike Wear Power 2.0 Gloves information and reviews here.
-
Giro LX GlovesPrice: $69.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Vented leather material
- Absorbent microfiber wiping surface
- Welded pull tab
- A few mention the leather material can cause hands to get hot
- Can take awhile to remove
- Runs a bit small/tight
If you’re intrigued by the thought of leather cycling gloves but are concerned about breathability, consider the Giro LX Gloves. These men’s cycling gloves feature a durable vented leather material for added comfort, even on longer rides. The gloves also have an absorbent microfiber wiping surface and a three-panel design for a personalized fit. Other features include gel padding and double-stitched seams for added durability. The gloves come with a welded pull tab for easier removal after a ride. Available sizes range from small to 2x-large.
Find more Giro LX Gloves information and reviews here.
-
Mavic Men’s Ksyrium Pro Winter GlovesPrice: $64.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Waterproof shell
- Lobster claw design helps keep fingers warm
- Touchscreen-compatible fingertips
- Not ideal for very cold temperatures
- Only one color option
- Pricey
These cycling gloves are designed for cold weather rides. Highlights include a waterproof shell and lightweight insulation that keeps your hands warm and comfortable while allowing skin to breathe. A lobster claw design keeps fingers next to each other to naturally increase warmth. The gloves also come with a soft microfiber material on the thumb along with touchscreen-compatible inserts on the fingertips. A longer cuff, combined with a hook and loop closure tab, helps protect against the elements. Sizes range from extra-small to xx-large.
Find more Mavic Men’s Ksyrium Pro Winter Gloves information and reviews here.
-
Trideer Padded Full Finger Cycling GlovesPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for road and mountain bikes
- Touchscreen compatible
- Breathable microfiber material
- Good for cool but not cold rides
- Some wish they were more form-fitting
- Limited color choices
These full-finger gloves keep fingers and hands warm when the temperatures drop. You can use the gloves for road and mountain biking, as well as general outdoor activities. Adjustable straps let you customize the fit to match your hands. There are also pull tabs for easy on/off. The gloves are made with a lightweight and breathable microfiber material to keep skin comfortable and promote evaporation. The palms are gel padded for comfort and durability.
Find more Trideer Padded Full Finger Cycling Gloves information and reviews here.
See Also:
- 10 Best Cycling Computers: Which Is Right for You? (2018)
- 10 Best Bike Lights: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook