10 Best Induction Cooktops: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Having the right induction cooktop for your kitchen can make a huge difference. Some consumers use an induction cooktop exclusively while others may use it alongside a less efficient gas or electric stove. It’s also handy to have around in the summer when you want to heat up a dish without turning on the oven. Some cooktops come with an induction-compatible pot or pan. For those that don’t offer this extra feature, you’ll need to ensure that you’re using the appropriate cookware.
Here are the 10 best induction cooktops available right now:
Rosewill RHAI-15001 Pre-Programmed Induction CooktopPrice: $54.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pre-programmed settings
- Multiple temperature settings
- 1800 watts
- Included pan is a bit flimsy
- Plastic trim can get damaged easily
- Instructions could be better
This induction cooktop includes five pre-programmed settings — warm milk, fry, stir fry, soup, and hot pot. It also boasts an easily visible LED large screen display with four digits. There are eight temperature settings from 150 to 450 degrees, ensuring that you will have full control over the end result. Another feature is the polished high grade crystal plate surface. If you’d rather not wait for your meal to cook, you’ll appreciate the magnetic property that enables the cookware to heat up faster. You can fry, deep fry, stir, braise, roast, and boil water with this 1800 watt unit.
A non-programmed version is also available.
Find more Rosewill RHAI-15001 Pre-Programmed Induction Cooktop information and reviews here.
Aroma AID-509 Induction CooktopPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Efficient
- Multiple heat and temperature settings
- Auto shut-off
- Pots with smooth bottoms can slide around
- A bit loud
- Doesn’t come with induction pot
If you want a more efficient way to cook, consider this induction cooktop. It’s up to 70 percent more efficient than a traditional stove and cooks at a high heat without an open flame. There are seven heat settings to choose from, including six heat levels in addition to a warm setting. A programmable timer can be set up to 180 minutes per session. For your safety the unit will only operate when it detects induction-safe cookware in place. It also automatically shuts off once the cookware is removed.
Find more Aroma AID-509 Induction Cooktop information and reviews here.
True Induction TI-2C CooktopPrice: $279.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1800 watts per burner
- Auto turn-off
- Multiple cooking levels
- Can take longer for bigger pans to heat up
- Only heats up in the middle
- Instruction manual could be better
The True Induction TI-2C Cooktop is built with portability and efficiency in mind. When one burner is on, you’ll get a full 1800 watts of power. If both burners are in use simultaneously, each burner provides 900 watts. Magnetic-based technology generates heat when combined with induction-compatible cookware containing iron or steel. The unit is designed to automatically shut off when cookware is removed from either burner.
Find more True Induction TI-2C Cooktop information and reviews here.
Cuisinart ICT-60 Double Induction CooktopPrice: $146.21Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Bright LED display
- Both burners have individual timers
- Generates a minimal amount of heat
- Burners aren’t equal in strength
- No auto-off
- Won’t accommodate pans larger than 12 inches
If you dread the thought of cooking over a hot stove, especially during the peak of summer, consider this Cuisinart induction cooktop. Not only does it heat up quickly and use less energy than traditional cooktops, but it also doesn’t put out nearly as much heat. Its compact size makes this induction cooktop a solid choice for entertaining guests, or simply for using as an extra burner. A bright LED display lets you keep track of the heat and time as your food cooks. Both burners come with individual timers and on/off switches for added convenience.
Find more Cuisinart ICT-60 Double Induction Cooktop information and reviews here.
Restaurantware Home Pro Portable Induction CooktopPrice: $157.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for home and RV use
- Crystal plate cooktop
- Fahrenheit and Celsius temperature settings available
- Pricey
- Cooktop is a bit small for larger pots and pans
- Display can be tough to read at certain angles
The Restaurantware Home Pro Portable Induction Cooktop, also available in a professional version, is an 1800-watt cooktop geared towards home and RV use. A crystal plate cooktop surface lets you simply wipe off any spills for easier cleaning. Another feature is the durable stainless steel body construction. Features such as a choice between Fahrenheit and Celsius temperature settings make this induction cooktop a user-friendly option for home cooks.
Find more Restaurantware Home Pro Portable Induction Cooktop information and reviews here.
Vollrath Mirage Pro Countertop Induction RangePrice: $540.22Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for light commercial use
- Temperature range of 80 to 450 degrees
- Bright LED screen
- Outer parts don’t get as hot as the center
- A bit pricey
- Initial learning curve
This countertop induction cooker is a prime choice for light commercial use as well as sautes and small stockpot warming. The unit features an efficient and easy-to-control engine technology. With a temperature range of 80 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, tasks such as tempering chocolate and sauteing food are equally effective. Another highlight is 100 different power level options to ensure precise temperature control. You won’t have to squint to read information on the LED screen as it’s bright and easy to see. There’s also a handy temperature memory system that remembers your previous temperature setting for you and a convenient knob control.
Find more Vollrath Mirage Pro Countertop Induction Range information and reviews here.
GForce GF-P1369-854 Induction CooktopPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 10 heat settings
- Bright LED display screen
- Up to 1800 watts
- A bit large
- Requires specific cookware
- Heats up more in the middle
This induction burner stands out for its generous selection of features. Examples include a heat function with 10 settings and a temperature function ranging from 150 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also equipped with an automatic shut-off when you remove the induction cookware from the top. A bright LED display offers enhanced visibility. Consumers appreciate the user-friendly soft touch control panel. You can easily keep track of the remaining cook time with a timer function up to 150 minutes. The timer function has a five minute increase and one minute decrease. A dual burner design provides two induction burners with 1600 and 1800 watt heating elements.
Find more GForce GF-P1369-854 Induction Cooktop information and reviews here.
True Induction TI-2B Induction CooktopPrice: $260.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Timer can be set up to 150 minutes
- Installs directly into the countertop
- Precise temperature settings with a range of 150 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
- Some find the cooling fans loud
- Power is shared between burners
- Pricey
This counter inset double burner cooktop features a quick touch level selection and precise temperature settings with a range of 150 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. You can set a timer up to 150 minutes to help keep track of your food. This countertop model can be installed directly into the counter and is easy to clean with any standard countertop cleaner for added convenience. It’s most compatible with cookware that has a flat bottom and is made with magnetic materials such as stainless steel, cast iron, steel enamel, or aluminum with a magnetic bottom.
Find more True Induction TI-2B Induction Cooktop information and reviews here.
Max Burton 6200 Deluxe 1800-Watt Induction CooktopPrice: $76.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1800 watts
- Multiple temperature and power settings
- Overheat sensor
- Heat is localized to the center
- Flimsy plastic bottom
- May not recognize smaller pans
If you want an induction cooktop unit with all the bells and whistles, this one is a good bet. For starters, it has 10 temperature levels and a range from 100 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. There are also 10 power levels between 200 and 1800 watts. You’ll have plenty of power for your cooking demands thanks to a full 1800 watt heating element. Another bonus is that this unit comes with user-friendly push button controls and a digital display. A 180 minute timer lets you know exactly how much time is left until your meal is finished. There is also an overheat sensor for added safety.
Find more Max Burton 6200 Deluxe 1800-Watt Induction Cooktop information and reviews here.
Inducto Dual Induction CooktopPrice: $159.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Total of 2000 watts
- Eight-stage power settings
- Auto-off for safety
- Touch buttons can be a bit too sensitive
- A bit clunky on the countertop
- Some wish the temperature settings weren’t pre-set
If you’re looking for a more eco-friendly form of cooking, consider the induction cooking method. Induction cooking stands out for the fact that it doesn’t require food to be cooked over a flame, which means less residual heat in your kitchen. This induction cooktop remains cool anywhere the magnetic surface hasn’t been activated. The highest temperature setting is 460 degrees, and this unit is compatible with any standard electrical outlet. A total of 2000 watts is split between burners, with a maximum of 1800 watts per burner. Other highlights include eight-stage power settings, a touch sensitive control, and auto-off if nothing is on the surface.
Find more Inducto Dual Induction Cooktop information and reviews here.
The problem I have had with induction is that it only heats over the coils. If you have an induction coil 4” in diameter, the pan can boil water in that 4” ring and still remain cool to the touch a couple of inches away. You should base your reviews on how even the heat generation is.
Loving this review, good stuff.