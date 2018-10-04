10 Best Food Processors: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

As with most kitchen appliances, you can find affordable food processors for less than $30 along with ones that cost $100 or more. With such a wide range of processors to consider, it helps to start by narrowing down the options based on your personal preferences, cooking demands, and budget. Smaller mini-choppers easily handle tasks such as chopping nuts and mincing garlic, but they often lack the power and capacity for more challenging tasks. You’ll pay more for a medium to full-size food processor (generally a 7 to 16 cup capacity). However, you’ll get a larger work bowl and more features, including a feed tube, powerful motor, and various discs. Whether you want a basic no-frills food processor or one with all the bells and whistles, here are the 9 best food processors available in 2018: