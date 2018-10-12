6 Best GPS Tracking Devices for Cars (2018)

There are several reasons you might want to know the exact whereabouts and traveling conditions of your vehicle. Maybe you’re keeping very tidy maintenance records and you want to be able to reference the performance history.
If you live in an area where car theft is high, you might install one on the off chance your car is stolen, so you can track it to its exact location. Perhaps you manage a small fleet of vehicles as a landscaper, for example. If you’re a driver for Uber or Lyft, maybe you want to keep your own records of your fares.
Far and away the most popular reason for investing in a GPS car tracking device is that you are the parent of a freshly-minted driver. Teenagers, as new drivers, might report that they’re being safe at all times in your (or even their own) car, but we’ve all been that age once and we know it isn’t true.
I know I was very unkind to my first car and I’m sure my mother would be horrified to know the details. I survived without any major incidents, but that doesn’t make it okay. The modules can give you piece of mind when your child is driving without you.
These devices either attach somewhere in the car or connect to the sixteen-pin, OBDII diagnostic port we discussed in our post on car code readers. In one form or another, all require a monthly subscription to support the cellular network data that beams vital statistics to your smartphone, tablet, or computer so you have real-time data on where your car is being driven and how. Some feature maintenance reminders and engine trouble code readers, as well, expanding their use.
The point of these really isn’t to spy on your teenaged driver, but to help train them to be the best operators they can. Valuable insight can be gained from how they drove on a certain stretch of road that will make them into more aware, better prepared drivers, which will help them avoid accidents in the future. For fleet maintenance, this kind of logistics detail can mean big savings in terms of route planning, vehicle upkeep, and overall strategy. They can also be helpful in the event of a crash as proof of speed, among other things.
If you’re looking to record the exact whereabouts and condition of your car at all times, consider our list of the top ten best GPS trackers for cars.
Zubie GL500C12M 3G Consumer Connected Car Service with 3G Always-On GPS TrackingPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy setup
- Ability to set up alerts to and from common places
- Maintenance alerts
- Monthly driving reports
- User agreement may give them permission to share data with third parties (possibly a concern for any such device)
- Frequent app updates may be buggy
- No easy way to view data on a computer
- Delays in data updates can reach half an hour
First mentioned in our best gifts for car guys post, the Zubie is focused on new driver training. Safe driving monitoring includes alerts for excessive speed compared to posted limits, hard braking and acceleration, and, of course, real-time GPS tracking.
There’s also a featured called Fuel Finder that will locate the cheapest fuel near you. It will send you alerts for check engine lights, worn batteries, oil changes, and low fuel. You can also integrate it with Amazon Echo so you can ask it where your car is at any given time.
Find more Zubie GL500C12M 3G Consumer Connected Car Service with 3G Always-On GPS Tracking information and reviews here.
Automatic AUT-350C Pro Gold 3G Connected Car AdapterPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Companion app with emergency response service
- Five year subscription included in price
- Built-in car code reader
- Compatible with IFTTT apps and products, like Amazon Echo
- Newer software may still be buggy
- Short stops may trigger new trips
- No ability to disable tracking or delete tracking reports
- Some missed notifications
Now in its third generation, this start-up created serial port module offers a slightly elevated service in comparison to some of the others. That’s certainly reflected in the price, but so is something else: a five year subscription. That makes this a comparatively cheap option next to some of the others on this list.
Coming from tech start-up land, this integrates with IFTTT, which means you can use it with a wide variety of apps in addition to Amazon Echo and Nest, which will let you do things like turn on lights or set the thermostat depending on what your car is doing. Unlike most GPS trackers, this one also includes a car code scanner in case of check engine lights or other troubles.
If you’re ever in an accident, the device will automatically contact Automatic’s customer assistance, which will call you and ask if you need emergency service or to call a personal contact. Given all those options, the price isn’t so bad at all.
Find more Automatic AUT-350C Pro Gold 3G Connected Car Adapter information and reviews here.
Spy Tec STI_GL300 Mini Portable Real Time GPS TrackerPrice: $49.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Battery-powered — two-week life
- Tracking platform works on any device (website based)
- One year of data stored in the cloud
- Real-time tracking and accelerometer-based motion detection
- Somewhat expensive monthly subscription
- Accuracy limited to the accuracy of GPS generally
- Data updates are a little glitchy
- No dedicated mobile app
While we don’t condone spying of any kind, as long as you’re using these modules on your own car for the purposes of safety, the “spy” angle is really just a name. This mini module doesn’t require being plugged into the OBDII serial port in your car, so if you must hide it (from your teenager, for example), you can. The battery will last for up to two week and offers up-to-the minute tracking.
The accelerometer inside detects motion and will only power the device on when moving. You can setup geo-fenced areas and receive alerts when your vehicle enters or exits that area. Up to one year’s worth of data is backed up to a cloud service.
Find more Spy Tec STI_GL300 Mini Portable Real Time GPS Tracker information and reviews here.
Optimus Real Time GPS TrackerPrice: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dedicated app
- Battery-powered — two-week life
- Unlimited historical data while subscribed
- Good customer service
- Some tracking delays
- Only transmits data in areas with cellular coverage
- Not ideal for constant fleet tracking
- May need to be reset regularly to work properly
Utilizing a very similar GL300-style tracker from the option above, Optimus have created a dedicated app for managing the data the tracker creates. Unlike the one above, this one claims to be able to send alerts for speeding, in addition to geo-fencing, battery status, and panic. There’s a version of the app for both iPhone and Android, so you don’t need to worry too much about the device.
While you’re subscribed, your saved data history is unlimited so you can compare trends and rectify issues over time. They make a magnetic waterproof case for it, which is highly recommended.
Find more Optimus Real Time GPS Tracker information and reviews here.
MOTOsafety OBD Teen Driving Coach Vehicle Monitoring SystemPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tracking for location, direction, speed, traffic, and others
- Relatively cheap
- Complete teen driving education course, including scores for hard braking and other bad habits
- Dedicated app
- Acceleration alerts are very sensitive
- Notifications sent via SMS
- Speed limit notifications are difficult to set correctly and make useful
- App may be relatively limited in function
Taking the driver education approach over the spy route, this is a serial port tracker that gives you finite details over what’s happening to your car and when. There are report cards and a coaching program to help train new drivers and identify bad habits. It offers geo-fencing, of course, but also allows you to set up curfew hours that will alert you when the car is being driven at certain off-limits times.
When you review the route taken, you’ll see spots where unsafe driving occurred, so you can review with your teen. Otherwise, it’s just a good GPS tracker with enhanced car information and is one of the cheaper options for that purpose.
Find more MOTOsafety OBD Teen Driving Coach Vehicle Monitoring System information and reviews here.
BrickHouse Security TrackPort 2.0Price: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flexible subscription rates
- Breadcrumb trail of movement and geo-fencing
- New dedicated app
- Easy setup
- Reviews from December 2016 suggest that it might not work in trucks (Note: BrickHouse Security clarified that vehicles lacking the necessary OBD connector should use the hardwired version.)
- U.S. use only due to CDMA network requirement (Note: BrickHouse offers international versions here.)
- May need to consult company's tech support to help you decide which model to buy
The new version of the TrackPort from BrickHouse includes the release of an app — BrickHouse TrackView — which gives you a satellite or map view of your vehicle’s location. Using Verizon’s CDMA network, the OBD port-style tracker wirelessly beams information to both the app and the online platform every 30 seconds at the highest subscription rate of $29.99 per month. Otherwise, you can choose push-only for $9.99 per month, five minute intervals for $19.99 per month, or one minute intervals for $24.99 per month.
Speed alerts and geo-fencing are available, as are travel reports and a panic button. The first month of the subscription is free with purchase.
Find more BrickHouse Security TrackPort 2.0 information and reviews here.
