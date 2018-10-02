5 Best Indoor Grills: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Grilling season is finally here. Just because the weather is warmer doesn’t mean that you have to grill outdoors, though. Whether you have limited outdoor space or simply prefer to cook in the comfort of your home, selecting the best indoor grill for your budget and needs is the way to go. Some indoor grills lack flavor or space — not these.

If you’re looking for the best countertop grills on the market right now, you’ll find them on this list. There are several widely recognized brand names such as T-fal, George Foreman, and Hamilton Beach, along with some lesser known brands that could turn out to be the best fit for you.

Here are 10 great options for the best indoor grill available in 2018: