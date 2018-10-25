7 Best iPhone 7 Cases: Which Is Right for You? (2018)

We featured another case with an included screen protector earlier in this guide, but this case is a little more conventional looking, which may appeal to those who want a slim, simple look for their phone. In addition, this model is waterproof. It’s often hard to find waterproof models around launch day, so seeing this model on sale now is pretty exciting.

You may be wondering, “Why do I need a waterproof case when the iPhone 7 is already water-resistant?” It’s a fair question. For one thing, even though this phone is water-resistant, it’s not guaranteed to be completely waterproof. If you drop it in deep enough water, and subject it to enough underwater pressure, the phone may still get water damage.

In addition, some people think having an extra layer of protection around a phone is especially important around salt water, which is more corrosive than fresh water. Depending on how accident prone you are, and how much time you spend around water, you may appreciate the extra piece of mind that a layer of extra water resistance can provide.

This case from i-Blason offers 360 degree protection for your phone, which is great for those with a history of accidentally scratching their screen, dropping their phone in the pool, or otherwise damaging their device. We haven’t had a chance to go hands-on with this model yet. As with any waterproof case, you will want to test it at home for watertightness before using it with your phone.

If you’re looking for a waterproof case that doesn't cost as much as a Lifeproof case, this is the option for you.

Like this case, but wish it looked a little more rugged? You may prefer the company’s ArmorBox iPhone 7 case instead. It has a more outdoorsy look, and is a bit easier to grip, thanks to its textured case. Do note, however, that the ArmorBox line isn’t waterproof.