5 Best GPS Bike Computers: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

You don’t have to be a seasoned rider to appreciate the advantages a GPS bike computer has to offer. Even if you’re heading out for your first ride, you can use a GPS cycling computer for essentials such as recording your route, tracking heart rate, and measuring the distance covered.
If you want to connect with one or more cycling sensors, including those on some indoor bike trainers, consider whether the computer has ANT+ or Bluetooth connectivity. ANT+ is popular for its extended and dependable network, but an increasing number of cycling computers come with Bluetooth technology. Keep in mind that some computers may not be compatible with power meters.
Having all the essential information and more in front of you during a ride can help you become a stronger and faster rider. Many GPS cycling computers require an iOS or Android device to set up, but are generally simple to use and operate once they’re up and running. Take a look at these best GPS bike computers to find the best fit for your riding needs.
Best Value: Garmin Edge 520 Bike GPSPrice: $212.92Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cyclists can view Strava Live segments during rides
- Measures functional threshold power (FTP)
- Live tracking and other connected features
- Max map size is 50Mb
- Battery life could be better
- Some find the side buttons tricky to operate when riding
A combination of dependable performance, features and training tools for cyclists of all levels makes the Garmin Edge 520 the best GPS bike computer in terms of overall value, according to our list.
The Garmin Edge 520 remains a top choice among cycling enthusiasts, from beginners looking for a well-rounded bike GPS computer with all the bells and whistles, to serious athletes seeking to improve their performance. You can use it to track basics such as time, distance and total ascent for any ride. There's also a grade indicator that lets you know how steep your current climb is. If you're up for a challenge, you can push yourself with Strava Live segments during a ride.
An IPX7 rating means you can use this GPS bike computer when the weather is less than ideal. This Garmin Edge also pairs with ANT+ indoor trainers so that you won't lose track of your fitness goals when foul weather or lack of time forces your training rides indoors. Connected features include live tracking, smart notifications, automatic uploads and more.
Many cyclists prefer the fact that this computer comes with buttons, rather than a touchscreen. Another bonus is that maps come pre-loaded with the computer, although you can't create your own maps using the device. If you're looking to boost your training even more, you can use the pre-loaded interval training sessions to get in some speed work. When used in conjunction with power and heart rate, you can use the Garmin Edge 520 to monitor your VO2 max and personalized recovery time.
Find more Garmin Edge 520 Bike GPS information and reviews here.
Best User-Friendly Design: Wahoo ELEMNT GPS Bike ComputerPrice: $330.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- App-powered setup simplifies user experience
- Comes with an aerobar-specific mount
- Automatic route uploads and downloads
- Requires a smartphone for setup, but not for use
- A bit clunky
- Side buttons require a bit of force to press
If you'd rather not mess around with pages of menus and confusing arrows when setting up, or using, your GPS bike computer, you'll appreciate the user-friendly design of the Wahoo Elemnt. A user-friendly app-based setup lets you simply connect your Android or iOS device, then customize screens and menu options directly from the phone screen. The screen is fully customizable, so you can choose exactly what you want to see as you ride.
A zoom function lets you get a closer look at data and maps on the go. WiFi connectivity allows you to quickly and efficiently upload and share workouts and data when your ride is finished. Strava enthusiasts can upload routes, and automatically upload and share rides after a workout. Strava Live segments are also available if you feel up for a challenge.
As with many other GPS bike computers, you can receive alerts and notifications as you ride. You can choose to get alerts for emails, calls and texts. Unlike most other GPS bike computers on the market today, however, the Wahoo Elemnt is equipped with LED lights along the top and sides. You can configure the lights to flash when riding above or below your target pace or heart rate.
Many Element owners appreciate the fast and responsive firmware and app updates, which keep the computer and related software running as smoothly as possible. Battery life is approximately 17 hours per charge.
Find more Wahoo ELEMNT information and reviews here.
Best Advanced Cycling Metrics: Polar M460Price: $189.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Battery lasts up to 16 hours with GPS
- Smart Coaching feature
- Expanded third party compatibility
- Heart rate monitor is separate
- Lacks ANT+ support
- Some complain of slow syncing
Whether you're training for a specific event or you just want to improve your performance, the Polar M460 offers advanced cycling metrics to help you keep close tabs on your training. Aside from distance, you can also track your speed, route, gradient and altitude. If you're feeling strong, you can challenge yourself with Strava Live segments. The computer shows how you're doing on your preferred segments, and displays results once you're done.
Some athletes prefer to train using a heart rate monitor. The Polar M460 provides heart rate feedback when paired with the Polar H10 heart rate sensor. According to the American Heart Association, your target heart rate during moderate physical activity should generally fall between 50 and 70 percent of your maximum heart rate, and up to 70 to 85 percent of your maximum heart rate during vigorous activity.
Other features include Bluetooth Smart connectivity so that you can keep track of notifications as you ride, and an LED light in front to make you more visible to others on the road. You can expect the battery to last up to 16 hours when using heart rate and GPS. If you need a bit of assistance with training, you can take advantage of the Smart Coaching feature.
Best GPS Bike Computer Under $150: Lezyne Super GPSPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Battery lasts up to 22 hours per charge
- Stores up to 400 hours of ride data
- User-friendly buttons
- Routes need to be created in app to use turn-by-turn tracking
- Doesn't have a color touchscreen
- Cumbersome navigation
You don't have to spend several hundred dollars on a well-rounded GPS bike computer. The Lezyne Super GPS computer comes in just under $150 and is packed with features to help boost your training sessions. For starters, it has a large, backlit display. ANT+ and Bluetooth Smart connectivity makes it easy to collect essential training information, such as speed, cadence and heart rate, when the computer is connected to a compatible device. You can also upload and share workouts when you're done.
If you need more of a challenge during your workouts, you can take advantage of the Strava Live segments along the way. You can customize up to five pages for your rides. Other features include real-time features, including maps, when paired with the accompanying app, and a breadcrumb trail page. This computer can get up to 22 hours of run time per charge, and is micro USB rechargeable.
Super GPS owners appreciate the ability to add more than one bike, which makes it easy to track various workouts outdoors, or a combination of indoor and outdoor workouts if you have a bike set up on a trainer. If you're looking to take your training to the next level, you can connect the computer to various power meter pedals to track your total power output during workouts. Turn-by-turn navigation isn't readily available, but you can get breadcrumb trails to stay on track.
Find more Lezyne Super GPS information and reviews here.
Best GPS Bike Computer Under $100: iGPSPORT iGS50EPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Displays comprehensive ride data
- Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT+ connectivity
- Micro USB rechargeable
- Set-up can be frustrating
- No power meter support
- Awkward bike mount
If your idea of the best GPS bike computer is one that offers a well-rounded package yet falls within a reasonable budget, consider the iGPSPORT iGS50E. For less than $100, you'll get a large anti-dazzle screen that's easy to read in bright sunlight, along with an array of connected features for live tracking, instantly uploading and sharing rides, and the ability to quickly locate your position.
If you're the type who forgets to turn your computer on or off after a pause or break, you'll appreciate the automatic pause feature. A mount is included for the front of your bike. This GPS bike computer has ANT+ and Bluetooth Smart connectivity. It's also micro USB rechargeable. An IPX7 rating means the computer can withstand rides in the rain.
Find more iGPSPORT iGS50E information and reviews here.
