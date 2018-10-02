9 Best Fitness Trackers 2018: Which Is Right for You?

A fitness tracker can help you plan out and accomplish goals, whether you’re getting started with a new fitness routine or are a serious athlete. Many fitness trackers come in a variety of colors and styles, with features ranging from continuous heart rate monitoring to sleep tracking as well as counting the number of steps taken during the day and calories burned. Some fitness trackers have a multi-sport function and can be used for swimming as well as land-based activities. There are budget-friendly options along with pricier fitness trackers with the latest bells and whistles. Here’s a look at some of the best fitness trackers available in 2018:
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $131.79 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $122.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $178.80 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $172.69 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $138.85 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $84.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $52.68 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $50.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Fitbit AltaPrice: $131.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish design
- Long battery life
- Bands can easily be switched
- Some complaints that the screen doesn’t always respond when tapped
- No heart rate monitor
- Clasp can be tricky to close
Despite its slim and stylish design, the Fitbit Alta stands out for features such as auto sleep tracking, a tap display, and call, text, and calendar alerts. The fitness tracker also provides reminders to move and keeps track of your all-day activity. A handy SmartTrach feature allows the watch to automatically recognize and record personalized exercises, which lets you keep track of your workouts without needing to push a button. You also won’t have to worry about frequently needing to recharge this Fitbit as it can be worn up to 5 days and nights without needing a recharge.
Find more Fitbit Alta information and reviews here.
-
Polar Loop 2Price: $122.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Waterproof construction
- Ideal for swimming and land-based activities
- Comfortable silicone wristband
- Doesn’t include a heart rate monitor
- Lacks a stopwatch and timer
- Band can be cut for a more custom fit, a process that some users find intimidating
This waterproof fitness tracker gives you guidance along the way and makes it easy for you to achieve your daily activity goals. Aside from providing activity feedback on its display, this Polar watch provides daily activity, steps taken, calories burned, and time of day. It also monitors your sleep patterns. Vibrating inactivity alerts let you know when it’s time to get moving. The soft silicone wristband is comfortable and waterproof for swimming. The Polar Loop 2 is compatible with the Polar H7 Bluetooth Smart Sensor.
Find more Polar Loop 2 information and reviews here.
-
Jarv Elite IPX7Price: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Waterproof
- Bluetooth technology
- 24/7 day and night tracking
- Can take awhile to learn how to change modes
- Some complaints about limited Bluetooth range
- Flimsy clasp
If you’re looking for a stylish waterproof fitness tracker, the Jarv Elite is a good bet. The Bluetooth activity and fitness band combines fashion and function, making it an excellent wearable accessory for active individuals. Features include full tracking day and night, including your sleep, calories burned, and steps taken. Daily goal updates help keep you motivated and on top of your short and long-term fitness goals. One unique feature is a built-in UV sensor that alerts you to high UV levels. You can use this Jarv watch in up to three feet of water.
Find more Jarv Elite IPX7 information and reviews here.
-
Fitbit BlazePrice: $178.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes heart rate monitor
- Connected GPS
- Multi-sport tracker
- Watch needs to be removed from frame to charge
- Not waterproof
- Some find the design to be clunky
The Fitbit Blaze stands out for features such as a heart rate monitor, connected GPS, color touchscreen, and convenient on-screen workouts. This multi-sport fitness tracker monitors your multi-sport activity and keeps track of your activity and sleep day and night. A music control function keeps you motivated with your favorite tunes. The fitness tracker allows for call, text, and calendar alerts. Check your progress with an on-screen summary of each workout after it’s completed.
Find more Fitbit Blaze information and reviews here.
-
Garmin vivoactive HR GPS Smart WatchPrice: $172.69Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Long battery life
- Wrist-based heart monitor
- Includes apps for sports such as cycling, running, and swimming
- A bit large/bulky
- Screen is somewhat dark
- Pricey
The Garmin vivoactive HR GPS Smart Watch stands out for its prolonged battery life, which makes it possible to use the watch up to 8 days using the watch and activity tracking mode. You can also use the Garmin to track intensity minutes as it compares your progress to activity goals recommended by the American Heart Association and other health organizations. A wrist-based heart rate monitor means no more bulky and cumbersome chest straps. The watch includes built-in apps for sports such as cycling, running, swimming, and golf. If you don’t need a heart rate monitor or you just want to see more options, check out the Garmin vivoactive and the Garmin vivosmart activity tracker.
Find more Garmin vivoactive HR GPS Smart Watch information and reviews here.
-
Polar A360 Fitness TrackerPrice: $138.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Waterproof construction
- 24/7 activity tracking
- Personalized feedback
- Clasp can be tricky to secure
- Subpar battery life
- Some question the band’s long-term durability
The Polar A360 is a waterproof fitness tracker with a wrist-based heart rate monitor and a Polar personalized training feature. Aside from 24/7 activity tracking, other highlights include monitoring sleep quality, steps taken, calories burned, your daily activity, and more. The watch also features smart notifications and a color touchscreen. Personalized guidance and feedback allows you to keep close track over your fitness progress.
Find more Polar A360 Fitness Tracker information and reviews here.
-
Fitbit Charge HRPrice: $84.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Automatic sleep monitoring
- Simplified heart rate zones
- Wireless syncing technology
- Material can scratch easily
- Not waterproof
- Strap buckle feels cheap
The Fitbit Charge HR is a heart rate monitor and fitness tracker. This activity wristband has plenty of useful features, from automatic sleep monitoring to the ability to set a silent alarm. You can count on this Fitbit to continuously monitor your heart rate and provide simplified heart rate zones. Wireless syncing technology allows the Charge to wirelessly sync your stats to a smartphone or computer. Other features include called ID, floors climbed, steps, calories burned, active minutes, and distance covered.
Find more Fitbit Charge HR information and reviews here.
-
Garmin vivofit 3Price: $52.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Automatic activity detection
- Inactivity reminder
- Backlit display
- Small display screen
- Bulky wrist band
- No heart rate monitor
One notable feature of the Garmin vivofit 3 is its automatic activity detection. The fitness tracker can automatically detect your activity, whether you’re sleeping, running, or active in some other way. The watch is comfortable enough to wear 24/7. If you’re inactive for an hour, the Garmin watch will send a reminder to get you moving. Other highlights include a water resistant construction, backlit display, and stylish interchangeable bands. If you don’t need the latest version, consider the Garmin Vivofit Fitness Band and Garmin vívofit 2 Activity Tracker.
Find more Garmin vivofit 3 information and reviews here.
-
Misfit Wearables Shine 2Price: $50.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultra thin design
- Activity and sleep tracking
- Vibration alarm
- A few complaints regarding syncing issues
- Vibration alert could be stronger
- Activity tracking sometimes seems inconsistent
The Misfit Shine 2 is a fitness tracker and sleep monitor. The Shine 2 stands out for its ultra thin design and advanced features such as an accelerometer and magnetometer for activity and sleep tracking along with 12 LED lights that do everything from tell time to show notifications, progress, and more. This Misfit Wearables watch features a touch sensor for instant response and a vibration alarm that alerts to about vital information and reminds you when it’s time to get moving.
Find more Misfit Wearables Shine 2 information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
11 Comments
11 Comments
Discuss on Facebook
Where the hell is tomtom?
Nice