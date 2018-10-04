5 Best Hibachi Grills: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Hibachi grills, known for their portability and relative simplicity, are small cooking grills most commonly made from cast iron or aluminum. While cast iron grills are particularly durable, they can also take longer to heat up. Some consumers find that grills with aluminum components are a bit easy to clean up and transport.

Depending on your budget and personal cooking needs, you’ll find a mix of hibachi grills that cater to various demands. Here’s a look at some of the best currently available hibachi grills. If you don’t see a grill that stands out, browse a wider selection of hibachi grills on Amazon for more options.