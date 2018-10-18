9 Best Guitar Stands: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

When buying guitar gear, one simple piece of hardware is often overlooked. It’s as useful as a guitar case in terms of keeping your investment safe from harm. It’s rarely, if ever, included in beginner guitar kits. Not even the most expensive Custom Shop guitar ships with one. What is this seemingly-elusive — or at least terribly un-sexy — item? A guitar stand. Guitarists are somewhat divided about which type of stand is best. Personally, I find that the maple/rosewood combinations on the necks of my guitars are plenty strong enough to hold their weight in a hanging type holder. Some players feel that the guitar should never hang from the headstock as this puts undue stress on the instrument. If you have an especially heavy guitar with a headstock design prone to breaking (i.e. a Les Paul), you might want to take this advice. Nevertheless, there are options on our list that do not require hanging from the headstock, too.
For both safety and convenience, here are ten options for the best guitar stand to protect your beloved axe.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $27.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $12.49 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $43.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $11.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $23.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $69.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
OnStage Black Tripod Guitar StandPrice: $12.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ubiquitous and reliable
- Comes apart for storage
- Neck loop prevents falling
- Works for electric, bass, and acoustic
- Not quite as portable as other options
- Somewhat easily tipped over
- Rubber feet occasionally fall off on some units
Probably the most common guitar stand is this one from OnStage. Most players I know have had one of these at one time or another, and they’re common in school band settings. They certainly do the job and tend not to be prone to failure. Several of these kick around my practice space and usually hold the nicer guitars around the edges of the room. If you’re looking for something you don’t want to have to put a lot of thought into, this is the way to go.
The neck loop is a nice little bonus, especially when you know it’s going to sit there awhile. Prime members could also consider the AmazonBasics version, though at the time of this writing, it’s only a marginal savings over the better-known model. Gator Frameworks offers one, as well, again only for Prime members.
Find more OnStage Black Tripod Guitar Stand information and reviews here.
-
Hercules Travlite Compact Electric Guitar StandPrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ultra-sturdy and compact
- Folds flat for easy portability
- Very difficult to tip
- Dense foam protects all contact points
- Foam can show indents and occasionally be damaged enough to revel bare metal
- No restraints to keep guitar from being knocked forward
- No neck support
Without a doubt, this is my favorite guitar stand. I’ve used this for going on a decade now to hold my very strange, very heavy 80s MIJ Strat. It rides folded up in the front pocket of my gig bag to every show and practice and occasionally stands guard in the corner of my living room. More than once, I’ve dropped this down a flight of stairs leading outside. Both a dog and a cat have chewed on the foam, and though it gave up in places, for the most part, it clings to the metal frame underneath and keeps my guitar safe. Rugged, convenient, and not too much more expensive than the a-frame guitar stands it replaces. This is the model for electric guitars, but if you have an acoustic, you’ll want the Hercules GS301B Travlite Acoustic Guitar Stand.
If you want something even more portable, consider the company’s GS402BB Mini Electric Stand, which folds up smaller and comes with its own bag. I don’t like it quite as much, but it is pretty nifty. Since this is standing in for the more-traditional a-frame style, you could also consider the OnStage GS7462B Folding Guitar Stand, which is a few bucks cheaper. In my experience, the legs on these tend to widen in time, which leads to the bottom of your guitar resting on the floor. Similarly, the Top Stage Pro Universal Guitar Stand is dirt cheap and features a lock to prevent the collapse. Worth considering, but my money goes to Hercules here.
Find more Hercules Travlite Compact Electric Guitar Stand information and reviews here.
-
String Swing Hardwood Home & Studio Guitar HangerPrice: $12.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Securely attaches to the wall to keep guitar safely out of the way
- Yoke freely pivots to adjust to any headstock
- Yoke can be bent to adjust to different neck sizes
- Works for virtually any guitar
- Must be installed in a fixed location
- Not much use on stage (unless you have a permanent residency or own the establishment)
- Hanging style not ideal for everyone
- Despite color options for the mounting plate, all yoke colors are the same
In addition to my beloved Hercules, I also have a handful of these for my guitars to live in full-time. In my little corner studio at home, they hang behind my computer chair, right over my practice amp and pedalboard. I hang them back up with the guitar cords still attached, even, so I just need to grab one off the wall to work on a riff or get a few minutes of practice in. They come in various natural hardwood shades as pictured above, as well as black metal and white metal, the latter of which is what I use and is good for white walls.
For options, there are some very cheap knockoffs available, but buy at your own risk. Dangling your guitar several feet off the ground is always a little fraught, and cutting costs here might not be the best move. To that end, the Hercules version uses their auto grip system for even greater security, but is more expensive.
In addition to all of those, String Swing also makes a horizontal guitar holder for those that really don’t want their babies hanging from the headstock.
Find more String Swing Hardwood Home & Studio Guitar Hanger information and reviews here.
-
Hercules GS414B Auto Grip System Guitar StandPrice: $43.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Auto Grip System secures instruments in place
- Combines hanging-type holder with bottom support
- Works on virtually all guitars
- Dense foam protects all contact points
- Somewhat pricey
- Doesn’t fold up as small as some others
- Could be tipped over
Speaking of the Auto Grip System, Hercules also makes a free-standing guitar holder that combines the unique fixture with a more traditional stand. Taking off from the OnStage above, this again offers the padded surface on all contact points. There’s a simple locking mechanism that allows you to adjust the height to accommodate basses, if needed. The AGS mechanism holds up to 33 pounds, so you can put nearly any guitar ever made on it — along with 15 pounds of cords. There are a few models of these stands, with this being the standard, entry level version. Other versions include:
Find more Hercules GS414B Auto Grip System Guitar Stand information and reviews here.
-
Fender Mini Electric Guitar StandPrice: $11.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Inexpensive
- Folds down for easy portability
- Relatively durable
- Not quite as tough as the Hercules
- Only works on electric guitars and some basses
- Not as supportive as other options
Competing directly with the Hercules GS402BB Mini Electric Stand I mentioned above, this is a very inexpensive and simple option. Part of the price benefit comes from the Prime member restriction, but if you can live with that, you can save 2/3 the price compared to the Hercules. It folds up super tiny for tossing into gig bags, and is made of tough metal tubing that will put up with a good deal of abuse. It’s not as hearty as the Hercules design, but that’s certainly reflected in the price difference. Very good for a beginner guitarist or someone constantly on the go.
Find more Fender Mini Electric Guitar Stand information and reviews here.
-
K&M Stands Heli 2 Acoustic Guitar StandPrice: $23.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Fits acoustic guitars from 00 size through Jumbo
- All-steel, foldable construction with integrated pick holders
- Surfaces coated in non-marking rubber
- Four position width adjustment to suit your instrument
- Limited protection to keep guitars from falling forward
- Top backrest could be more substantial
- Could be more padded
For acoustic players, this K&M option provides an extra feature compared to the Hercules above: a locking, four position width adjustment. While the Hercules can be set to any width, it doesn’t lock in position the way this does. The adjustment allows you to resize it for guitars from 00 size to jumbo to fit virtually your entire arsenal. The company also suggests that it will work for your cello and French horn, as well. Finally, it folds up extremely flat so you can toss it in the gig bag. Oh, and they make an electric guitar model, too.
Find more K&M Stands Heli 2 Acoustic Guitar Stand information and reviews here.
-
Gator Frameworks GFW-GTR-2000 Double Guitar StandPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds two guitars simultaneously
- Neck loop restraint
- Holds wide variety of guitars
- Rubberized padding
- Doesn’t fold up quite as small as other options
- Over-tightening the plastic knobs can lead to breakage
- Only a single rivet keeps the top from spinning away from the yokes
The need for a stand on stage is heightened when you play with more than one guitar. I rarely ever switch off of my number one, but I always keep another one up there with me in case of emergency. A dual-guitar stand is perfect for this purpose, and Gator makes a fine example. It’s just like the OnStage one at the top of the post but, you know, with two slots. For $29.99, you can also go up to three, in case you’ve got one song in another tuning, or you need to drop an acoustic ballad into the middle of your djent set.
Naturally, Hercules have both a two guitar and three guitar options, as well, both with the AGS hanger.
Find more Gator Frameworks GFW-GTR-2000 Double Guitar Stand information and reviews here.
-
Hercules GS525B Five-Piece Guitar RackPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds up to ten acoustics, electrics, or basses (when using HA205 extension packs)
- Adjustable and removable yokes
- Small footprint
- Folds up for easy transport
- Unlikely to fit five full-size acoustic guitars
- Nothing to prevent the guitars from banging into one another
- Foam on the bottom bar can slide around, exposing spots of the metal bar
- On the expensive side
Do you know a guitarist that only has one guitar yet are any appreciable time into their playing career? The three I have right now represent the smallest collection I’ve had personally. Certainly when in the studio, my old band’s assembled guitar army was into the dozens. For the ones in frequent rotation, we used one of these racks. For three electrics, a bass, and an acoustic guitar, it was exactly perfect. Though some reviewers say that it isn’t easy to fold up, I didn’t find this to be the case and very occasionally, we tossed this into the pile going to a show. By utilizing extra HA205 extension packs, you can fit up to ten narrow body electrics on this rack, if you wanted. Alternatively, Hercules make a three instrument rack, as well.
Since this one is pretty pricey, you could consider the cheaper (in both senses) Fender 5 Multi-Stand or the OnStage GS7561 Foldable Five Space Multi-Guitar Stand, although we managed to break the latter, as well as the Proline PLMS5 Folding Stand. To get close to the expandability of the Hercules, you can go off-brand with the Best Choice Products Seven Multi Folding Stand or the TMS Nine Guitar Holder Stand. If you’re gentle, you might be able to make these work, but we found the Hercules to be the winner.
Find more Hercules GS525B Five-Piece Guitar Rack information and reviews here.
-
Gator Frameworks GFW-GTR-SEAT Acoustic Guitar StandPrice: $69.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Combines two performance needs
- Collapses flat for easy transport and storage
- Removable backrest
- Not as effective as a stand designed purely for that purpose
- If this tips over, the chair will fall on your guitar
- Can't sit in the seat and have your guitar in the stand comfortably
An excellent choice for buskers or singer-songwriters stuck in the tiniest corner of a coffee shop, this solution allows you to bring a seat and a guitar stand with you wherever you go. During intermissions and drink breaks, you don’t have to put your guitar back in the case or lean it against a table. This will work for electrics, too. Admittedly a bit of a novelty, but if you’ve got a use for it, this is a great option.
Find more Gator Frameworks GFW-GTR-SEAT Acoustic Guitar Stand information and reviews here.
See Also:
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook