12 Best Desktop Speakers for Incredible Sound (2018)

The Audioengine A2+ is a powered 2.0 speaker system made to work best with computers, despite sporting the durability of studio monitors and the form factor of bookshelf speakers.

These speakers have a very small desk footprint, especially considering they do not come with a subwoofer, and even without a separate sub produce a full range of sound.

Although they are pricey compared to traditional 2.1 computer speaker setups, they are a solid value as an in-between product that touches on high-end audiophile quality.

In addition to its analog 3.5mm and RCA inputs, these speakers also have a USB DAC (digital audio converter), which sounds great. The rear placement of the volume knob is an unfortunate design flaw, but one that can be easily overlooked because of its sound.

With only a pair of 2.75-inch subwoofers and 3/4-inch silk dome tweeters, one might not expect much volume from these 60 Watt A2+ speakers, but they deliver a surprising amount of volume.

They get far louder than their size should allow, but will ultimately be drowned out by the din of a large party. They do, however, create an enormous soundstage with far-stretching stereo sound.

Their frequency range of 65Hz-22kHz makes for a sharp and clear high end sound as well as a punchy low end sound. Bass is somewhat lacking because of the size, but considering this, is overall balanced and clear.

Its sound is particularly impressive considering that these speakers do not perform any digital signal processing, which other speakers use to give their cans an artificial boost in bass frequencies.

DSP can ultimately improve a speaker’s sound, but more pure, unbiased sound makes for a more authentic listening experience.

Plus, if you are hoping to get more bass sound out of these speakers, you can use the analog out ports to connect a subwoofer like the Polk Audio PSW10 and complete the 2.1 setup.

Despite not coming with a subwoofer, these speakers achieve audiophile quality sound at an enormous value. As long as you don’t mind saving the sub for a later upgrade, the A2+ is an outstanding pick.