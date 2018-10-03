10 Best Electric Griddles: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

In the mood for pancakes? How about eggs or bacon? Whether you’re using your electric griddle to dish out a scrumptious breakfast or are counting on it for a family cookout, you want to make sure that you’re getting the most for your money. There are plenty of electric griddles on the market right now, but these models stand out from the rest. Whether it’s for overall performance, specific features, or the best bang for your buck, it’s hard to go wrong with these electric griddles. From wallet-friendly to pricier products, there’s something for everyone on this list.

1. Presto 07061 22-inch Electric Griddle With Removable Handles

A top tier nonstick surface means that cleanup is much less stressful when using this grill. Aside from the fact that it’s easy to clean, the grill also comes with a handy slide-out removable drip tray to capture excess oil and grease. If necessary, you can also remove the heat control to fully immerse the griddle in water for a more thorough cleaning. A control master heat control automatically adjusts the cooking temperature to the most optimal setting. Storage shouldn’t be much of an issue, as this griddle can be handily stored in most kitchen cabinets once the handles are removed.

Price: $32.43 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Premium nonstick surface

Automatic temperature control

Easy to store

Cons:

Noticeable crisscross pattern on pancakes and eggs

Uneven heating surface

May discolor slightly over time

2. All-Clad 99014 GT Electric Griddle with 20 x 13-Inch Hard Anodized Cooking Surface

There’s no shortage of available cooking space on this griddle, which offers a generously sized 20-inch by 13-inch cooking surface. It’s also nonstick, meaning that you won’t have to worry about scraping bits of food off after each meal. For added convenience, this grill features two independent cooking surfaces, each of which comes with its own temperature range. You’ll find temperatures low enough to simply keep your food warm to ranges that are optimal for searing. Stainless steel components, such as handles and rivets, add a stylish look and make handling and maneuvering much easier. A detachable anti-splatter guard keeps drips and messes at bay.

Price: $25.58 (36 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Large cooking surface

Generous temperature range

Two independent cooking surfaces

Cons:

Included scraper can scratch griddle’s surface

Heavy

Tends to heat unevenly

3. Presto 07211 Liddle Griddle

This griddle features a durable cast aluminum material that not only promotes even heat distribution, but also resists warping over time. Despite its compact size, there’s still plenty of room to cook on this griddle’s surface. Regardless of the type of food you’re cooking, you’ll surely appreciate how this unit automatically maintains a wide temperature range, from mildly warm to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. A built-in channel captures any leftover oil or grease. Once the heat control is removed, you can fully submerge the unit for a deeper cleaning.

Price: $22.99 (54 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Sturdy cast aluminum material

Automatic temperature maintenance

Built-in channel captures oil and grease

Cons:

Best for making smaller quantities

Gets very hot

Handles can come loose

4. Hamilton Beach 38546 3-in-1 Grill/Griddle

This combination grill/griddle offers a lot in one convenient package. For example, it’s double-sided and offers three distinct cooking options. It also has two cooking areas, each of which has its own adjustable heat settings. There are also two reversible grids. Even cleanup is made easier thanks to removable grids, which can go in the dishwasher. There’s a center grease channel to keep excess oil and fat out of your food. The grease tray can also go in the dishwasher.

Price: $49.96

Pros:

Combination grill and griddle

Adjustable heat settings

Reversible grids

Cons:

Food can stick to the surface

Grease tends to dribble out the back

Confusing indicator lights

5. Oster CKSTGR3007-ECO DuraCeramic Reversible Grill and Griddle

Tired of nonstick ceramic coating that starts flaking and falling apart over time? You’ll appreciate this griddle’s exclusive DuraCeramic nonstick coating, which lasts up to four times longer than regular nonstick coating. As an added bonus, it also won’t peel or flake during use. An adjustable temperature control knob lets you keep the griddle at the desired temperature. You can safely move and handle this griddle even when it’s hot thanks to handy cool-touch handles. A brushed stainless steel panel gives the exterior an upscale appearance.

Price: $79.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Long-lasting nonstick coating

Adjustable temperature control knob

Cool-touch handles

Cons:

Cooking surface is a bit small

Excess fat/grease doesn’t drain well

Takes a long time to reach desired temperature

6. Presto 07046 Tilt ‘n Drain Big Griddle Cool-Touch Electric Griddle

The hallmark feature of this Presto griddle is a unique tilt ‘n drain feature that lets you quickly and easily adjust the griddle from a level grilling surface to a tilted one that helps to drain out excess oil and fat when cooking meat. All you need to do is pull the handle out to create a tilt then push it back in to create a level cooking surface. A heavy cast aluminum base promotes durability while this griddle’s nonstick surface promises simple cooking and cleanup. There’s also a heat control feature, keeping you in command of your meal at all times.

Price: $53.66 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Handy tilt and drain feature

Durable cast aluminum base

Heat control

Cons:

Can be tough to store due to large size

Drip area is difficult to clean

Short power cord

7. Cuisinart GR-4N 5-in-1 Griddler

If the price tag seems a bit steep at first glance, keep in mind that this product is much more than just a griddle. You’ll get a contact grill, panini press, full grill, full griddle, and part grill/part griddle. The exterior catches the eye and seems to hold up well over time thanks to the durable brushed stainless steel housing. A convenient panini-style handle lets you grip and lift the lid at any time, even when the unit is fully warmed up. Customers appreciate the floating cover, which easily adjusts to the varies thickness levels of different types of food. It’s easy to keep track of your meal with the included temperature controls and indicator lights.

Price: $84.99 (54 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

5-in-1 product

Stylish and durable stainless steel material

Includes temperature control and indicator lights

Cons:

Cord is short

Grease/oil can drip off of grill when top is opened

No built-in timer

8. Broil King PCG-10 Professional Portable Nonstick Griddle

An adjustable heat control up to 450 degrees lets you cook just about anything. While the griddle itself can get quite hot, convenient cool-touch handles stay cool, allowing you to safely use and move the griddle during the cooking process. Aside from the fact that it features commercial grade material, this griddle stands out for its generous 21 x 12 inch cooking surface. The cooking surface features a nonstick material. To protect against drips and spills, including grease, the griddle has a removable stainless steel backsplash along with handy rear legs that help control any grease run-off. There’s also a removable grease tray, which is easy to clean when you’re finished.

Price: $99.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Adjustable heat up to 450 degrees

Commercial quality

Large cooking surface

Cons:

A handful of customers note that the griddle isn’t level on flat surfaces

Flimsy splash guard

Adjustable feet tend to fall off

9. Cuisinart GR-300WS Griddler Elite Grill

This unit is more than your regular electric griddle. You can also use it as a contact grill, panini press, full grill, half grill and half griddle, or top melt. Removable and reversible nonstick plates facilitate the grilling or griddling process. The plates also feature a nonstick coating, making it easier for you to cook and clean up afterwards. Dual zone temperature control keeps you in precise charge of the temperature, from beginning to end. There’s also a handy adjustable top cover with multiple presets. The top even locks for storage. A sear function allows you to sear food up to 500 degrees for two minutes at a time.

Price: $179.99 (51 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Nonstick coating

Removable and reversible plates

Sear function

Cons:

Grease occasionally drips down the back

Unreliable locking feature

Temperature discrepancy between plates

10. Black & Decker GD2011B Family Size Griddle

If you really want a griddle with a large cooking surface, this one is a safe bet. It’s a family sized griddle with enough space to comfortably fit eight servings. As an added bonus, the nonstick cooking surface is also quite easy to clean. A drip tray captures any oil or excess grease that runs off the griddle, which promotes healthier eating along with a less stressful cleanup. Some components are also dishwasher safe. Easy temperature control puts you in charge of the end result.

Price: $25.58 (36 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Large cooking surface

Affordable

Easy to clean

Cons:

Small drip tray

Mediocre heat distribution

Requires a heat-safe surface

