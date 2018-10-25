7 Best iPhone 7 Cases: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

A case protects your phone, both day to day, and in terms of maximizing your re-sale value. To help outfit your iPhone 7, we’ve put together a list of the best iPhone 7 cases on sale right now. Our list includes cheap cases, wallet cases, rugged cases, and unique cases that help you express your personality. Read on to see our top picks, organized to help you identify “best of the best” in a given sub-category of iPhone 7 case styles.
Best Cheap iPhone 7 Case: Maxboost DuraSLIM Series Case
- Affordable
- Offers decent impact protection
- Buttons are covered
- Limited color options
- Not waterproof or dustproof
- No built-in screen protector
- Lacks grips/textures to make phone easier to hold on to
If you splurged on an iPhone 7 with more storage than your old phone, your wallet might be feeling a little light. If you’re looking for a cheap, affordable case, there are lots of options to consider. Ultimately, you should be looking for a cheap case that doesn’t look or feel cheap. A cheap case may not be the most rugged case on the market, but it should still offer some basic impact protection.
If you’re looking to spend under $20 on a case, this simple style from Maxboost is a solid choice. It’s classic black, relatively thin and lightweight, and offers extra protection for the corners and sides of your device. We also like that this case is backed by a lifetime warranty. A hard-shell backplate and raised edges complete this solid all-rounder. If you’re looking for a cheap case to use for the life of your phone, or just for a couple of months while you wait for the case you really want to hit store shelves, this is a solid case to have in your collection.
Not sold on this style? Browse more cheap iPhone 7 cases on sale here, for $20 or less.
Find more Maxboost DuraSLIM Series iPhone 7 Case information and reviews here.
Best iPhone 7 Wallet Case: Spigen Slim Armor CS Card Holder Case
- Slim
- Reasonably priced
- Dual material construction
- Eliminates the need to carry a bulky wallet
- May not hold enough cards for some people
- Some users find wallet slide catch loosens slightly over time
- Somewhat limited color options
Wallet cases for iPhones come in a variety of styles. The most common is the folio style wallet case. This style of case covers the whole phone. The phone slots into the rear of the case, while a front flap wraps around to cover the screen.
The interior of the front flap usually has room for two to five cards, plus some bills. The drawback with this style of iPhone case is that it’s bulky. Plus, with a lot of cards inside, it may not always close properly. Additionally, there may be concern that the cards are rubbing up against the screen of your device.
A slimmer, sleeker choice is the style of wallet case with a rear compartment, like the Spigen case above. This model has room for three cards (though if one of them is a thicker metal credit card, you may feel more comfortable carrying just two cards at a time).
Constructed from two different shock absorbing materials, this is a thin, practical case that’s perfect for those who only need to carry an ID and a debit card when heading out into the world. Not sure you like the sliding style of case pictured above? We also like this Spigen wallet case, which has a compartment that opens on the bottom instead. A “stick-on wallet” for smartphones is another option to consider.
Find more Spigen Slim Armor CS Card Holder iPhone 7 Case information and reviews here.
Best Rugged iPhone 7 Case: Zizo Bolt Cover With Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Cool, rugged design
- Bold colors
- Comes with tempered glass screen protector
- Holster acts as kickstand
- While rugged, is not totally indestructible
- Not waterproof
- Kickstand may not appeal to all users
Want a case that really stands out? This cool case from Zizo is definitely going to get you noticed. The unique spiral design on the rear of the case makes it easy to keep a grip on your phone, even under suboptimal conditions.
A case that comes with a screen protector provides additional protection for your device. While it’s true you could simply buy an iPhone 7 screen protector and use it with a case that doesn’t come with a screen protector of its own, that can be tricky. You’ll want to strike a balance between case design and screen protector size. In some cases, a screen protector may be too thick to work with a case that wraps around the edge of your screen. A case that comes with it’s own paired screen protector eliminates the guesswork of shopping for a screen protector that will be just right.
The bold colors make it easy to find your phone if you drop it, and the fact that this case has been certified to meet Military Grade 810-G Drop Test specifications is the icing on the cake. We also love the rugged screen protector, which gives great peace of mind to the accident prone. This style offers a lot of protection at a reasonable price. If you’re not sold on this unique case, you can browse more iPhone 7 cases that meet Military Grade 810-G standards here.
According to GCN, phones that meet Military Grade 810-G standards are generally dropped from a height of four feet. If you work on ladders or on construction sites where your phone might drop from a greater height, you may want to check out Speck’s new Presidio Grip iPhone 7 case, which has been drop tested from heights of 10 feet.
Find more Zizo Bolt iPhone Case information and reviews here.
Best Cool iPhone 7 Case: iFace Duo Series iPhone 7 Case
- Metal plate in case makes case more rugged
- 270 degree angle adjustment for optimal view from any angle
- Included accessory gives you more value for money
- Five color options to choose from
- Previous reports have suggested magnetic accessories can interfere with NFC and OIS
- Metal in case does make it slightly heavier than thin plastic cases
- Limited availbility
Looking for a case that’s more than just a case? This model from iFace is a case that comes bundled with a magnetic car vent mount, so you can easily position your phone for talking or GPS while driving. The shape of the case is slightly curved, which makes it comfortable in the hand. We also love that the Duo Mount can also be used as a kickstand, with a whopping 24 different viewing angles to choose from. If you’re the kind of person that prefers an iPhone case with some kind of added functionality, this is a great option for those that spend a lot of time in the car. You can also browse more iPhone 7 cases on sale here.
Buy the iFace Duo Series Hard Case with Magnetic Air Vent Car Mount here.
Find more iFace Duo Series Hard Case with Magnetic Air Vent Car Mount information and reviews here.
Best Waterproof iPhone 7 Case: i-Blason Waterproof Full-Body iPhone 7 Case
- Costs a fraction of what you’d pay for a LifeProof case
- Waterproof
- Exceptionally slim for a waterproof case
- Lacks brand cache of bigger waterproof case brands like LifeProof
- Some people dislike color/touch experience of a built-in screen protector (though this one has reportedly been designed without compromising touch sensitivity)
- Limited color options
We featured another case with an included screen protector earlier in this guide, but this case is a little more conventional looking, which may appeal to those who want a slim, simple look for their phone. In addition, this model is waterproof. It’s often hard to find waterproof models around launch day, so seeing this model on sale now is pretty exciting.
You may be wondering, “Why do I need a waterproof case when the iPhone 7 is already water-resistant?” It’s a fair question. For one thing, even though this phone is water-resistant, it’s not guaranteed to be completely waterproof. If you drop it in deep enough water, and subject it to enough underwater pressure, the phone may still get water damage.
In addition, some people think having an extra layer of protection around a phone is especially important around salt water, which is more corrosive than fresh water. Depending on how accident prone you are, and how much time you spend around water, you may appreciate the extra piece of mind that a layer of extra water resistance can provide.
This case from i-Blason offers 360 degree protection for your phone, which is great for those with a history of accidentally scratching their screen, dropping their phone in the pool, or otherwise damaging their device. We haven’t had a chance to go hands-on with this model yet. As with any waterproof case, you will want to test it at home for watertightness before using it with your phone.
If you’re looking for a waterproof case that doesn't cost as much as a Lifeproof case, this is the option for you.
Like this case, but wish it looked a little more rugged? You may prefer the company’s ArmorBox iPhone 7 case instead. It has a more outdoorsy look, and is a bit easier to grip, thanks to its textured case. Do note, however, that the ArmorBox line isn’t waterproof.
Find more i-Blason Waterproof Full-Body iPhone 7 Case information and reviews here.
Best All-Around iPhone 7 Case: OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES Case for iPhone 7
- Offers some protection against rain, thanks to built-in screen protector
- Trusted, well-known brand
- Port covers
- Good value and peace of mind
- Water resistant is NOT the same as waterproof, case should not be submerged
- Colors/bulk may not appeal to all iPhone owners
- Not 100 percent impact resistant
This case from OtterBox is a great option. It’s a rugged case that is somewhat water-resistant, thanks to port covers and a built-in screen protector. That being said, it isn’t meant to be submerged in water. However, a few drops of rain are unlikely to hurt your phone when it is in this protective case.
This is a solid case that’s been available for many previous generations of iPhones, and is perfect to use for the full life of your phone. If you’re overwhelmed by all the case options out there, just grab this case. It’s a solid all-around case that’s perfect for the average user.
It will also fit the iPhone 8.
Thinking about getting the iPhone 7 Plus instead? Browse our guides to the best iPhone 7 Plus cases and iPhone 7 Plus accessories. You can also browse more iPhone 7 cases on sale here. You may also want to browse our guide to the best iPhone 7 accessories and the best Lightning headphones.
Find more OtterBox DEFENDER SERIES Case for iPhone 7 information and reviews here.
Best Glitter iPhone 7 Case: ESR iPhone 7 Case
- 180 day warranty
- Cute design
- Slim & lightweight
- Limited impact protection
- Not waterproof
- While cute, could have more colors to choose from
Looking for a cute, girly case? This glittery case is cheap, and comes in a few different glittery colors. If you love sparkle, this is a no-brainer. While not particularly rugged, that's of no concern to those who never drop their phones.
Find more Best Glitter iPhone 7 Case: ESR iPhone 7 Case information and reviews here.
With lots of new features and improved specs, you'll definitely want to make sure your new iPhone 7 is properly protected. But not all cases are created equal, so it's important to pick a case that suits your budget and your lifestyle. If you like having lots of options, or dislike the high case prices at the Apple Store, buying a phone case online is usually your best bet.
Do you even need a new iPhone case if you previously owned an iPhone 6 or 6s? After all, the iPhone 7 has almost identical exterior dimensions when compared to the iPhone 6 and 6s. However, because of the change in the camera shape, most iPhone 6/6s cases won't fit properly on an iPhone 7.
Another thing to keep in mind? A new case can protect your phone's trade-in value. You're definitely gonna want a case for your phone if you're going the "jet black" route. The jet black finish is more prone to scratching than the other finishes, so Apple recommends you keep the phone in a case if you want to keep the back looking pristine.
So what makes a phone the best of the best? Ultimately, that's up to you. For some people, the best case is the most protective case on the market. For others, it's all about wrapping your phone in a cool case that shows off your unique style. And for some folks, a case without some kind of special feature or functionality just isn't worth owning.
