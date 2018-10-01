5 Best GPS Bike Computers: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

You don’t have to be a seasoned rider to appreciate the advantages a GPS bike computer has to offer. Even if you’re heading out for your first ride, you can use a GPS cycling computer for essentials such as recording your route, tracking heart rate, and measuring the distance covered.

If you want to connect with one or more cycling sensors, including those on some indoor bike trainers, consider whether the computer has ANT+ or Bluetooth connectivity. ANT+ is popular for its extended and dependable network, but an increasing number of cycling computers come with Bluetooth technology. Keep in mind that some computers may not be compatible with power meters.

Having all the essential information and more in front of you during a ride can help you become a stronger and faster rider. Many GPS cycling computers require an iOS or Android device to set up, but are generally simple to use and operate once they’re up and running. Take a look at these best GPS bike computers to find the best fit for your riding needs.