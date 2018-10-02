9 Best Fitness Trackers 2018: Which Is Right for You?

A fitness tracker can help you plan out and accomplish goals, whether you’re getting started with a new fitness routine or are a serious athlete. Many fitness trackers come in a variety of colors and styles, with features ranging from continuous heart rate monitoring to sleep tracking as well as counting the number of steps taken during the day and calories burned. Some fitness trackers have a multi-sport function and can be used for swimming as well as land-based activities. There are budget-friendly options along with pricier fitness trackers with the latest bells and whistles. Here’s a look at some of the best fitness trackers available in 2018: