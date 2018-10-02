11 Best iPhone XR Cases: Your Ultimate List (2018)

As smartphones trended towards ceaseless innovation in 2017, iOS enthusiasts on a budget were starting to feel somewhat neglected. There’s no doubt that iPhones have seen a steady price creep, but the iPhone XR is a step in the right direction. But just because Apple is finally releasing another “budget” phone in 2018 doesn’t mean that you need anything less than the best iPhone XR cases to keep your new investment safe.
Don’t take my use of the word “budget” too seriously, as the iPhone XR still costs a hefty $749. Even though this phone is $50 more than 2017’s iPhone 8, it is still a cheaper entry point into the generation of phones with an all‑screen Super Retina display, and those are here to stay.
The iPhone SE2 this is not, but the iPhone XR is still a sufficient compromise for those who want to stick with iOS without dropping $1,000 on an iPhone XS. Nonetheless, you still need a protective case to get the most out of your new phone, and if you disagree you are in the vast minority.
A survey conducted by Business Insider suggests that a whopping 86% of iPhone users use a protective case. And there is a good reason for this.
The increasing demand for improved processors and more internal memory has run up against the increasing demand for slimmer phones, meaning that, though gorgeous, the iPhone XR’s aluminum case offers less protection from drops and scratches.
A proper protective phone case supplements your phone with military-grade shock absorption able to withstand drops of up to ten feet. They also offer scratch resistance on all sides of your phone, with special attention given to your phone’s vulnerable edges.
The very best iPhone XR cases also provide easy access to your phone’s side buttons and charging port. Yet you can’t pick a phone case on features alone.
Style is another major factor in picking your ideal phone case. That’s why we picked out some of our favorite new iPhone XR cases across a number of styles and shapes.
OtterBox Defender Series CasePrice: $59.93Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual layer protection
- Port covers keep out dust
- Belt clip holster doubles as media stand
- Bulky
- No screen protector
- High price tag
OtterBox is the case brand that originally made phone cases the necessity they are now with their debut case in 1998. It only makes sense that they continue to stand out as a top choice for those who want a full defender package.
This case uses a classic dual-layer design, which features an inner TPU sleeve to absorb shock and an outer PC cover to protect from scratches. OtterBox cases no longer include built-in screen protectors, but they do have a raised lip to keep your screen padded against any direct impacts.
This case has rubber port and button covers to keep dust out, but it does leave reasonable space around the rear camera and iconic Apple logo. This case comes with a removable belt clip holster which also doubles as a media stand.
-
Silk Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 CasePrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Holds 3 credit cards
- Card media kickstand
- Rugged bumper frame
- Includes screen protector
- Colors slightly different than advertised
- Credit cards are visible
- Card slot loosens over time
With the finesse of a samurai warrior, Silk's Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 case arrives on the scene to straight up cut your everyday pocket contents in half. This protective phone case is equal parts bumper frame and card holder so it can protect your iPhone XR, up to three cards, and cash.
It works with wireless charging even with three cards in the storage pocket. Your cards and cash are easy to access and the Wallet Slayer even has a groove on the backplate to attach a card for use as a media kickstand.
As for its protective features, this case uses air cushioned corners to disperse drop impact and has grippy textured sides to prevent drops before they happen. This case also comes with an included screen protector for extra protection.
-
Spigen Rugged Armor CasePrice: $12.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim yet protective
- Raised lip protects screen
- Works with wireless charging
- Limited designs
- Lacks grip
- No screen protector
Spigen's Rugged Armor Case strikes a delicate balance between protection and portability, making it a fan favorite hybrid case design. This is one of the best iPhone XR cases for protecting your phone without adding too much bulk.
This snap-on TPU case focuses most of its military-grade drop protection into the phone's corners, where it is most likely to absorb impact. Its air cushioned bumper frame disperses shock while adding only a few millimeters of thickness in strategic areas. The case still has a raised lip to protect the front screen and rear camera.
This case looks overall professional, with carbon fiber accents that highlight its durability. Its button covers and port cutouts are precise and will leave you forgetting that your case is even there.
-
Supcase Unicorn Beetle Pro CasePros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- Lacks grip
- Screen protector scratches easily
- Limited designs
Supcase may not be a household name like OtterBox, but it probably should be, since their Unicorn Beetle case consistently offers the same protective features as an OtterBox Defender for half the price.
This snap-on case is made from a blend of TPU and PC materials which emulates a dual-layer design without the added bulk. It exceeds military-grade drop test standards, as its air cushioned corners buffer your phone against drop damage.
It has a built-in screen protector to keep your screen safe, though it is not particularly high quality. It also has a raised lip to further protect your front screen and rear camera.
The scratch-resistant backplate has a built-in kickstand for media viewing. This case also comes with a detachable belt clip, but you will have to remove it to use the media stand.
-
Ringke Air Clear CasePrice: $7.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and transparent
- Low price tag
- Wireless charge-friendly
- Not military-grade drop tested
- Bottom lip can block finger swipes
- Case design attracts dirt
If you want the protection of a phone case without the eyesore of carbon fiber accents and added logos, then the Ringke Air is one of the best iPhone XR cases for you.
This lightweight clear case is meant to provide the optimum balance of protection and portability in a clear design that will leave you forgetting you even have a phone case.
This case has a minimal bezel, which will protect from light drops only. But not everyone needs a full out defender case. It at least provides a raised lip to protect your screen and rear camera from direct impact.
The bottom lip can sometimes interfere with the bottom edge swipe, but you will still be glad it is there the first time you drop your phone flat on its screen.
The case works with wireless charging and has responsive button covers. All of your phone's ports will be easily accessible beneath it.
-
i-Blason Armorbox CasePros:
Cons:
- Built-in screen protector
- Military-grade drop tested
- Built-in kickstand
- Limited designs
- Screen protector scratches easily
- Doesn't lay flat
The i-Blason Armorbox Case is yet another competitor for the title of the best iPhone XR defender case, competing against the likes of the OtterBox Defender and the Supcase Unicorn Beetle.
Many of its features will look familiar. The spartan design of the Armorbox may not be original, but it does what it needs to do exceptionally well.
This case offers military-grade drop protection with a single layer made from both PC and TPU materials. This case offers a solid grippy texture, which is a nice change from similar cases.
It has a built-in screen protector, which despite not being super high quality, is a welcome addition. It has a built-in kickstand and a detachable belt clip holster, making it a great pick for a work phone.
This case supports wireless charging even through its rugged exterior and raised lip to protect the screen. The one major downside to its design is that this case doesn't lay flat on its back, but considering you have a media stand built-in, this seems easy enough to overlook.
-
VRS Design Slim Protective CasePrice: $10.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim yet protective
- Grippy design
- Wireless-charge friendly
- Low price tag
- No screen protector
- Limited designs
- Not military-grade drop tested
The VRS Design Slim Protective Case is a beautifully designed hybrid case that delivers decent protection in a pocket-friendly form factor.
Its air-cushioned corners help disperse shock from drops despite not being military-grade drop tested. Its textured backplate adds grip to the phone to help prevent drops before they even happen.
This case doesn't have the crazy bells and whistles of an all-out protector case, but it is a great value at only around $10. Consider this a solid budget pickup, especially if you want a case is guaranteed to work with wireless charging.
-
Speck CandyShell Fit CasePros:
Cons:
- Grippy design
- Military-grade drop tested
- Wireless charge-friendly
- No screen protector
- High price tag
- Case is delicate near charge port
Speck makes some of the most creative and attractive phone cases around. The release of the iPhone XR has brought a new design to the Speck lineup, the CandyShell Fit.
This case sticks to Speck's modus operandi: make grippy cases to prevent drops before they happen. This snap-on case does exactly that, with a textured design to keep your phone in your hands.
Failing that, this case offers military-grade drop protection with a TPU bumper frame and a PC backplate. It has a raised bezel to protect the front screen, which means you won't have to buy a screen protector. Still, some might argue that it should come with one for the price.
The case has a nice soft feel in the hand, but this material has historically led to structural integrity issues near the charge port. This is a new case design, so there's no telling for sure if it suffers the issue of past cases which would crack by the charge port, but one should be cautious nonetheless.
Otherwise, there is a lot of stuff to love about this case, including its numerous colorful designs, wireless charge compatibility, and responsive button covers.
-
Caseology Wavelength Series CasePrice: $13.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim yet protective
- Wireless charge-friendly
- Grippy design
- Gold trim wears off easily
- Colors slightly different than advertised
- No screen protector
Caseology's Wavelength case is one of their most popular designs, all of which generally stick out because of their 3D textured backplates. They give the phone a secure grip in your hand and a unique look to help them stand out against the hundreds of other phone cases you'll find online.
This case is actually made from two layers despite being an overall slim option. The textured section is the soft TPU, which prevent scratches while still allowing wireless charging to occur. The gold exterior section is part of the stronger bumper frame.
Its color may flake over time, but it will continue to protect your phone through the phone's lifetime. Speaking of colors, the colors displayed online look slightly different from the cases in real life, but both look good.
-
Case-Mate Waterfall CasePrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Slim and stylish
- Grippy material
- Wireless charge-friendly
- High price tag
- Lacks grip
- Not military-grade drop tested
While Case-Mate manufactures defender cases on par with the most rugged phone covers, their best iPhone XR cases are their street smart hybrid cases, which offer style and protection in equal amounts.
Their Waterfall case is one of their coolest designs available, which has a dynamic flowing design built into the scratch-resistant backplate. Its air cushioned bumper frame is clear, reducing the perceived appearance of the case and making the phone seem slimmer overall.
This case may not be tested by military drop-test standards, but it still does a solid job of preventing damage to your phone when the rubber hits the road. It has a raised lip to protect the front screen and rear camera. It also support wireless charging.
-
X-Doria Defense Shield Series CasePros:
Cons:
- Military-grade drop tested
- Acoustic sound channel boosts sound
- Wireless charge-friendly
- Heavy
- Scratches easily
- No screen protector
X-Doria's Defense Shield case is both beautiful and sturdy, offering protection and style in one package. This defender case pairs a clear backplate with a number of stylized bumper frames, but my personal favorite is the iridescent design.
This bumper frame is military-grade drop tested for maximum durability, but its semi-clear design ensures that your beautiful iPhone XR isn't fully engulfed in TPU and PC plastic textures.
This case has the unique benefit of an acoustic sound channel, which helps redirect sound towards your ears when you are listening to audio from your phone. It also supports wireless charging.
The case is pretty hefty and does scratch quickly, but it's certainly better than taking that damage direct to your phone.
