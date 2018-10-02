11 Best iPhone XR Cases: Your Ultimate List (2018)

As smartphones trended towards ceaseless innovation in 2017, iOS enthusiasts on a budget were starting to feel somewhat neglected. There’s no doubt that iPhones have seen a steady price creep, but the iPhone XR is a step in the right direction. But just because Apple is finally releasing another “budget” phone in 2018 doesn’t mean that you need anything less than the best iPhone XR cases to keep your new investment safe.

Don’t take my use of the word “budget” too seriously, as the iPhone XR still costs a hefty $749. Even though this phone is $50 more than 2017’s iPhone 8, it is still a cheaper entry point into the generation of phones with an all‑screen Super Retina display, and those are here to stay.

The iPhone SE2 this is not, but the iPhone XR is still a sufficient compromise for those who want to stick with iOS without dropping $1,000 on an iPhone XS. Nonetheless, you still need a protective case to get the most out of your new phone, and if you disagree you are in the vast minority.

A survey conducted by Business Insider suggests that a whopping 86% of iPhone users use a protective case. And there is a good reason for this.

The increasing demand for improved processors and more internal memory has run up against the increasing demand for slimmer phones, meaning that, though gorgeous, the iPhone XR’s aluminum case offers less protection from drops and scratches.

A proper protective phone case supplements your phone with military-grade shock absorption able to withstand drops of up to ten feet. They also offer scratch resistance on all sides of your phone, with special attention given to your phone’s vulnerable edges.

The very best iPhone XR cases also provide easy access to your phone’s side buttons and charging port. Yet you can’t pick a phone case on features alone.

Style is another major factor in picking your ideal phone case. That’s why we picked out some of our favorite new iPhone XR cases across a number of styles and shapes.