8 Best Indoor Exercise Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

This indoor exercise bike is built to suit the demands of both beginners and more advanced users alike. It’s also an ideal stationary bike for seniors. Highlights include a comfortable upright position and customized adjustments including seat height, handlebar height, and saddle positioning.

A padded and contoured saddle promotes comfort over the miles. You can choose your own workout or opt for one of the 14 workout programs. Other options include preset programs and heart rate controlled programs to ensure the optimal training. The console features a bright blue LCD display for added visibility while a numeric keypad provides real-time workout feedback. Built-in handlebar sensors keep track of your heart rate.