5 Best DAC Amp Combos Under $300: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

There is a certain romanticism in laboring over analog equipment: powering on, plugging in, dropping the needle. For high-quality digital sources, however, our only expectation besides quality is convenience and Mass Fidelity delivers both with the Relay, a high-quality Bluetooth streaming solution.

The Relay is sleek, light, and beautifully machined from solid aerospace-grade aluminum, making it a stylish addition to any hi-fi setup.

It can be set up in under a minute, as it has just one RCA output to plug in, while the input is handled by a small Bluetooth antenna on the back. Bluetooth pairing is quick and convenient, plus it even supports extra features like pairing to multiple devices for gatherings, and fast re-pairing for daily use.

The Relay can decode SBC, A2DP, and AAC, but provides the best sound over aptX, making this a great choice for Android users. This does cause a minor problem for iOS devices, as even the newest iPhone 6s only supports the lower quality A2DP or AAC formats.

At its best, the Relay performs at 24bit/48kHz, which is roughly equivalent to CD quality. While this does mean that the Relay is outclassed by pricier wired DACs for smoothness, it is still nothing to scoff at for a Bluetooth DAC.

In fact, 44.1 kHz is the ideal sample rate for most media, as a majority of listeners will not be able to distinguish between this and a higher quality sample rate.

This is because 44.1 kHz is accurate enough to cover the exact frequency range of human hearing, and though some barely perceptible dynamic range is lost, the added function of wireless connecting offers a fair trade-off for most people.

This is especially true considering that the Relay sounds better coming through hi-fi speakers than most other digital audio sources connected by wires. I confirmed this by playing aptX audio from Samsung Galaxy S5 through the sample unit I received into my vintage BSR hi-fi system and then comparing it to a wired connection from my S5’s headphone jack into the same system.

The bottom line is that the Relay’s microprocessor far outclasses the sound card of my smartphone, and provides much better amplification plus improved clarity. And then there’s the best part: it lets me stream from anywhere in my living room at low latency.

Even with a potentially lower sample rate than you could have from a wired connection, the Relay has a phenomenal sound that is both accurate and detailed. With a 112dB signal-to-noise ratio and only 0.0001% THD (total harmonic distortion), neither noise nor distortion will come between you and your favorite tracks, which ring through accurately and with a new clarity.

All of the tracks I tested on my Relay came through more full and rounded than they did from being directly connected to my aging speakers, the added transparency of the sound helped reveal new details in my music.

It is easy to write off this wireless DAC because of the inherent limitations of wireless audio. But before you do, I would certainly recommend giving it a try, as I never realized how cool it is to stream wireless audio at such high quality, especially at parties.

Wireless DACs are a fantastic idea, and though it makes so much more sense to use in my living room rather than my studio PC, the Relay allows me to finally bring my high-quality music out of my restricting little cave.