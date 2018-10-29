9 Best Label Makers: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

One thing that might not be abundantly clear in your label maker search is that the power situation is a little bit tricky. For one thing, they rarely include the AC power adapter if it’s optional and can use batteries. If you opt to use batteries, these machines somehow manage to chew through them at an alarming pace. Going for the LabelManager line from DYMO will address both at once. Starting at the 280 model (the one we’re featuring here) and up, these are connectable via included USB cable to any computer and rechargeable. The built-in battery pack means you’ll never need to scramble for batteries.

When it’s connected to the computer, you can use any font stored on your machine, in any size that fits on the 1/4, 3/8, and 1/2 inch tape sizes that work with this machine. You can also use a computer to print images and barcodes. Away from the computer, this is a standard label-making workhorse in the convenient handheld form factor. You can even get a protective case for it if you use it enough that you want to protect the machine.

The LabelManager line includes various upgrades, including dedicated computer-based label printers, more of which you’ll see later on our list.

Uses DYMO Standard D1 refills.