9 Best Guitar Stands: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Without a doubt, this is my favorite guitar stand. I’ve used this for going on a decade now to hold my very strange, very heavy 80s MIJ Strat. It rides folded up in the front pocket of my gig bag to every show and practice and occasionally stands guard in the corner of my living room. More than once, I’ve dropped this down a flight of stairs leading outside. Both a dog and a cat have chewed on the foam, and though it gave up in places, for the most part, it clings to the metal frame underneath and keeps my guitar safe. Rugged, convenient, and not too much more expensive than the a-frame guitar stands it replaces. This is the model for electric guitars, but if you have an acoustic, you’ll want the Hercules GS301B Travlite Acoustic Guitar Stand.

If you want something even more portable, consider the company’s GS402BB Mini Electric Stand, which folds up smaller and comes with its own bag. I don’t like it quite as much, but it is pretty nifty. Since this is standing in for the more-traditional a-frame style, you could also consider the OnStage GS7462B Folding Guitar Stand, which is a few bucks cheaper. In my experience, the legs on these tend to widen in time, which leads to the bottom of your guitar resting on the floor. Similarly, the Top Stage Pro Universal Guitar Stand is dirt cheap and features a lock to prevent the collapse. Worth considering, but my money goes to Hercules here.